YouTubers Put 12,000 Pounds Of Wet Concrete In The Back Of Their Ford Super Duty Truck — What Could Go Wrong?
The 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty has a payload capacity of 4,000-pounds. What if you went considerably above that? A YouTuber attempted it.
The 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty has a payload capacity of 4,000-pounds. What if you went considerably above that? A YouTuber attempted it.
Daniel Estrem brings a rock and roll classic to the Renaissance era.
"The 'rona is spreading / This sh*t is no joke / The way you can fight it is simple my friends / Just stay the f**k at home."
Fable the raven is extraordinarily chatty.
Finnegan, who lives at the SAVEAFOX Rescue, a not-for-profit fox shelter in Faribault, Minnesota, wants someone to keep him company.
Donato Sansone's "Concatenation" is like nothing we've ever seen before, and it's brilliant.
It's like something out of a sci-fi movie with an invisible villain.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
As we confront our new reality, the idea of living self-sufficiently in the woods, far from crowds and grocery stores, doesn't sound so bad. Lynx Vilden has been doing just that for decades.
A first-time homeowner shares her experience buying a HUD foreclosure and her tips for anyone considering this type of purchase.
Dr. Rishi Desai — a former CDC epidemiologist — appeared on Martha MacCallum's nightly Fox News show to discuss the US's coronavirus response and well, this is how you end an interview.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty has a payload capacity of 4,000-pounds. What if you went considerably above that? A YouTuber attempted it.
Travel patterns, based on anonymous cellphone data from 15 million people, suggests people living in Florida and the southeast have resisted calls to stay home.
Trump's son-in-law sets up shop at FEMA as his portfolio balloons to include manufacturing, supplies and long-term planning.
It's information that has been known for at least weeks — even months — but according to Kemp, "we didn't know that until the last 24 hours."
Farewell to the carrier that coulda been a contender.
MRAs, TERFs and second-wave feminists are obsessed with using the fact that the virus is more likely to kill men than women to prove even their most deranged points.
Turbo the corgi learned about the existence of turtles in the most shocking way.
The overwhelming feeling of New York City in the pandemic is, for me, the fact of our aloneness. There is no doctor to see, no tests to confirm what we already know.
Here's how the number of people killed by COVID-19 has changed from March 1 to March 31 and how that compares with the average numbers of the top 15 leading causes of death in the US.
Everybody knows Microsoft Excel, but few people really know Excel. In this ten-course bundle, you'll learn advanced functions and formulas, automation, and more. Get it for $49.99 today.
Ben Pigeon, the unfortunate diver who took a fellow diver's "femur [to the] head at 200 plus mph," writes that he lost 3 days of memory due to concussion, but was otherwise not seriously injured.
Here's the difficult part: There is no right answer. But here's the simple part: Right answers are not what epidemiological models are for.
Two full-grown tigers were caught on camera in central India fighting over territory according to a post by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan.
More young people in the South seem to be dying from COVID-19. Why?
This account, which includes many previously unreported details, is based on extensive conversations with more than half a dozen Bird employees at all levels of the company who were laid off.
Every dog has its day, but it's apparently not today for this poor husky.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister spoke to us about the Netflix documentary series "Tiger King," Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, Don Lewis and the open murder case.
Striking posters — taken from the 1920s to the present day — chart the country's emergence as an economic powerhouse.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
We've seen videos that captured the murmuration of birds before, but never something as beautiful like this.
War correspondent Toby Muse reports on the human stories behind the drug's passage across Colombia, from coca leaf pickers and jungle chemists to cartel sicarios and speedboat smugglers.
It only took a pandemic for us to live in Jason Fried and David Heinemeier Hansson's remote work fantasy.
The sequel to Yeon Sang-ho's zombie horror thriller "Train to Busan" is coming August 2020.
While COVID-19 has similar symptoms to the seasonal flu, it's higher R0 makes it significantly more contagious and dangerous.
Sure, maps tell us where we are, but they can show us so much more. Every single shelf should have a copy of this hardcover book filled with gorgeous illustrated maps.
Wildlife photographer Michael Mauro captured a bear in Denali National Park making a considerate adjustment to a traffic cone.
Motor down just one dirt road, and you'll begin to collect moments that are unique to this part of the South we call the Ozark Hills.
Billy Barr has living alone in a cabin in a Colorado mountain ghost town for almost 50 years. He offers advice on how to find and maintain happiness in isolation.
This feels like something straight out of "The Office."
Filings started rising in March as couples emerged from quarantine.
He's been a Beverly Hills rich kid, a teen on the run with his drug-kingpin dad and a homeless father scraping to get by. Next stop for Blair Cobbs: world champion boxer.
Peaches has the time of her life playing in the tub, but seems to have run out of space.
Instagram influencers from Naomi Davis to Arielle Charnas are ignoring orders to shelter in place, putting themselves and others at risk.
Chances are, your home internet is under a lot more strain than normal at the moment: With schools and workplaces temporarily closing all across the globe, you might well be fighting with your family or your housemates for any available bandwidth. If you want to limit buffering and maximize speeds, we've got a few tips to consider.
Each time you think the bus is going to turn off the side of the road and end its rampage, it swings back into the middle of the busy highway.
We talked to him, and the clip might be a bit less spontaneous than advertised.
Meghan Markle starred in a not-terrible Hallmark Channel film, called "The Dater's Handbook." Vulture recommends watching it while in quarantine.
It's like something out of a sci-fi movie with an invisible villain.
First-time claims for unemployment insurance were expected to total 3.1 million, according to economists surveyed by Dow Jones.
Other countries on lockdown will be watching for a resurgence of infections in Hubei province now that travel restrictions are lifting.
We've all been this amorphic pink horse in this relatable short by AJ Jefferies.
China's flashiest global brand has a 77% share of America's consumer drone sales. It also has to deal with coronavirus, the trade war, a $150 million fraud scandal, and skeptics in the US and Chinese governments.
"The 'rona is spreading / This sh*t is no joke / The way you can fight it is simple my friends / Just stay the f**k at home."
Daniel Estrem brings a rock and roll classic to the Renaissance era.
Upwards of 1,000 people died in Butte of the flu from 1918-19, nearly a third of all the flu deaths in the state. You can see their graves, but they don't explain why Butte was so badly affected. To put it simply, the city, a sprawling tribute to America's potential that prided itself on running mines, bars and brothels 24 hours a day, wouldn't heed all the warnings to close everything down.
You know a mashup is good when it makes you forget about the original melody of the song "Hey There Delilah."