What Happens When You Shine The World's Brightest Flashlight On The World's Darkest Material
Which will prevail, a 100,000-lumen flashlight or Singularity V3, the world's blackest material?
Which will prevail, a 100,000-lumen flashlight or Singularity V3, the world's blackest material?
A YouTuber discovered how to cook up a knife using sand and a microwave oven.
For decades green and blue screens have been the go to for special effects in movies. However, the use of LED screens is gaining pace because of its cost efficiency and overall ease during the filming process.
If you found yourself in the middle of the desert with a full gaming setup but nowhere to plug it in, this YouTuber has you covered, bro.
You can see how things got a little overboard here.
He thought his 700cc Yamaha Grizzly would be enough to lift a forklift out of the mud it was stuck in. He was wrong.
It's not every day that you get to see a glimpse into military operations like this.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
In the five years since Jon Stewart left "The Daily Show," American politics has been in a state of constant turmoil and he has remained mostly out of the spotlight.
Even locals who believe climate change is real have a hard time grasping that their city will almost certainly be flooded beyond recognition.
He thought his 700cc Yamaha Grizzly would be enough to lift a forklift out of the mud it was stuck in. He was wrong.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Which will prevail, a 100,000-lumen flashlight or Singularity V3, the world's blackest material?
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The aircraft still wears its factory coating and has crude alterations, but its ownership history is just as curious as its configuration.
What if instead of gasoline, we tried to run our cars on lighter fluid?
I just wanted a tall, cold, refreshing glass of water at 3am only to be greeted by an atomic countdown on my trusty cold water and ice dispensing pal.
The president's niece Mary Trump is set to publish a tell-all this summer — and to reveal that she was a primary source for The New York Times' investigation into Trump's taxes.
We've heard this bland PR statement from corporations that they'll launch an internal investigation when they've been accused of wrongdoing, but here's what the businesses are likely thinking behind closed doors.
Don't call it "defunding." But cities across the US have been finding new ways to respond to social problems that don't solely rely on sending in armed cops.
Pete Davidson stars in his biggest movie role to date, available now through Video On Demand. Is the movie any good?
Improving your cardio is hard, especially when there's a pandemic going on outside. MoonRun is the portable cardio trainer that helps you get a full-body cardio workout from home. Get it for $150 off at $249 now.
You can see how things got a little overboard here.
Missouri health officials discovered no new coronavirus cases after two infected hairstylists served dozens of clients at a Great Clips hair salon.
It's not every day that you get to see a glimpse into military operations like this.
Garrett Peck on the disruptive first decade of the 21st century.
Everyone's metabolism responds differently to the same foods, even among identical twins, which suggests personalized eating plans are more effective than a single diet.
There's only room for one water-drinker under this roof.
The rulings came in three cases involving two gay men and a transgender woman from Georgia, New York and Michigan.
When the neighbor boys harassed me, my dad grabbed his rifle and set booby traps. Cops were called. Death threats were made. One thing was certain: He would never let them win.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
For decades green and blue screens have been the go to for special effects in movies. However, the use of LED screens is gaining pace because of its cost efficiency and overall ease during the filming process.
As white, southern troops raised the battle flag, they showed that they were fighting for change abroad — but the status quo at home.
A bus driver from Miskolc, Hungary foiled a robbery that was captured on tape.
The end credits are an unsexy but important part of the experience — but streaming platforms seem to be interested only in getting us to the next piece of content.
Believe it or not, you can get a massive 4K TV that won't break the bank.
Vox's Aaron Rupar observed that Donald Trump was beginning to show signs of wear and tear from the stresses of the job.
Social media site incorrectly removed historical photo on grounds of nudity, then for three days blocked and even banned users who posted link to article.
As journalists wage a civil war, America's leading media ethicist doesn't seem to quite understand what anyone is fighting about.
Scientists from Harvard and the University of Colorado built a 2.25 centimeters long robot.
She lived with us for 56 years. She raised me and my siblings without pay. I was 11, a typical American kid, before I realized who she was.
A reckoning has come to Bon Appétit and the other magazines of Condé Nast. Can a culture built on elitism and exclusion possibly change?
A cheeky lad hilariously finds a way to get fake model Maximus Bucharest on billboards.
Car alarms used to be the most annoying phenomenon in the world. Why aren't we hearing them as much these days?
We might know the broad strokes of previous protest movements, but the details are elusive — which is exactly why we must document them now.
A YouTuber gives a tour inside a culvert, a surprising habitat for a unique insect.
Makeda Davis emerged from more than seven years in prison to a life that is complicated, unfamiliar and, sometimes, soul crushing.
How fighting the pandemic has changed our lives forever.
Veteran comedy man Judd Apatow breaks down his biggest films and talks bout his latest film, "The King Of Staten Island," which is out now.
There's a difference between people who never develop symptoms and people who just don't have them yet. And that matters when calculating public health risk.
One officer has been fired and another placed on administrative duty. A Times video analysis shows the sequence of events leading to the fatal shooting.
Who was the marketing genius that came up with Kit-Kat's memorable ditty? Great Big Story reports on the song that hooked a generation onto a candy bar.
It isn't the first time bystander videos have galvanized a movement. But this time they can be used to change policing for good.
It's Google against China's ByteDance in an internet battle with geopolitical overtones.
Australia and Japan are duking it out over market dominance for the American wagyu beef market.
From Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey to the usually apolitical Michael Jordan, basically every famous black person in America has made some kind of public statement on the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the broader issue of how police treat black people.
Stuck on our family planet. We are so lucky.
A YouTuber discovered how to cook up a knife using sand and a microwave oven.