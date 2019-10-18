What If The Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Hit Earth Today?
The asteroid was bigger and heavier than Mount Everest. What would happen if a similar one flew at us at 40,000 miles per hour?
The asteroid was bigger and heavier than Mount Everest. What would happen if a similar one flew at us at 40,000 miles per hour?
At 902 feet long, the BOKA Vanguard is the world's largest heavy lift vessel, which allows it do things like lifting an entire cruise ship out of the sea.
Bluethunder takes on Metallic Fighter in a robotic battle royale.
When your dreams literally come true.
Jonathan Benson demonstrates the difference between cheap winter tires and the best ones you can buy.
The fascinating reason why school bus roofs are always painted white.
It's uncanny — and very unsettling.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
How buying homes became a part of the American dream — and also a nightmare.
New documents obtained by Motherboard show why the FBI raided the Area 51 insider's scientific supply company.
You've seen them tagged on merchandise in many stores but a lock picking expert reveals they're actually easy to get off in a snap.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
On Wednesday, Ambassador Bill Taylor and deputy assistant secretary of state George Kent testified in a public impeachment hearing before the House Intelligence Committee.
When your dreams literally come true.
Do men tip better than women? The truth is more complicated.
While there's controversy surrounding the Starlink satellites, you can't deny this guy's enthusiasm.
How the MV Lyubov Orlova, a cruise ship named for a Soviet movie star, met its end as a "cannibal rat-infested ghost ship" in the Atlantic.
In the far reaches of the country, tucked away near the ocean, some people are going out of their way to avoid the many pleasant things life has to offer. Online movies. Rich foods. Friendly conversations. Eye contact. No, these people are not monks. They're adherents of a different gospel: a hot new Silicon Valley lifestyle trend called dopamine fasting.
There's more than one way to skin a chicken.
This is one of those things that you don't need to know until the moment when you do need to know it.
Disney+ launched this week, with HBO Max and NBC's Peacock soon to follow. With Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video already on the market, how can you choose between streamers? Here's a breakdown of each service's pros and cons.
This high-end, 1080p HD security camera boasts AI-enhanced features like facial recognition and night vision to help you always keep an eye on your home. Save 16 percent off $59.99 when you buy for $49.99.
It has new processors, better speakers, and a larger screen. The starting price is $2,399. But I know the most important question you have is whether the keyboard is any good. Reader: it is good.
What happened next in an N.J. courthouse threatened to change youth sports forever.
If he wanted to play chicken, he sure picked the wrong opponent.
It seemed like a deal too good to be true. A new house — and potentially a whole new life — for sale in sunkissed rural Italy for the princely sum of just one euro, or little over a dollar.
Having a hard time eating healthy while away from home? Meet BlendJet One — the world's most powerful portable blender.
Sign up for Digg's morning newsletter, get the most interesting stories of the day directly to your inbox every morning.
A new study says internet access shouldn't be an exploitable luxury good, but a basic, protected human right, free to those who can't afford it.
The asteroid was bigger and heavier than Mount Everest. What would happen if a similar one flew at us at 40,000 miles per hour?
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
At some gyms, there's only one type of bar, and it weighs 45 pounds, and that's all you need to know. But that's not the only type out there.
The fascinating reason why school bus roofs are always painted white.
When a pattern called a charge density wave in a certain material is hit with a fast laser pulse, a whole new charge density wave is created — a highly ordered state, instead of the expected disorder. The surprising finding could help to reveal unseen properties in materials of all kinds.
If you're looking for the fastest route, straight lines are not the answer.
At first, pilots took the blame for crashes. The true cause, however, lay with the design. That lesson led us into our user-friendly age — but there's peril to come.
The ancient Olympics were abolished for corruption. A Los Angeles group called NOlympics is part of a global movement trying to end them again.
It's uncanny — and very unsettling.
New projections suggest up to 630 million people live in places that could be underwater by 2100, with more than half of those slipping under by 2050.
We all worry that everyone around us is happier, richer and more sexually experienced. But statistically, is that really the case? Let's crunch some numbers.
Life as we know it is forever changed.
On June 30th, a man fell from a plane on which he was a stowaway and landed in a London garden. Who was he?
"Venice is on its knees," the city's mayor said Wednesday.
Hanks is playing Mister Rogers in a new movie and is just as nice as you think he is. Please read this article anyway.
When life gives you snow, make snow art with your feet.
Mathematicians have figured out exactly how many moves it takes to randomize a 15 puzzle.
15 animators and artists from "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," "Bojack Horseman," "Rick and Morty," "Toy Story" and more remember their toughest gigs.
Online dating might not help you find the one. But the data from dating apps offers some tantalizing insights.
By adjusting nighttime lights according to the population, we can see which areas emit an outsized amount of light per person living there.
The type of banter that goes on in a quintessential Midwestern bar.
Viewing dementia as an erosion of the self might serve a protective function — but new research challenges this long-held idea.
"Can I ask for a plus one?" is probably the most frequently asked etiquette question when it comes to weddings — and the most hotly debated.
Two people in China are being treated for plague, authorities said Tuesday. It's the second time the disease, the same one that caused the Black Death, one of the deadliest pandemics in human history, has been detected in the region.
"He was using the power of the presidency — in its most unchecked area, foreign affairs — to advance his own personal interests as opposed to the country's," Conway said.
What exactly did the Navy encounter 15 years ago off the Southern California coast? These men were there — and they're ready tell their side of the story.
When your owner comes hollering, guess you have to come rolling.
Virginity is a social construct. Let's keep biology out of it.
A calendar of predictions about the future, including facial recognition, digital movie stars, AI prejudice, bot-human pidgin, monkey-human hybrids and neo-Victorian repression.