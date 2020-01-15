The Explosive Result Of Adding Sugar To Drain Cleaner
What chemical reaction occurs when you mix 98% sulfuric acid into sugar? You might be surprised.
With Australia's bushfires in the news, stories about koalas claiming they're "functionally extinct" have gone viral. Here are the facts.
Like it or not, we're going on this walk.
New footage verified by The New York Times show the moments the two missiles hit Flight 752.
They had theories as to what was inside the fish. They were all wrong.
SPA Studios' hand-drawn "Klaus" is up for a Best Animated Feature award, and the team was pretty psyched about it.
An astonished onlooker caught one angry driver in Toledo ramming his vehicle into another.
I shot the signals of my mourning into space for months, fully expecting them to die unreceived. And when I least expected it, someone sent signals back.
With the United States' population expected to grow an additional 100 million people in the next century, it's interesting to see how are we're currently utilizing our land.
"Just when I thought Dolittle couldn't get any less funny or idiotic, Robert Downey Jr. sticks his arms up a dragon's asshole. And I do mean that literally."
A poorly designed bike lane in Knoxville, Tennessee leads to dozens of cyclists wiping out on the pavement. University of Tennessee captured video of the problem and engineers later fixed it.
The Romance Writers of America, one of the country's largest writers associations, is in chaos.
No one believed the first 18th century European explorer who claimed to have found a Roman city poking out of the sand in the North African desert, and the full extent of the 50-hectare site wouldn't be realized and excavated in its entirety until the 1950s.
Blink and you'll miss it.
The Post has asked each Democratic candidate where they stand on more than 85 policy questions. Now, it's your turn to answer our favorites.
One of science's most challenging problems is a question that can be stated easily: Where does consciousness come from?
In Utah, ex-missionaries-turned-entrepreneurs are behind its startup boom.
The 30 most dangerous corporations in the industry, ranked by the people who know.
Giraffe's aren't exactly nimble, but if you try to jump on one's back, it will kick you square in the chest.
Through a digital detox I hoped to find a sort of peace. But what I found was a nightmare.
A father in a rush accidentally puts his son onto a security conveyor belt in southern China.
What it's really like to deliver hundreds of packages a day to Prime customers.
James Holzhauer couldn't help but hilariously add insult to injury to Brad Rutter's performance during "Jeopardy's Greatest of All Time Tournament."
Based on a 1965 Dodge A100 compact pickup truck, the Deora was heavily modified by a Detroit-based custom house run by two brothers.
Some weeks ago, I was struck by the thought that Apple had almost entirely managed to scrub its corporate communications of the word "Macintosh." I was curious if the company had slipped up anywhere.
Over the course of a year, an amateur hacker exacted a wicked revenge on his ex-girlfriend, manipulating the criminal justice system, confounding police, and forcing her into an alternate reality of his own design.
The Steinway Tower, 111 West 57th Street, is the world's skinniest skyscraper. What does it look like on the inside?
In Chelsea, a new exhibition highlights the artist's less-heralded but prodigious career in film.
The Pioneering Spirit is the world's largest vessel by gross tonnage. It is… very big.
Single-use plastic bans are showing up across the nation. But compostable plates and forks may not solve the plastic crisis.
Except for his inner circle, no one saw celebrated fashion photographer Saul Leiter's personal color work until toward the end of his life.
In Armenia, a car slid out out of control towards a bystander. Fortunately, his quick reflexes saved his life.
A proposed gold and copper mine in Alaska would require a massive transportation corridor that puts a pristine wilderness at risk.
On Tuesday night, six Democratic candidates faced off on CNN in the last debate before the Iowa caucuses on February 3rd.
Three children playing in the gym were injured after the unexpectedly strong winds struck Union Intermediate School in Clinton, NC.
Scientists have managed to sequence the genome of a measles virus that infected a 2-year-old girl who died in 1912.
Cultural norms, complex religious influences and friendly police officers make losing something no big deal. But does this tell the whole story about Japan's relationship with honesty?
How did a man who was once — pick your former Rudy: priestly prosecutor, avenging crime-buster, America's mayor — become this guy, ranting on TV, unapologetically pursuing debunked conspiracy theories, butt-dialing reporters, sharing photos of himself scheming in actual smoke-filled rooms? What happened?
The Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant is having one heck of a rookie year, and his game against Houston on Tuesday was a prime example.
Richard Lachmann on the slow decline of a superpower.
The evidence includes text messages, handwritten notes and other correspondence from Lev Parnas, one of the men who worked with Rudy Giuliani to dig up dirt in Ukraine.
The Brooklyn Nets's Kevin Durant may be on the injured list, but he can still put a smile on this young fan's face.
"Tokyo Mirage Sessions," a wondrous mashup of "Fire Emblem" and "Shin Megami Tensei," is releasing on Switch this Friday. Even better, this port includes all new content, so existing fans will have more to discover.
As the debate kicked off, the Bloomberg campaign's Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) also kicked things off, innocuously enough, with some facts about Bloomberg. Then things got weird.
You weren't expecting some privacy while you used the toilet, were you?
You can run, but you can't hide.
Here's the truth behind a Facebook falsehood spreading across the internet.
A new book exposes for the first time the extraordinary efforts by Michael Cohen, David Pecker, and others to hush up a porn star about her sexual fling with the future president.
In order to shed weight before landing, the Delta flight to Shanghai dumped fuel - all over a playground of kids.
How infamous North Carolina white supremacist George Dorsett made a mint off the feds.
