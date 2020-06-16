What If Crime Films Replaced Guns With Cameras?
Two rival gangs meet up in a warehouse armed to the teeth with cameras.
Phil Vischer explains the history of race in America and why Black Americans continue to face injustice today.
If you thought this was going to be a heartwarming moment between animal and robot, you've come to the wrong video.
It's kind of funny and cute, until you imagine an army of these knocking at your door.
"Palm Springs," a romantic comedy starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, will be available for streaming on Hulu on July 10.
A Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 flew off the track at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course after sliding from a "coolant spill."
This little boy has the most adorable reactions when being handed food.
Wall Street investment funds took control of Oregon's private forests. Now, wealthy timber corporations reap the benefits of tax cuts that have cost rural counties billions.
Rick Astley paid a surprise visit to the subreddit r/pics with a hilariously retro photograph of himself riding a bicycle during his first tour backstage in Las Vegas and received an epic reply.
A snafu inside an Arizona car wash, which happened because the SUV driver had forgotten to put their car in neutral, led to $2,000 worth of damages.
Sometimes you just have an itch that you desperately have to scratch.
"I'm alive and I kiss the ground literally every morning that I wake up."
Turning down Pittsburgh's lights might help the city see stars, but first, astronomers needa map of the city's light pollution.
It seemed like Zoom became a thing overnight but it actually was nine years in the making.
Expert-backed safety advice for staying in a hotel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When workplaces around the country closed abruptly due to the coronavirus outbreak, a lot of people had to get used to working from home fast. In a best-case scenario, your employer volunteered to cover the costs of a faster internet connection, or a desk chair for your temporary home office.
The Lesbian Switchboard operated from 1972 to 1997.
Imagine an America in which all-female families survived the Great Depression raising children and farming homesteads in the absence of men (and in the absence of today's detractors to gay marriage.)
The pandemic is still upon us. Here's some easy to do drink recipes to stay buzzed while stuck indoors.
From the H2 to the revived Pontiac GTO, cautionary tales abound.
Nothing screams terror more than a Hans Zimmer-like score with footage of a man sipping a drink in a banana suit.
DIY kit planes that replicate classic warbirds have become (slightly) more accessible.
The funding model that made Silicon Valley a global hub excels at creating a certain kind of innovation, but the pandemic has exposed its broader failures.
Move aside, "2012." You've never seen anything like the catastrophe movie that is "2020."
Learning has been online and remote this semester. So too, now, are call-outs of questionable behavior.
The case is part of Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte's campaign to persecute Ressa and her news organization, Rappler.
This is so spot-on that it hurts.
As COVID-19 rages on, cities are eyeing micro-transit to create a responsive system. But experts say there are tradeoffs.
To infinity and… oops, that fell apart.
Within an oppressive and unjust prison-industrial complex, fighting for a space where families can forge bonds.
The exact formula to Hans Riegel's bear-shaped success remains a secret to this day, but its recipe includes gelatin, sugar, a copper kettle, a rolling pin and the magic of thermodynamics.
Hundreds of people waited in line in Frankfort on Wednesday in effort to receive weeks of unpaid unemployment benefits.
The memoir, obtained by The Washington Post, portrays an "erratic" and "stunningly uninformed" commander in chief, and lays out a long series of jarring encounters between the president, his top advisers and foreign leaders.
The Trump administration shown its allies once again — this time India's Narendra Modi — that when push comes to shove, it backs away.
Iowa 80 boasts a movie theater, a chiropractic center and parking for 900 trucks.
If you're consuming enough water per day, then most of it will become pee. But your body requires water for other functions, too.
I pursued a career in medicine knowing I would have to face my longtime adversary — death — and somehow broker peace between us.
Wacky inventor and YouTuber Allen Pan built a robotic arm that stretches eight feet in effort to embrace a friend from a safe distance.
There's the Crystal Spirit, the Second Round Golden Eagle, the Ford, the weirdly pervy-sounding Mommy Baby, the Family Portrait, the Golden Apple and so much more.
Cops have a far-right media ecosystem of their own, where they post racist memes, spread disinformation and call for violence against antifa.
An extremely determined YouTuber measured the weights of different pieces of wood every month as they dry to see how long it took.
South Carolina's largest paper returned to the office on June 1, despite employee objections and fears. And now there's a confirmed case inside HQ.
We asked some previous winners of our 35 Innovators Under 35 award what they've learned about innovation since they won.
It turns out "Attack of the Clones" becomes infinitely more entertaining when mashed up with the stylistic crime film aesthetic of "The Nice Guys."
Not pictured: toxic fumes.
An investigation has uncovered an entire supply chain of people stealing sex workers' labor using scraping programs, without permission.
The Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction will be charged, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
Two doggy pals are caught on camera embracing one another.
Do signals from beneath an Italian mountain herald a revolution in physics?
Musician Davidlap replicated the distinct sounds from gaming consoles with his guitar.