What Happens When You Casually Ask A German, 'How Are You Doing?'
The question might be casual, but the answer you'd elicit is far from it.
The Amazon billionaire is going to fly to space this year. So might Richard Branson. Has anyone checked with Elon Musk?
Ben Stephens tweeted a math hack that went viral and people are wondering why their teachers didn't teach them this method in the first place.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Young explorers and retirees alike are donning sturdy boots and reconnecting with the great outdoors on long trails all over the world.
Swing voters in Pueblo, Colorado's "Steel City," say they are getting frustrated with a US representative they see as more focused on her own celebrity than her constituents.
"Gossip Girl" is returning July 8 on HBO Max with a new generation of rich kids.
The sheer number of emails that Fauci receives and responds to in a day is a feat. In an email to a friend in late March 2020, Fauci wrote that he was getting more than 2,000 emails a day.
Don't let your desk job leave you in full couch potato mode. The Desk Cycle 2 is on sale for just $150 today, and it's a damn fine way to multitask.
With Lake Mead at the Hoover Dam expected to reach its lowest water level in decades, here's a comparison of what it used to look like back in 1941.
The Labor Department says consumer prices jumped 5% for the 12 months ending in May. That's the sharpest increase in nearly 13 years, as the economy rebounds from the pandemic recession.
There is one major advantage to seeing Iceland now: you have the island pretty much to yourself.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Bo Burnham has been researching the Instagrams of white women and he's pretty much gotten them all figured out.
Hospitalizations have lately been skewing toward "people who are younger, people who have not been vaccinated."
Humans have used chaga for thousands of years. But its popularity is shining new light on forest medicinals.
TikToker sydneysomethin found herself trapped inside a metal chair and, try as she might, she could not shake it loose.
The shelter, dating back to the 1960s, is both eerie and extremely fascinating.
Steel, lumber, plastic and fuel. Corn, soybeans, sugar and sunflower oil. Houses, cars, diapers and toilet paper. Prices are rising almost everywhere you look.
Ryan Reynolds gives a hilarious breakdown of the "vasectomy" cocktail — just go easy on the gin.
Homelessness has gotten out of control in the Golden State. Will California be able to solve it?
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Heavy is the head that wears the crown — and no one wore that headpiece longer than the men and women on this list.
"You'll come back for me, right? I can't be alone."
Made by hand with leather that's made using an eco-conscious process, the Patnoflex are must-have shoes for anyone who cares about style.
It's got four sides, a bottom and handles. But it's built with Dyneema composite fabrics and weighs less than 10 ounces. See why the Hyperlite Mountain Gear G.O.A.T. Tote Bag is the greatest of all time.
In the run up to Prime Day proper, we'll be highlighting early deals, tips for hitting the ground running and keeping you abreast of the latest information.
The utilitarian Yugo may be the most maligned auto in history, ridiculed for its looks and its (many) flaws. "We really need tougher slander laws in this country," one Yugo defender says.
The leading contender in New York City has provided conflicting information on official documents about where he resides.
Slowing down her floor routine reveals how Simone Biles is a once in a lifetime athlete.
People still use it — but nobody talks about it anymore.
Comically grave misunderstandings can occur when one makes a language mistake.
Climate change is melting the glaciers and permafrost of the Mont Blanc massif, revealing crystals hidden in pockets once covered in snow. Simon Akam tagged along on an expedition with one of the area's most legendary hunters, a daring French alpinist who completes dangerous climbs to discover specimens worth tens of thousands of dollars.
If your dad is anything like ours, bad jokes are a mainstay. To celebrate his hard work, let him replenish his joke supply with this book filled with jokes so bad you have to laugh.
As trick shots go, this one is next level.
Two new Discovery Program missions are NASA's first to Venus in nearly 40 years.
An interview with Nathan Sims AKA @TeenageStepdad about his new Means TV series "Seize the Memes," why memes are art and why he wants more self-taught artists in the world.
Is this what they call snyth-pop-punk? Who knows. We dig it.
The alleged victims told similar stories, but misinformation about video evidence and a feud between political rivals have put the case in legal limbo for years.
Recent coverage has ensnared readers in semantic quibbles, side points and distractions.
Sarah Silverman will never forget the time she surprisingly won over an angry motorist with a positive attitude.
America loses hundreds of billions of dollars to tax evasion every year. We need to give the I.R.S. the tools to combat it.
The pandemic has immersed us faster and deeper in immersive communication technologies. It's a disrupted, confusing, sometimes exhausting world, but shifting both the tech and our expectations might make it a better one.
Jennifer Eberlien, associate deputy chief of the National Forest Service, said she would have to "follow up" on the Congressman's question.
In just a few years, Yashar Ali become one of the most fearsome media figures in the country. Can his own past survive similar scrutiny?
The U.S. Park Police did not clear protesters from a park outside the White House so then-President Donald Trump could take a photo-op at a nearby church, an Interior Department inspector general's report found.
All the while carrying heavy camera equipment no less.
Their members use secret handshakes and coded language. In temples, they don ancient regalia, helmets or masks. Thanks to their veils of secrecy and archaic symbols like the All-Seeing Eye, outsiders find fraternal orders endlessly fascinating. But what does it all mean? (From 2012)
The service's most devoted users were apparently getting scammed by the company.