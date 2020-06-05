What Happens When You Photocopy A Lenticular Picture?
How does a photocopier see a lenticular lensed photo with animation effects?
How does a photocopier see a lenticular lensed photo with animation effects?
If you thought things were bad back in April 2020, buckle up.
"Good Morning Britain" host Piers Morgan clashed with Rudy Giuliani in a fiery dispute over Donald Trump's handling of the George Floyd protests.
A press conference by Scott Morrison announcing a new stimulus package was interrupted by a homeowner who wanted people off his newly reseeded lawn.
Duisburg Public Services brought their tap water to Evian-les-Bains to prove a point.
"The car had every opportunity to fall in line behind me, but instead chose to cut off an 80,000lb truck carrying an oversize load. We can't stop on a dime and I wasn't about to put my own life in jeopardy by slamming on the brakes and having my load shift."
This waist-mounted supernumerary robotic arm is here to lend a hand.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Two dozen experts explain why.
When the U.S. government's official jobs report for May came out on Friday, it included a note at the bottom saying there had been a major "error" indicating that the unemployment rate likely should be higher than the widely reported 13.3 percent rate.
Really, if "Saturday Night Live" was trying to put together a sketch about inept bike cops, they couldn't have scripted it better than this.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Duisburg Public Services brought their tap water to Evian-les-Bains to prove a point.
The decision will trigger another court battle over whether he has the power as president to essentially erase a national monument.
Does your dog have anxiety? These hemp treats might just prevent a full-scale freakout. We're only a month away from the biggest fireworks day of the year, so now's a good time to stock up.
How does a photocopier see a lenticular lensed photo with animation effects?
Pecos Hank explains the science of red sprites and how he captured rare atmospheric optical phenomenon out over the horizon.
The film was criticized by star Viola Davis in 2018, and its renewed popularity in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests has drawn criticism from black activists on social media.
Don't try this in your local sewer.
David McAtee, who owned a barbecue stand, was shot as the police and National Guard confronted curfew violators.
The system has a star-planet distance that could permit planetary surface temperatures to support life.
Your hands can be hotbeds for germs, which is why it's a good idea to keep them covered during this pandemic. These disposable gloves fit on easily so you can stay safe throughout your day.
It is unclear whether each book supplies a portion of the holistic racial puzzle or are intended as revelatory islands in and of themselves.
The motley assortment of police currently occupying Washington, DC, is a window into the vast, complicated, obscure world of federal law enforcement.
With National Guard troops being housed in Washington DC hotels to assuage protests, and Mayor Muriel Bowser saying she wants out-of-state troops to leave the city, perhaps the Third Amendment isn't quite as quaint as we all once thought.
Give some credit to the government relief efforts, especially "PPP," the Paycheck Protection Program, for bringing back jobs in restaurants and stores sooner than expected.
Google is facing a $5 billion class action lawsuit over tracking Chrome users' activity and browsing habits — even in incognito mode.
"The car had every opportunity to fall in line behind me, but instead chose to cut off an 80,000lb truck carrying an oversize load. We can't stop on a dime and I wasn't about to put my own life in jeopardy by slamming on the brakes and having my load shift."
"He's a gentle person who really believes that he must stand up for what he thinks is right."
We're not sure why this happened, but we hope everyone involved is okay.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
As you read this, the third named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which officially started on June 1, is churning its way across southern Mexico. In 2019, the third named storm of the season arrived on August 20.
While the left has flowed to Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram, Mark Zuckerberg has laid out the welcome mat to the Trump legions.
A YouTuber found a large rusty nail in his back yard and went to town on it.
The economic downturn sparked by the coronavirus pandemic has hit the startup tech sector in the United States particularly hard. Here's an infographic that demonstrates the scale of jobs lost.
LGBTQ icons including Wanda Sykes, Jim Parsons, Rosie O'Donnell, Anderson Cooper and more recall the fears, funny moments and ultimate triumphs of telling the industry — and the world — who they really are.
DC mayor Muriel Bowser had a street near the White House painted with the slogan in huge yellow letters, and renamed a plaza "Black Lives Matter Plaza" — while simultaneously increasing the budget for the city's police.
This CyberPower tower-style UPS has 12 outlets, a hefty battery and PFC sine wave output to keep your gear operating normally.
An engineer made a high-tech golf club that automatically corrects your swing and customizes itself to become any iron.
This waist-mounted supernumerary robotic arm is here to lend a hand.
The wacky 1985 classic from Amblin Entertainment, Steven Spielberg's production company, was an early example of the type of kid-centric movie for adults that has become a blockbuster staple in recent years
Over a dozen players all came together to call on the NFL to do more in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd.
The new "30 for 30" shows how insightful this series can be when it's not beholden to its subjects.
Often ranked as one of the deadliest cities in America, Camden, New Jersey, ended 2017 with its lowest homicide rate since the 1980s.
This wily stray cat sitting outside a grocery store in Mexico got a compassionate animal lover to buy her treats.
Though the exposed screw heads are a nice touch.
A new map shows where people have the lowest impact — but are those the best places to protect?
A grandma had a hilarious reaction after nailing this water bottle flip.
We asked Pooja: What is this behaviour?
Amazon, which provides the technical backbone of ICE and plotted to smear a fired Black organizer, says it "stands in solidarity with the Black community" in the "fight against racism and injustice." And that's just the beginning.
Helicopters were once thought to be an efficient solution for intercity travel. What went wrong?
Independent musicians detail how Bandcamp is putting money in their pocket in a more meaningful way than Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.
The image of the elderly man bleeding on the pavement is disturbing, but what's even more troubling is that none of the police officers appear to be helping him. One officer makes a move to apparently assist the man, but another cop pulls him away in one of the most callous things ever captured on video.
A breakdown of the interesting musical themes explored "The Matrix."
Seventy plus years later, these scars from World War II have largely healed, leaving only still ponds for us to reflect on.
Casey Callison has gone flyfishing all over southern Missouri, but no place has a grip on him quite like Crane Creek, whose clear waters hide a local legend.
"Good Morning Britain" host Piers Morgan clashed with Rudy Giuliani in a fiery dispute over Donald Trump's handling of the George Floyd protests.
Much like contemplating death can neutralize the fear of it, it can help to acclimate yourself to the idea of losing professional skills before it happens.