Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

BAD ROMANCE

qz.com

Over the course of a year, an amateur hacker exacted a wicked revenge on his ex-girlfriend, manipulating the criminal justice system, confounding police, and forcing her into an alternate reality of his own design.

AMERICA'S MAYOR, GET AWAY FROM ME

2 diggs nytimes.com

How did a man who was once — pick your former Rudy: priestly prosecutor, avenging crime-buster, America's mayor — become this guy, ranting on TV, unapologetically pursuing debunked conspiracy theories, butt-dialing reporters, sharing photos of himself scheming in actual smoke-filled rooms? What happened?