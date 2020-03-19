What Coronavirus Symptoms Look Like After A Few Days
The coronavirus can take up to 14 days for symptoms to develop. What does it look like to start developing the respiratory disease?
Now seems like as good a time as any to relax to Carl Sagan's dulcet tones and learn some cool stuff.
Gabriela Bee performs a medley of pop songs that use the same four chords.
"At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me from partying."
Just in case you need any further examples of why we should perform social distancing.
"I believe that green light is gonna be built on the values that we can enact right now. Values of fairness, kindness, accountability, resilience, respect, courage. If we practice those things right now, when we get out of this," the actor said.
The Vikings didn't even have modern clothing and materials to give them protection from the elements, so life on the ships must really have been rough.
These charts show the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic in each country. New cases have dwindled in China and South Korea, but the virus continues to spread rapidly in most of the world.
Slovenia-based creative Jure Tovrljan incorporated "social distancing" and other measures to famous marks.
Trump is not averse to lying, but given his past statements on the disease, his recent claim that "I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic" is pretty blatant.
Mercury absorbs the gold to form an amalgam and it's super interesting to watch.
They were 31 men at the bottom of the world exploring uncharted territory. What followed was one of the most terrifying survival stories of all time.
Cats are graceful, agile creatures, but can they squeeze themselves through a four-inch hole?
You've almost certainly heard their 2002 hit single "Headstrong." It's what the band was best known for — until yesterday.
This person, who wishes to remain anonymous, is serving a 15-year sentence at a federal penitentiary in a southern US state. The facility in which he is housed operates beyond capacity and has scarce medical care.
Unclear why this dog's human waited until now to share this talent with the world, but better late than never.
Uber and Lyft's response to pay floor regulations was an algorithmic quota system that has become a dystopic rat race.
Andrew Yang, who popularized Universal Basic Income during the 2020 Democratic primary, has seen his signature policy soar in popularity during the coronavirus economic crisis.
Get a lifetime VPN for an unbeatable deal.
Spoiler alert: James Marsden can sing and no, it's really, really not what we need.
Sen. Richard Burr issued a warning at a private event weeks ago to prepare for dire effects from the coronavirus, going further than his more public comments, according to a recording obtained by NPR.
A parking lot hit by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake from three miles away was caught on film by a Tesla.
The epic, never-before-told story behind possibly the greatest fashion emergency in history and a daring, near-deadly escape.
A new study examines how Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Apple Safari, Brave, Edge, and Yandex collect user data.
"I open doors" is a YouTube channel where every video is a brief clip of a person opening a door. They've uploaded nearly every day for a full year, opening more than 300 doors on video.
How bad is our current stock market crash compared to other crashes in history?
His biceps once trumped Arnold's. As other Gold's Gym icons parlayed their physiques into fame and fortune, Bill Pettis took a different route — one that landed him on the Venice Boardwalk.
Some states are equipped to handle a coronavirus crisis, and some are not — and it has little to do with development status.
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
This clever take on the ship in a bottle makes any desk much more interesting.
Good fences make good pets.
In 1978, an eighth grader from a prominent Austin family killed his teacher. More than four decades later, his classmates are still haunted by what happened that terrible day and after.
Rent abatement, tax deferrals and immediate unemployment benefits are at the top of the list.
A BASE jumper in Switzerland realizes mid-jump that his parachute isn't working. Miraculously, he survived the fall, and came to rest in a shallow river.
How an aerial-combat theory can help fight the outbreak.
Could some humans be able to sense the Earth's magnetic field? Evidence suggests humans could be — yes, this is the real term — magnetoreceptors.
What Elizabeth Swaney lacked in talent she made up for in raw determination and craftiness.
"I think most of us are anticipating getting COVID-19. I've had that conversation with almost all the attendings, and I have been told that I've been exposed already. "
The coronavirus pandemic has upended everyday life around the world — one of the most stark changes has been in air travel. This infographic from Visual Capitalist demonstrates how much the health scare has impacted flight capacity.
The "Parks and Recreation" star answers the web's most frequently searched questions and reveals he really does love to woodwork.
Tulsi Gabbard announced Thursday that she will suspend her 2020 Democratic presidential campaign and endorsed Joe Biden.
Desperate times call for creative drink measures.
We don't know whether to scream or squeal in appreciation.
By applying a basic understanding of competitive Pokémon, it's time to finally determine just how good Ash really is.
The coronavirus exposes the fragility of an economy built on outsourcing and just-in-time inventory.
A lot can change in a week — particularly the mindsets of Fox News hosts.
The Whoopee Cushion was unleashed in the United States. Offered in two versions, priced $.25 and $1.25, the gag was a tremendous hit with Americans miserable from the Great Depression who needed a cheap and easy laugh.
Twenty years ago, India let Masood Azhar go. Now he and his jihadist group may be one of the greatest obstacles to resolving the crisis in Kashmir.
Body cam footage obtained by The Intercept apparently caught a police officer in Staten Island planting drug paraphernalia inside a car during a traffic stop.
There's horror, some comedy and a documentary about the world's oldest video store.
As the coronavirus outbreak sweeps through New York City, a Korean-American observes a rising tide of anti-Asian sentiment.
"We're not at risk of dying, necessarily."