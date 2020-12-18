What Girls Are Saying During Christmas This Year
Let's face it, we've all had a friend who talks like this.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Let's face it, we've all had a friend who talks like this.
Louis Weisz took Reddit's math on kinetic energy being converted into thermal energy and attempted to cook a chicken by slapping it.
It's the third year in a row that YouTuber Mark Rober has served up this glittery dish of revenge to people who steal packages from others, and this year, the glitter bomb 3.0 certainly didn't disappoint.
We're sure Garrett's dad loves him, even if he's only sorta sure that he's wishing him a happy birthday on the right day.
Things are getting better in the world, which is not a good thing for Julie Nolke and the future of her videos.
Sometimes the most unexpected pairings are the matches made in heaven.
Without fail, someone will ask Joel Kim Booster where he's "from" and it never ends well.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
A mysterious smell. Strange symptoms. A trip to the emergency room. The signs were all there: Something had gone seriously wrong with the plane's air supply.
Ten years ago, Folgers coffee first aired their now-infamous "Coming Home" ad. Little did they know, it would go on to inspire everything from parody videos to severely NSFW fan fiction. GQ talks to the people involved in this holiday miracle.
This is like the textbook definition of "flopping down in a chair."
Kayleigh McEnany claimed that the odds of President-elect Joe Biden winning all four swing states fairly was "one-in-a-quadrillion." A mathematician examines these claims and found them quite interesting.
From a visualization of the Chinese stock market to TikTok's explosive growth, this is 2020… in charts and data.
Today is the 100th day since the launch of Defector, which means that it's time to settle a grudge that began over a year ago.
If you were hopeful about the news about the COVID-19 vaccine, you might want to sit down after seeing how people at Waffle House are reacting.
Ron Watkins facilitated the rise of the QAnon cult. Now he's making himself at home in Trumpworld.
We combed through all the top 10 albums lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 albums of 2020.
Let's face it, we've all had a friend who talks like this.
In a district where parents are epidemiologists and health policy experts, the meltdown happened one Zoom meeting at a time.
Even in a year when we watched everything on small screens, movies still seemed larger than life
Napoleon is always depicted in a hand-in-waistcoat pose. Was there something more to his hidden hand?
Nobody does nothing as president, not even someone who watches television for five or six hours a day.
Jason Gates spends a lot of his time thinking about trash, and how we can generate less of it.
All the items we assumed would automatically improve our lives while locked inside, here in one stupid article.
Kids. Can't live with them. Can't live without them.
Eminem has released a new surprise album, a companion to his 11th studio album, "Music to Be Murdered By."
"I think I'm going to start getting tattoos everywhere I visit."
Right now, Amazon is selling Apple's top-notch AirPods Pro wireless earbuds for just $199.
WarnerMedia took the industry, fans and their own team by surprise when the conglomerate announced all their upcoming 2021 releases would be simultaneously released on the big screen and on their streaming service HBO Max.
"Cyberpunk 2077" has been riddled with so many glitches and bugs that Sony announced on Thursday it was pulling the game from the PlayStation Store. Here are some of funniest bugs people have spotted playing the game.
White-collar workers are taking advantage of a newfound flexibility to leave expensive coastal cities, even as companies move to "localize" their pay.
After an internal review, The New York Times now says it built the 2018 podcast "Caliphate" on a story it cannot vouch for. It says star reporter Rukmini Callimachi will no longer cover terrorism.
It looks like water, but something is afoot here.
Scientists have new evidence that Earth's many periodic mass extinctions follow a cycle of about 27 million years.
Zuneza Cove got a surprise when a marmot got a little hungry in the Yukon's Tombstone Territorial Park.
It appears that Pornhub, the world's largest adult website, is only accepting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for its premium service. The move was noticed on the site today after Visa and Mastercard cut off payments to the website last week.
As soon as the Chinese government released the genetic sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, that was all Moderna needed.
Joel Haver imagines what a tailing mission is like from the perspective of the NPC.
I've heard the take on the song as "rapey" a couple of times over the years, and the concern usually centers in on one line: "Say, what's in this drink," which many contemporary listeners assume is a reference to a date rape drug. But narrowing in on this particular line divorces it from its own internal context, and having only passing familiarity with the song divorces it from its cultural context.
Also this week, they finally cracked the Zodiac cipher, tell me without telling me, and don't worry about what's in the coronavirus vaccine.
The incoming First Lady responded to critics who say she should stop referring to herself as "Dr."
The Celebrity 100 is Forbes' annual ranking of the world's highest-paid entertainers. This year's top-earning stars turned the business of celebrity into $6.1 billion.
All of us who love America need to make an effort to reconnect and rebuild our faith and trust in one another.
There's no wavelength of light that corresponds to magenta so why can some people still see it?
Two torturous reunions with Jennifer Aniston, a 27-year-old married girlfriend, an Oscar and more.
COVID-19's original epicenter re-learns how to party.
They really are not as unique as they think they are.
We're going to go from desperately wishing for a vaccine, any vaccine, to having a cornucopia of choices. But that doesn't necessarily mean you're going to have much ability to choose between them.
The green fronds that grow along much of India's shoreline have large potential as a sustainable food source, while helping to fight climate change.
Tomatoes don't last forever as this timelapse demonstrates.
Yes, the Air Force actually once wanted to do this.
We're sure Garrett's dad loves him, even if he's only sorta sure that he's wishing him a happy birthday on the right day.
The Australian singer has received criticism for removing disabled people from their own narrative.
Life is a never-ending series of prestigious lists you don't qualify for.
Here's why Americans call turkey "turkey."