What Does The Kraft Mac And Cheese Ice Cream Really Taste Like?
Three people from BuzzFeed taste Kraft Mac And Cheese Ice Cream for the first time.
Netflix fired three marketing executives after discovering Slack messages in which they vented about colleagues.
Fans at the British Grand Prix caught the moment Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed, on lap one at Copse Corner, on camera.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
This student pilot lost power in the air and with the help of the Air Traffic Control he managed to navigate a safe landing.
It is a sick, sad secret I don't want to give up.
NSO Group software can record your calls, copy your messages and secretly film you.
The petrolheads at DragTimes took the $2M McLaren Elva out for a spin through Foot Hills Parkway and the "Tail of the Dragon" track in Tennessee.
Peter Fatovich seemed a happily married father of four when he took his own life in 1994. His wife would search for decades to uncover the tragic truth behind his death.
There are countless Bluetooth speakers on the market, but how many of them looks like freaky alien technology? This magnetically levitating speaker is one of the coolest Amazon finds ever.
The wellspring of Lake Mead created by the dam's blocking of the Colorado River has plummeted to an historic low as states in the west face hefty cuts in their water supplies.
Everyone has a favorite season, which, at least in my definition, is the season that makes you feel most like yourself. I respect all of your favorite seasons and your reasons for them. For me, that season is summer
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Jon Diaz, a track star, takes on the New York City Subway train in a race to the next stop.
The past few weeks of climate-fueled disaster have made me rethink my future.
Jeff Ostroff explains how a poorly constructed pool deck could shed some light on the Surfside condo collapse.
Spyware sold to authoritarian regimes used to target activists, politicians and journalists, data suggests,
Four months after the megaship Ever Given got stuck in the canal, neither the canal nor the shipping industry has addressed some of the most critical issues that led to the grounding.
On one of the emptiest land masses on the planet, you're unlikely to find another human being. Here's the miraculous story of one survivor who lived to share his tale.
Bridging the wide gap between civilians and the armed forces is the best way to prevent future unwinnable wars.
A new film festival tradition: crowning the heir to Howard Ratner. In contention: Asghar Farhadi's "A Hero," Sean Baker's "Red Rocket" and Julia Ducournau's "Titane."
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
This one's for the pizza lovers who low-key would like to do away with the tomato sauce. Learn the entire process, from the dough to selecting the right cheese, from Pro Home Cook Mike G.
They hoped to create a competing sports daily that would sate the public's interest in athletics without the political coverage that had fragmented readership.
Shine will keep your toilet squeaky clean without having to break out the brush. Even better, you can save 28% on a single cleaner.
Not only are these Trailheads from Lems Shoes built for comfort on long hiking trips, they're low-profile and attractive enough to wear out on the town.
From scraps on the plate to proper compost in just a few hours. Trust us, your garden will thank us.
This guy purchased a brand new Dell computer and it was an absolute nightmare. A must see.
Melanie Mitchell has worked on digital minds for decades. She says they'll never truly be like ours until they can make analogies.
Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan. This gallery showcases some of his best work.
The Bartini Beriev VVA-14, a vertical take-off amphibious aircraft, is the weirdest plane anyone has ever built by a long shot.
Pandemic-induced supply disruptions and competition from China put more pressure on US companies to manufacture semiconductors at home.
The new child tax credit will radically reduce poverty, but millions of the poorest children might miss out.
Spike Lee inadvertently revealed the winner of the Palme d'Or, "Titane," at the beginning of the award show.
Made up of 7,541 pieces, this massive Lego ship measures 33 inches long. It's a wildly intricate set that Star Wars fans new and old can ogle.
We shop with partners to avoid risk, get attention and bond. (From 2018)
There are many Victorian era tunnels in England and this particular one is going to be transformed into a a state-of-the-art aerodynamic test facility for Formula 1.
The combined influence of the Moon and humans could triple or quadruple coastal flooding in the US over the 2030s, reports a new study.
What, exactly, does history lose when an archive-worthy text is destroyed?
A guy watches a car make a Dukes of Hazard-style jump off an overpass. Thankfully, nobody died.
The new documentary "Roadrunner" uses A.I.-generated audio without disclosing it to viewers. How should we feel about that?
I'm always in the market for surprising facts. One of my favorites is that the color blue is always out of focus for the human eye. It's hard to believe since it appears that we see blue clearly, but it's astonishing when shown an example.
Noah Kalina famously took a photo of himself everyday, but now with the power of artificial intelligence, found a way to seamlessly demonstrate the aging process over 7,777 days.
The ability to spot Jesus' mug in a piece of burnt toast might be a product of evolution.
OnlyFans, a social media platform best known for explicit content, has boomed during the pandemic. But from receiving terrorism videos to racial abuse and rape threats, a BBC investigation based on the experiences of dozens of women reveals concerns about how the British-run site is structured, managed and moderated.
During a guest hosting appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Nick Kroll ripped Matt Gaetz's appearance at a "Free Britney" rally.
If you've been considering picking up these lovely noise-cancelling wireless earbuds, now's a good time to buy. Save $52 on Amazon, and walk away with Apple's AirPods Pro for just $197.
"You are asking me to contort my life, my body, my trauma, into a box — a perfect victim box."