What Happened To Francis Ford Coppola After The 1970s?
Patrick (H) Willems does a deep-dive into the filmography of Francis Ford Coppola and the rises and falls in his journey as a filmmaker.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Patrick (H) Willems does a deep-dive into the filmography of Francis Ford Coppola and the rises and falls in his journey as a filmmaker.
A compositor for Industrial Light and Magic explains the new technology that makes it look like you're in a completely different environment.
Donald Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential election came as a shock for many people. Weren't the polls showing Hillary Clinton winning? How can we really trust what pollsters are telling us?
A 13-year-old Doberman named Titan has a surprise encounter with a butterfly.
Charlie Cooke brilliantly creates extraordinary sounds from seemingly mundane items.
This kid paid tribute to the Ghanian pallbearers dancing to "Astronomia 2K19."
Kristen Welker (Maya Rudolph) hosts the last presidential debate of the 2020 election between Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) and Joe Biden (Jim Carrey).
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Mumin Tunc came to the US for an education, and thanks to 22ft Academy, he certainly got one — just not the one he expected.
For some people, a good Halloween costume is less about the horror and more about the sexiness factor. If a sexy Halloween outfit is your thing, here's a hilarious map that shows which sexy outfit is most fitting for the people in each state.
Kristen Welker (Maya Rudolph) hosts the last presidential debate of the 2020 election between Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) and Joe Biden (Jim Carrey).
In New York City, you don't wake up to the sound of a cock crowing, but the clanks and hisses and bangs of heating pipes.
There's a reason for this plague of know-nothings: the bumbler's perpetual amazement exonerates him. Incompetence is less damaging than malice.
Sugar Good and John Thompson discovered there was more than coffee brewing during his early-morning stops at the store she manages in Edmond, Oklahoma. He proposed in the parking lot and they married at the drive-through.
This guy tries to get some purloined Banksy art appraised and gets some bad news.
A shear celebration of the ubiquitous boxy bushes that have defined the British landscape since the Bronze Age.
Imagine a permanent homeland for deposed or discarded rulers.
Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week's biggest news, like Popeyes selling a Cajun turkey for Thanksgiving.
Employees told Rest of World the contractor they work for is taking advantage of an economic crisis.
"Y'all aren't tired of these tropes yet?"
Patrick (H) Willems does a deep-dive into the filmography of Francis Ford Coppola and the rises and falls in his journey as a filmmaker.
Also featuring photos of the surviving apartments of the former Soviet Union.
Kanye West spoke with Joe Rogan in a lengthy three hour interview — much of it a stream of consciousness from the rapper/presidential candidate — but perhaps his most memorable moment came defending George Lucas's Star Wars prequels.
A completely artificial immune system quickly pumps out much-needed antibodies
Two new histories show how the Nazi concentration camps worked.
Donald Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential election came as a shock for many people. Weren't the polls showing Hillary Clinton winning? How can we really trust what pollsters are telling us?
Many of the perpetrators have been jailed for their crimes. Now a number of survivors and their families claim that officials at Celtic knew about the sexual abuse and did nothing.
With more than 83,000 infections reported in a single day on Friday, experts say the country is hurtling toward an excess of 100,000 or more new infections a day.
A compositor for Industrial Light and Magic explains the new technology that makes it look like you're in a completely different environment.
The nest removal "appears to have been successful," the WSDA said.
Here's video of Rudy Giuliani's appearance in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," available to stream now on Amazon Prime. Responding on Twitter, the former New York City mayor called the clip "a complete fabrication" and said he "was tucking in [his] shirt after taking off the recording equipment."
Why proposals to largely let the virus run its course — embraced by Donald Trump's administration and others — could bring "untold death and suffering".
This ambitious entry in the "Watch Dogs" series aims to let you play as literally anyone you come across in the game. Better yet, it'll only cost you $49.94 if you pre-order.
The zookeepers at the Nagasaki Biopark in Japan gave the capybaras an early Halloween treat.
Test your understanding of some of the world's wildest and most ridiculous conspiracy theories with this well-liked board game.
It might be difficult to remember now, but there was a time around 2014 when Chris Pratt was a popular choice for Best Chris.
Former FBI agent and body language expert Joe Navarro takes a look at some of Donald Trump and Joe Biden's frequently used body movements and what they mean.
Redditor takiniteasy88 posed a question to r/AskReddit asking if they knew the internet would be wiped out forever, what would they download? Here are some of the best responses.
A delightful mood booster.
If you're going to attempt a science experiment, go for broke.
Thursday's debate was one more example of a candidate whose deficits have become assets at exactly the right moment.
New York City seems pretty gung ho about voting this election year.
Charlie Cooke brilliantly creates extraordinary sounds from seemingly mundane items.
A heartbreaking tragedy about the (alleged) abuse of the Marvel Comics creator by those who swear they loved him
Election experts game out the chaos that could unfold in the minutes, hours and days after the last ballot is cast.
A 13-year-old Doberman named Titan has a surprise encounter with a butterfly.
The comedian has done so many masterful impressions through the years. Why isn't his turn on "Saturday Night Live" as the Democratic nominee landing?
Robbed of their carefree years by a generation-altering catastrophe, young people fight back against Father Time — and 'opt out' of aging entirely.
This kid paid tribute to the Ghanian pallbearers dancing to "Astronomia 2K19."
The US just marked a harrowing milestone: It recorded its highest one-day number of Covid-19 infections Friday at more than 83,000 — more than 6,000 higher than the country's previous record set in July.
This week, we've got Chris Pratt is the worst Chris, does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you?, Pope Francis holding things and Jeffrey Toobin's Zoom dick incident.
America's two largest big-box retailers seem to attract these two types of people.
She wanted to escape her marriage. He wanted to escape his life sentence.
Two researchers claim that a single number they call the "political stress indicator" can warn when societies are at risk of erupting into violence. It's spiking in the US, just like it did before the Civil War.
If we close our eyes, we hear Tom Hanks from "Castaway."