What Does A Downward Key Change Do To A Song?
There are plenty of examples of songs that change keys upward, but the downward key change is rarer — and a lot more interesting.
Doorbell camera captures stunning footage of a California family making a run for it in their SUV.
David Mitchell, probably best known to Americans as the star of "Peep Show," is also a panelist on a UK comedy show and this week his wife Victoria was on his team.
You might learn more about flood basalts from this video than you ever ever did studying Geology at college.
Sometimes it's best to keep those emotions in check.
See if you can make sense of this one-handed catch Bryan Edwards made against Tennessee.
Chance The Rapper and Cecily Strong are a match made in heaven.
Once an innovation powerhouse, with creations like 'Stuffed Crust' and 'BigFoot,' Pizza Hut has been forced to shift focus from food to technology.
I'm so raging mad right now my fingers can barely work the keyboard.
When Donald Trump was introduced at the World Series game on Sunday, the reaction from the crowd was less than enthusiastic.
Visitors to Katmai National Park in Alaska observe an extraordinary moment of a mother bear charging another bear who got too close.
Tiversa dominated an emerging online market — before it was accused of fraud, extortion and manipulating the federal government.
Chronicling sixty years of NASA history through an impressive collection of historical photography, the NASA Archives is an extra large space opus.
Using computer-based models to make cooking more efficient.
The sleeping bag jacket never really goes out of style. Here's where it came from.
In this tiny, gorgeous place replete with castles and quirky culture, even the sole prison inmate lives a life of luxury. Sign us up.
Reduced to a string of stagnant pools, fouled in places with pesticides and the rotting carcasses of cattle and fish, the Darling River is running dry.
How the low budgets and expectations of streaming video saved the romantic comedy genre from the bloat, excess, and straight whiteness of traditional Hollywood.
Researchers have discovered a mathematical relationship in the brain's representations of sensory information, with possible applications to AI.
People thought Einstein's theory about the universe was all wrong. Turns out he was onto something. As usual.
A French theater director crowdsourced his unexpected dream.
Why the far-right pushes the lie that black Americans fought as Confederate soldiers.
How accurate are the kinds of disaster pandemics we see on TV? A specialist in infectious diseases from the CDC explains.
A study found that black researchers were 10 percent less likely than white ones to receive funding from the National Institutes of Health. Why?
The concept of radiative cooling — where the temperature of objects outside at night drops below air temperature — has been known for centuries. Now scientists are harnessing it as an energy source.
Or maybe he's swimming laps? Unclear. At any rate, loving this energy.
Male angst has dominated pop history. But something feels different with artists such as Rex Orange County, Hobo Johnson, and Chris Farren.
At least £325 billion of corrupt or suspicious wealth has flowed through UK financial institutions.
There's no trace of toxic dust on the sleek iPhones at the Apple Store — that would be terrible for marketing campaigns.
A diver in France was shocked to see this octopus valiantly trying to take off with their camera.
Take a journey in photos through this peculiar town and its witchy history.
He is the least formidable front-runner ever. Will it matter?
Val Lauder was there when World War II started, and remembers the posters that reminded stateside Americans of the sacrifices being made overseas.
If traumatic brain injuries can impact the parts of the brain responsible for personality, judgment, and impulse control, maybe injury should be a mitigating factor in criminal trials — but one neuroscientist discovers that assigning crime a biological basis creates more issues than it solves.
The National Organization for Women opposes decriminalization of sex work. Doing so has led it to echo rhetoric from anti-choice groups and the religious right.
Bill Hader is back with his beloved character.
"They're all doing it: Russia, China, Iran… They're all fighting these things called shadow wars, and they're very effective."
After communism fell, western liberalism's promises to transform central and eastern Europe were never fully realized — and now we're seeing the backlash.
President Trump announced the death of al-Baghdadi, who transformed the Islamic State into a global terrorist network that conquered territory the size of Britain and directed horrific attacks in the West.
The federal government wants an Iowa city to revert a crosswalk celebrating the LGBTQ community to the standard zebra design. It's a growing pattern.
With tremendous force, can metal shavings become solid steel?
We're developing high-tech genetic tools to pour new life into animals lost to human destruction. Deciding how — and whether — to use that power is as complex as the science behind it.
The ACCESS Act would mean social media platforms would have to be interoperable — i.e., offer interfaces that let users download their own data or transfer it to another service.
You may think you're hearing Brooklynese, but scholars agree — there's no such thing.
Surreal photos of "urban Tetris," the nightlife outlaws of Los Angeles and more best photos of the week.
"It would be impossible for me to overstate the amount of consternation inside the building around this issue," Maddow said Friday night.
Perfect for bringing the joy of choice to a new generation of young adventurers — and filling mom and dad with goofy-smile memories.
Dennis Tito's weeklong trip into space in April 2001 was the first example of space tourism. We haven't even gotten started yet.
