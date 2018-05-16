Picks Video Long Reads Tech
'NOSTALGIA IS A HELL OF A DRUG'
"Pugilistic" new editor in chief Leah Finnegan and her burgeoning masthead are drawing raves, but Gawker veterans question the notorious site's role in a changing media world — and if it'll have free rein under Bustle Digital Group. "The Bryan Goldberg of it all is the $64,000 question," says one.

TAKE A CHANCE
Jazmín Aguilera talks to poker player and strategic advisor for Poker Powher, Melanie Weisner, about using cards to navigate through life and attends a poker business course with co-host B.A. Parker.

