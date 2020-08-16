What Do Celebrities Do During The Day? Regular Stuff Like The Rest Of Us
Terry Crews, Michael B. Jordan, John Cena, Olivia Munn, Keke Palmer, and more describe their day — from when the alarm goes off, to sunset.
The Axios interview with President Donald Trump was such a dumpster fire, it was only a matter of time before it got the Bad Lip Reading treatment.
The "Never Gonna Give You Up" singer can breathe soul into any song he comes across, and brings us all comfort through these difficult times with an emotional cover of "Titanium."
Trump campaign adviser Jenna Ellis recently trolled Kamala Harris for having a voice like Marge Simpson and "The SImpsons" character had something to say about that.
Marine Biologist Melissa Cristina Márquez reviews popular shark movies and fact checks their accuracy.
Here's a fascinating documentary about the surprising decay of many of Toronto's mansions.
From voicing both Ren and Stimpy to Doug Funnie (and even Bugs Bunny from Space Jam), Billy West is an underrated pop culture icon.
One legendary hoax captivated fans of the supernatural and the paranormal like few others. Titor claimed to be a man from the future, sent to the past to retrieve… a portable computer.
How the COVID lockdown is reconfiguring the nexus of getting and spending.
She received death threats as a young model, but that didn't stop her. She refused Muhammad Ali's proposal, inspired Dalí and set up her own agency — then became an artist
The story of Caroline G. Ewen begins in the summer of 1890, when five women decided to devote their lives to improving the lives of city cats and dogs.
Long before Japanese food became so emblematic, with sushi and shabu shabu, ramen and yakitori prized the world over, there was another cuisine here that has almost been forgotten.
Phone's ringing! Better pick up the banana. Not only is this Bluetooth handset an incredibly funny gift, we legitimately want it for ourselves.
The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport underwent durability tests in Moab, Utah and the results are pretty impressive.
The quiet innocence of the UK's east coast, surreal photos of strangers and more best photos of the week.
The thing is, when therapy becomes a game, everyone loses.
How the South American country went from advanced development to economic free fall.
How did a Chinese video-sharing platform become a matter of national security?
If you consider the highest point on Earth to be the highest measured from the Earth's center, Ecuador's Mount Chimborazo is your true champ.
The United States leads the world with approximately 5,285,546 confirmed coronavirus cases and 167,546 deaths. Here's how that looks compared with the population as a whole.
People are joining fringe movements in search of meaning. It's one thing to read about it, another to see it.
Niko fights against all temptation to bark when the dog treat man rings the door bell.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
Although Hawaii has laws meant to preserve disappearing shorelines, beachfront property owners have been able to bypass them. That's what happened at an expansive coastal estate officials say the Obamas will live in.
With a company that employs thousands, the country icon is making hard choices, expanding her slate of music, screen and branding projects — and even planning for a world without her.
With nearly 60 percent of hospitality industry workers out of jobs in NYC, many have been forced to turn to a patchwork of food relief to survive
Swedes have long embraced their version of staycations: hemester. Now, COVID-19 travel restrictions and remote working are reshaping the tradition.
No matter how desperate you get for content during this pandemic, I do not recommend the entire 'Ernest' catalog
The US has never had enough coronavirus tests. Now a group of epidemiologists, economists and dreamers is plotting a new strategy to defeat the virus, even before a vaccine is found.
Colin Furze devises the ultimate backyard swing that blows all of the conventional ones out of the water.
The apology nevertheless fell far short of staffers' demands that the magazine retract and remove the supposedly erudite exploration of 19th century Supreme Court rulings.
Watch an engineer produce a spectacular tiny bridge.
United Parcel Service and FedEx on Friday shot down social media calls that they step in to deliver mail-in ballots from the U.S. Postal Service, which is warning states of potentially "significant" delays.
Election Day isn't one day anymore. The 2020 election is shaping up to be a whole "election month" — or even election months.
This TikTok has everything we want in a video: a naughty dog, a beach and explosive diarrhea.
The summer program for patriotic teen boys — the subject of an outstanding new documentary — is where I realized what kind of man I never wanted to be.
Is "Project Power," a Netflix movie starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, a worthy addition to the superhero movie genre, or is it a forgettable dud? Here's what the reviews say.
This week, we've got Kylie Jenner's cameo in the "WAP" music video, Robert Pattinson in the kitchen, "you've changed" and "In the Air Tonight."
Rewatching Francis Ford Coppola's war epic for the first time in over two decades reveals new insights into a flawed but powerful film.
Both awkward and heart-wrenching at the same time.
The story of how an oversexed, strangely intellectual magazine by a polo shirt brand completed the improbable task of changing the course of sexuality in America's malls, homes and moose-print boxers.
What anti-maskers are thinking during the COVID-19 pandemic — and why it matters to listen.
Rachel Boudreau made a very keen observation in this video of two very different Labrador Retrievers.
The Black West Indian diaspora community is a little-discussed but increasingly influential slice of the electorate of the nation's biggest swing state.
For the first time during the pandemic, the United States saw a downward trend in the number of coronavirus tests conducted each day.
Chess Grandmaster Hammer brags that he will "humiliate" his opponent Master Kingscrusher. But he speaks way too soon.
