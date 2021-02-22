Comedian Imagines What Would Happen If 2020 And 2021 Chatted In A Bar
2020 thought it was the worst year ever. And then 2021 entered the room.
John Jurasek digs up his very first ever video review that never was uploaded to YouTube until now.
Her guests include recent newsmakers Ted Cruz, Andrew Cuomo and Gina Carano.
"If you hate Ted Cruz, this was a pretty fun week. And If you like Ted Cruz, then you're Ted Cruz."
Police arrested Rodney Reese after they received a call saying a Black man was stumbling on a street during the Texas snowstorm last week. The police has since dropped charges of Reese.
According to the FAA, the Boeing 777-200's right engine failed shortly after takeoff, and parts of it fell in areas outside Denver.
Spanning from 1957 to 1961, Jim Henson made 179 commercials for the defunct brand Wilkins Coffee and they're surprisingly violent.
The only real silver lining to Daft Punk's split are the memes that it has spawned. Please enjoy a few.
HBO's new documentary reexamines the sexual abuse allegations against Woody Allen.
We miss the days when job hunting felt much easier.
This feels like something out of a horror movie.
"Being able to zoom out and get some perspective… underscored that we can never really know what's going on in other people's lives."
Amid the pandemic, lockdown orders, and nationwide protests against police violence, a historically large increase in murders occurred in 2020.
This is not going to end well for the AC unit.
Inundated by text messages, one millennial decided to exclusively converse through this more classic form of communication.
Don't feel sheepish reaching for that manchego. Cheese doesn't deserve its unhealthy reputation.
A demoralizing battle with Warner Bros. A devastating personal tragedy. A fan base he couldn't control. Zack Snyder tells Vanity Fair why he quit "Justice League," and why he's returned to complete a cut that's reached near-mythical status.
The 45th president profoundly altered our system of government.
Hey NFL, there's a new receiver in town.
By spending lots of money and not worrying about liability, America is beating Europe in the vaccine race.
"What's good for you in the short run is not necessarily good for you in the long run."
Aleksandra Mizielińska and Daniel Mizieliński have created a book of highly stylized maps that reject rigidity, and truly celebrate the artistic side of cartography.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The legendary dance duo have called it quits 28 years after forming in Paris.
Who is Kim Kardashian minus the "West"? The answer is going to be fascinating — and perhaps even inspiring.
There's a beauty to watching a ballon that's the height of seven men get popped in slow motion.
In 2019, 68.3 million people passed through Singapore's Changi Airport. In 2020, that number was down to 11.8 million.
It's not magic. It's engineering.
The move drew an excited crowd of onlookers who came out to watch a truck slowly and carefully pull the historic house through the streets.
Republicans are getting closer to forcing a recall election against California Governor Gavin Newsom. The race would instantly become the most consequential in the country.
Cherish the hits and relive a part of the French duo's "Alive 2007" show from the Wireless Festival, in England.
Be careful about what you're oversharing online, because it makes it easier for (unethical) hackers to target you.
The voting-machine maker's lawsuit alleges defamation and seeks more than $1.3 billion in damages.
YouTuber Captain Joe examines the plane's engine failure and reveals the checklist the pilots may have consulted during the incident.
A fast-growing market for digital art, ephemera and media is marrying the world's taste for collectibles with cutting-edge technology.
Global cases are at half of their peak a month ago, offering a fragile window of opportunity as vaccinations begin to take effect.
The awkward feeling when your uncensored thoughts get shared with the whole group.
Some people are unusually resilient to the coronavirus, so scientists are now searching their genes and blood in the hope of finding the pandemic's Achilles' heel.
Authorities are investigating what kind of threat the conspiracy movement poses.
This documentary gives us a revealing look into what happened to Chernobyl looks like after humans moved out and animals move in.
Prisoners with contraband phones sent pictures of their increasingly pitiful meals during an historic nightmare.
Is this much snow normal? Are winter storms getting more common? We answer all your burning questions about the strange winter weather this week.
You may be more or less aware of the horrific treatment of animals in meatpacking facilities. But you may know less about the problematic working conditions of workers in these places.
The investigative TV news show raised the alarm about the plutonium carried on the rocket. Turned out it was the wrong kind of plutonium.
Birth control does a lot more besides prevent pregnancy — and you should know about it.
They can't give you any prescribed medication that you might need, but they can offer you ice.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
The property values of the popular game reflect a legacy of racism and inequality.
According to YouTuber HowToBasic, this troubleshooting method works on all printer models.
The end may not be here for the 23-time Grand Slam champion, but as Thursday's Australian Open loss to Naomi Osaka shows, every moment now carries added significance.
A look at major events in the complicated history of the director, his children and the Farrow family as a new documentary revisits the case.
Claire Saffitz shares the rights tools, for the right job.s