What Happens When You're Stuck With Your Friends On A Raft For 48 Hours
It creates opportunities for quite an odyssey.
In case you're wondering why, it's all about insulation. A group called "Insulate Britain" is using tactics similar to climate change activist group "Extinction Rebellion," for its very much more specific cause.
When the OceanXplorer found an anomaly on their radar, they decided to investigate it further.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
You can stream this big announcement right here through the YouTube embed on Friday, October 15th at 10AM Eastern Time.
"New F-150 taillights do something no taillight has ever done before!"
It's a surprisingly delightful prank.
Does that mean I have to stop having it?
No, NFTs are not just JPEGs, and no, you do not need to justify collecting them. Here's how to explain it.
Size does not equate to fearlessness in this family.
It's a big week for some of us with disgusting personal habits.
GQ talked with our own Drew Magary about quitting drinking after his brain exploded, learning to cook from Jamie Oliver and realizing nothing is stopping you from eating burrata for lunch.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The best way to get wildlife to show up on your hidden camera? Put your camera in a spot where you know the animals are going to pass. (From 2020)
Teachers in the Carroll school district say they fear being punished for stocking classrooms with books dealing with racism, slavery and now the Holocaust.
Here's how the call of the loon became the ultimate mood setter in Hollywood.
Faced with the disappearance of their jobs and safety networks, UK strippers are fighting a pitched ideological battle against anti-sex work activists who want strip clubs banned completely.
For the longest time, we thought you needed to be a genius with a kitchen knife for precisely cubed melon. Turns out, there's an easier way.
Starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, "Hawkeye" will debut on Disney+ on November 24.
The platform, which entered China in 2014 and was purchased by Microsoft in 2016, appeared to be trying, clumsily, to comply, with several scholars and journalists outside China complaining in recent weeks about having their Chinese-language accounts censored.
Everything about this is incredible, and I'm so happy this dude decided to share the story with the world.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
We just can't get enough of this woman who loves to interview animals.
Earth is already becoming unlivable. Will governments act to stop this disaster from getting worse?
Okay, it's a a fabric made from bamboo, but these joggers are soft, stretchy and keep the heat in on chilly nights.
The shorts in Hooters' uniforms have always been relatively demure, but their new, controversial short-shorts signal a rather delayed aesthetic shift.
Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains to Erin Burnett why he went on Joe Rogan's podcast and whether he felt he convinced the podcaster to get vaccinated.
Just about every aspect of this office chair is adjustable: The lower back support, foot rest, head rest, height, angle of recline and more are easy to fine tune.
Between photo takedowns and fatphobic trolls, the app is a hostile place for creators.
When a youth football and cheerleading program found out how Sara Cheek was supporting her family, it initiated a bizarre campaign to push her, her husband and her kids out.
Panucci's Pizza might not take cleanliness seriously, but you know the service will be mediocre too.
A narrator takes this schlocky 1988 sci-fi action film entitled "Hell Comes To Frogtown" to the next level.
The veteran television journalist's new book goes scorched earth on her former rivals and a new detail has caused a furor.
In his sketch "The Friend Nobody Likes," Cook talks about how there is always one person in the group nobody likes — and that person almost invariably is named "Karen."
Skellefteå has wooden schools, bridges, even car parks. And now it has one of the world's tallest wooden buildings. We visit Sweden to see what a climate-conscious future looks like.
Everyone talks about the four percent rule, but there are other factors to consider in your own retirement specifically. Here's what to think about when you start planning.
There's nothing more wholesome than a "Mythbusters" fan recognizing Adam Savage in disguise.
Models suggest 99% of an asteroid's mass would fail to hit Earth after a disruptive nuclear strike.
The actor got his oldest-in-space record for free, but most commercial astronauts will have to pay for their historic milestones.
Megan Thee Stallion simultaneously feels the heat of Sean Evans' spicy wings while talking about how her songs get her fans hot.
Two experts rank the best cuts of steak based on taste, health and nutritional benefits.
What happened, despite some setbacks, was the cathartic adventure I'd dreamed about for more than a year. This is the story of my 10 weeks on the road.
This is how Texas dances compared to Florida and New York.
Some of the things that went on behind the scenes were… weird.
Robert Willis was a hacker looking for a job when he interviewed with the nascent company Koala Media. What started as an anti-government initiative quickly turned into a fake news empire.
Detroit's Local 4 news reporter Victor Williams has been skating for close to a decade, and showed off some slick moves while covering a new skatepark that will offer lessons to kids in the area.
Halloween 2021 is the season of teen horror, witches.
Can you really work fewer hours for the same pay, while maintaining productivity? Yes, say these participants of a study in Iceland