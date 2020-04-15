What If Google Was A Guy, The Quarantine Edition
College Humor is back with their popular series — this time, in a post-coronavirus world.
College Humor is back with their popular series — this time, in a post-coronavirus world.
– "I think the Australian wildfires are gonna be the defining feature of 2020."
– "Yeah… not even a little bit."
Thomas the terrier got a hold of some candy teeth and it's an amusing sight to see.
The laugh track was once ubiquitous in sitcoms — why is that no longer the case?
An Australian man who bought 4,800 rolls of toilet paper and 150 liters of hand sanitizer got a rude awakening when he tried to get a refund.
Once upon a time in 2019, there was this really batsh*t crazy movie called "Cats" — remember that?
Why would someone ship a box of live crabs in a baggage hold? Your guess is as good as ours.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Life right now feels very odd. And it will feel odd for months — and even years — to come.
The data doesn't tell the whole story of what's happening right now.
Milk the Samoyed tries meat for the first time and it's an oddly satisfying ASMR experience.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A YouTuber test flies some of the weirdest looking planes ever designed.
Private jets, piano deliveries and underground shooting ranges: this is what life is like for the 1 percent in the age of coronavirus.
A well-run system still led to a lockdown. Maybe the answer to the pandemic is a plan "on a scale that would previously be considered unimaginable."
An Australian man who bought 4,800 rolls of toilet paper and 150 liters of hand sanitizer got a rude awakening when he tried to get a refund.
Full-on protective masks should be reserved for those in need, but other folks should keep their germs to themselves with simple cloth coverings whenever possible.
After a lot of bluster about helping medical workers battle coronavirus, the car-maker hasn't shipped a single device and won't say why.
College Humor is back with their popular series — this time, in a post-coronavirus world.
Inside the strange world of kidnap and ransom survival schools.
Tom Hardy stars in the biographical crime film, coming May 12.
Can't quite reach that knot in your back? Vertiball solves that need. Mount it on a wall and lean up against it to work out all your toughest knots. It's 23 percent off now!
It took 40 years and a pandemic to stir up a worker revolution that's about to hit corporate America.
Somewhat miraculously, nobody was injured in the explosion of Androscoggin Mill in Maine.
After 44 spring breakers from the University of Texas tested positive, angry students (and at least one parent) ignited a backlash involving legal threats and a lecture from Matthew McConaughey.
Why would someone ship a box of live crabs in a baggage hold? Your guess is as good as ours.
Thomas the terrier got a hold of some candy teeth and it's an amusing sight to see.
Regulators have given banks the green light to use stimulus funds to pay off debts that individuals owe them.
The Dodge Charger is one of the last traditional American sedans left—and Chrysler gave us a peek all the way back in 2001.
Aussie Jarrad Young completed an eye-popping 2,806 push-ups in one hour — a world record.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
This is what I saw as the COVID-19 pandemic engulfed our hospitals.
The one-acre island comes with a well-preserved historic cottage, dock and sandy beach.
Many of the Quibi shows that have come out seem pretty insane in terms of its premises, but we are still having a hard time not seeing this as a parody.
This game starts with three to six players getting stranded in a plane crash. Now, you all have to work together to survive. It only takes about 15 minutes to play a round, and it's suited for players ages 10 and up.
I-Min Lee gives us the story behind the mysterious fitness benchmark.
The laugh track was once ubiquitous in sitcoms — why is that no longer the case?
Here are the nations where the people who are worth more than $30 million are residing.
Madhvi Aya worked long hours in the emergency room of a hospital in Brooklyn that was battered by the coronavirus. Then she caught the virus herself.
This Dodge Charger has a shockingly rinky-dink frame as the owner apparently welded in some rusted boxed steel as a quick fix, according to The Drive.
European countries easing lockdown restrictions are taking wildly different approaches. Can they all be right?
Dr. Linfa Wang, a virologist at the Duke-National University of Singapore, has been working around the clock to help Singapore fight this coronavirus. He hasn't hugged his daughter in over two months.
"We're in a war zone right now. Everything comes to me very fast," Wang said.
We tend to think of old Hollywood stars as elegant and glamorized and refined — but turns out many had quite a potty mouth.
A few weeks ago, National Guardsmen in the state got an impossible assignment — construct a hospital four days. And then they pulled it off.
Particle physicists have released the results of a decade-long search, taking us a crucial step closer toward understanding where all of the universe's antimatter has gone.
Is he dog, or is he helicopter?
When my mother was diagnosed with cancer, she didn't want chemo. Instead, she tried every other potion under the sun.
Rumored Nazi treasure, a dark Bohemian lake, an unsuspecting TV crew — and a brilliant spy to put it all together.
This corgi really loves whipped cream, slowly slithering towards the beloved treat.
Accidents involving exotic vehicles are easy fodder for headlines, but, often, that's only the start of the story.
How does our universe work? Scientist Stephen Wolfram opens up his ongoing Wolfram Physics Project to a global effort. His team will livestream work in progress, post working materials, release software tools and hold educational programs.
Trump impersonator J-L Cauvin has some friendly words for California governor Gavin Newsom — though mainly because it "makes Don Jr. upset."
Last December, around 100 tourists set out for New Zealand's Whakaari / White Island. It was supposed to be a routine six-hour tour, including the highlight: a quick hike into the island's otherworldly caldera. Then the volcano exploded.
After watching coronavirus unfold in China and then the US right afterward, I'm struggling with the right way to monitor this disease.
This is like a comedic sketch come to life.
The first thing you should know? The dates, as we know them, have nothing to do with safety.
Forget about "Love Shack." "Mr. Brightside" is actually the B-52s' best song ever.
– "I think the Australian wildfires are gonna be the defining feature of 2020."
– "Yeah… not even a little bit."