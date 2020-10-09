This Is What Holidays Would Look Like If They Were People Squabbling In A Support Group
Fourth of July likes to get lit, Halloween is afraid people won't celebrate him and Black Friday is heckling Thanksgiving.
Debate viewers watched interchangeably in horror and delight as a fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence's hair and stayed there for what felt like an eternity.
"What are you going to tell me next? That the sky is on fire?"
If smartphone commercials would just say it like it is.
We love it, though we're not sure their neighbors do.
That was some lightning-quick reflexes they showed here.
John Cusack revisits some of his most famous roles, and gives a very poignant anecdote about how Jack Black was convinced to take the role in "High Fidelity."
After 44 years, there's finally a better way to find approximate solutions to the notoriously difficult traveling salesperson problem.
Next time you're taking a trip, take a moment to look around the airport as you prepare for your flight.
Whoever edited this deserves a medal.
The Eminem songbook is an unlikely choice to tackle, but Alexandr Misko proves he can pull off a medley.
The ursine inhabitants of the Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center test dozens of containers each year to see if they're worthy of bear-proof certification.
There's an art to being a performer whose face will never be seen.
Redditor u/theslavvv scoured the data for satellite locations and plotted them over a photo of the Earth.
This week, we've got Claudia Conway, the fly on Mike Pence's head during the VP debate, feeling really good, "Emily in Paris" and how it started/how it ended.
A new study has found that right-wing authoritarians — that is, people who are hostile to non-conformity — are considerably less funny than people who do not share that disposition.
A "friendly local mail carrier" we all remember from the 90s encourages us to trust the post office to mail your ballot this election season.
Thanks to the work of scientists like Dr. Sai Li, the new coronavirus, is no longer a cipher. They have come to know it in intimate, atomic detail, and they've discovered how it uses some of its proteins to slip into cells and how its intimately twisted genes commandeer our biochemistry.
The Instagram account has quickly became one of the most prominent platforms in the celebrity gossip arena, but it has attracted criticism for the way it covers LGBTQ celebrities.
If you want something done, you build it yourself.
Google Earth is governed by a certain smoothness that makes the representation seem plausible as Earth's replica.
Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean you can't grow some herbs and vegetables. Even if you're in an apartment, gardening is on the table.
Dogs of a feather flock together.
It's not much of an exaggeration to say that three seasons is now considered a healthy run for a scripted show on Netflix, with only the biggest of hits making it to four years or beyond.
Gays are suddenly dressing like Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse. What can quarantine fashion tell us about the future of menswear?
The pandemic is causing a vogue for rentals and property that hasn't been seen in a century, and homeowners are cashing in.
For nine heart-pounding minutes, a parachutist-instructor and his tandem passenger struggled as they were stuck to the plane's landing gear.
What would happen to the planet if you erupted 58 trillion tons of TNT at the ocean floor?
Microsoft employees will also be able to relocate.
Some people meet their trusty robot sidekicks. Some people DIY theirs.
In 1539, Anne of Cleves met her hot-tempered fiancé, King Henry VIII, for the very first time — and to say it was awkward might be one of the biggest understatements in courtship history.
This has been an especially chaotic, yet delightful, week in tweets. Here are some of our favorites.
This poor dog's howl is hilariously guttural.
New iPhones are almost definite, but what else might we see next week?
With his new film "Money Machine," documentarian Ramsey Denison is risking it all to expose corruption in Sin City.
A drone caught on tape a shark circling world championship surfer Matt Wilkinson in Australia.
There are regular onions, and then there are onions too sexy for Facebook, a Canadian seed and garden supply store recently discovered.
John Manalo made the find of a lifetime when he discovered a $3,500 vintage pair of 1995 Air Jordan Bred 1's.
In the age of metadata, simply pressing "delete" won't cut it.
Once a Beatle revered as a hero, Lennon's legacy has become as complex as it is staggering on what would have been his 80th birthday.
How does an AFO fireball and a firevase compare against a normal fire extinguisher?
In total, 13 men, characterized as "violent extremists," have been arrested for plotting to snatch Whitmer from her vacation home and forcibly overthrow the Michigan government.
Acellus, a distance learning product used by thousands of students across the U.S., emerged from the Church of Jesus Christ in Zion
"This is for all the girls out there who were told they couldn't frack because they were women. Well, I'm here to tell you: keep drilling."
Leah Kerwin started receiving daily texts and videos explicitly requesting oral sex or intercourse. They came from her court-appointed attorney, who had already been suspended for other misconduct.
The anthology series has no allegiance to place, time or storylines. What makes it all feel so cohesive?
One company has exclusive rights to the source of the iconic pigment — a copper mine's supply of iron deposits that may last just a century more.
Mary Ellen Mark's legacy is clear in "The Book of Everything."
Brent Underwood explores the abandoned silver mine of Cerro Gordo.
Sometimes you just want wild birds to enjoy the same luxuries in life that we do, you know?
What the big-mouthed rock god's scat gibberish can teach us about showmanship, sex, America and life itself.