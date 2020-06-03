The Extreme Chemical Reaction You Get When You Add Water To Chalk
Both seem pretty benign materials on their own, but watch the sparks fly when the two meet.
"'I can't breathe. I can't breathe.' George Floyd's last words, but they didn't die with him. They're still being heard, echoing all across this nation."
In newly found footage, George Floyd urged young people to reject gun violence and crime.
Cardi B's unique vocalizations match up really well when synced up with Star Wars footage.
This couple never changed their engine oil once since buying their car. Problem?
Rahul Dubey, a 44-year-old first generation Indian American, took in protesters after curfew in Washington, DC.
YouTuber Rich Rebuilds documents the process of him assembling his DIY electric vehicle and taking it on a test drive.
"Double bubbles," Canada's modest experiment in easing social distancing, should be a model for America.
They're almost invisible but contain a hidden code — and now their presence on a leaked document has sparked speculation about their usefulness to FBI investigators.
What doesn't kill it makes it stronger.
They all thought he might be the perfect guy. When they found out who he really was, they banded together to take him down.
For former US intelligence officials, scenes of armed clashes and strongman poses are familiar signs of a fraying country.
Every year, it all comes down to the Man of the Mountain race in December — basically the league's Super Bowl. Besides the title, almost $2,000 in cash is up for grabs.
Elected officials need to do more than throw good reform dollars at bad agencies.
This dad and his son constructed a tube between two tanks and the fish immediately had to check out the other side.
The making of a bathtub is a complicated and fascinating manufacturing process.
In our latest essay in which a critic reflects on a cultural work that brings them joy, Nicholas Barber pays tribute to the blissfully escapist comic novels of PG Wodehouse.
Want an MBA education but don't have the time or money to spend on it? The Haroun Education Ventures MBA Degree Program is the next best thing. For $399, you'll learn everything an accomplished VC knows.
We all have this circuit component in our homes, but what does it do and how can you fix it?
For some crew members, the weeks spent stranded aboard the MS Norwegian Epic began to feel like a slow, dry drowning.
We thought a rat would be no match against a cat. We were wrong because this is no ordinary rat.
How we recovered and re-assembled Days of Thunder, an unreleased, never-before-seen title.
Don't judge a Lego book by its Lego cover, pal! Not only does this Lego set look incredible from the outside, there's something pretty neat inside too.
We were not expecting this exchange to be this friendly.
The pandemic has cost jobs around the world. Comparing people who lost the same position in the two countries reveals that the US government is spending more on unemployment — but its citizens are getting less.
A backlash to riots could make police brutality even worse.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked by a reporter about his opinion on Donald Trump and, perhaps searching his thoughts for the most diplomatic response, paused for 21 seconds.
Medical records from a little-known company were used in two studies published in major journals. The New England Journal of Medicine has asked to see the data.
Does it ever feel like the roadwork in your neighborhood is taking an excruciatingly long time? Here's some reasons why the process is often slow.
The technology was old, the data poor, the bureaucracy slow, the guidance confusing, the administration not in agreement.
A pioneering universal basic income pilot in the low-income California city was scheduled to expire soon. But the coronavirus crisis made the case to extend it.
While Palmer did not succeed in getting the National Guard soldiers to march with the protesters, the soldiers took a knee to express their support.
It's a symptom of a deeper problem.
How a luxury doggy daycare became an unlikely model of the future of work.
A news crew in the Van Nuys neighborhood in Los Angeles captured a wild sequence of events yesterday.
SpaceX's launch of its first manned spaceflight has already been marked as an historical moment for those in the US and worldwide. Here are some of the best shots which will surely make it into future textbooks.
The docking of the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule syncs up perfectly with the music to "2001: A Space Odyssey."
From a Porsche in an ice race to an up-close and personal look of a beluga, here are the winners of the International Photography Awards winners this year.
The rebellion, after failing, had succeeded. And not just at advancing freedom. "The Christmas Uprising" in Jamaica was a groundbreaking action and a model; its enslaved leaders anticipated the methods of later revolutionary movements—from the Irish Republican Army to Gandhi's struggle against the British, from the French underground fight against the Nazis to the U.S. Civil Rights Movement.
How did neutrality become one of the main principles of Switzerland's foreign policy? Johnny Harris explains the history of this fundamental Swiss worldview.
States are reopening courts to eviction hearings even as coronavirus-driven job losses continue, setting the stage for "a housing crisis of unparalleled magnitude."
With land in short supply, families are forming new traditions.
While Amsterdam is known primarily for its bikes, these quirky-looking microcars are becoming increasingly common.
London has always been a wealthy city, but it has seen a step-change in its fortunes in recent decades.
Scholars look to recover the original soundscape of the composer's work.
This cleaning professional has his work cut out for him with this biohazard of a minivan.
Federal authorities have more than proven that they aren't above siphoning off nearly every digital footprint we make in the name of profiling and policing every person in the crowd.
The media keeps using language that obscures the reality of police violence.
You. Shall. Not. Pass.
Videos of people taking photos in front of looted and boarded up stores have emerged online amid the Black Lives Matter demonstrations.
