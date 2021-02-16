What A Day In Paris In The 1920s Looks Like In Color
The roaring twenties is brought to life by AI deep learning techniques.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
The roaring twenties is brought to life by AI deep learning techniques.
The tubing itself is thrilling. The camerawork is even more incredible.
There's Godzilla and King Kong. And then there's Wayne.
Here's how the paternoster elevators in Prague, one of the last of its kind, works.
Claudia Conway, the famous daughter of Kellyanne Conway, sang her heart out for Katy Perry and the other "American Idol" judges.
In an odd twist of fate, Bettany was at the lowest point of his career when he received a phone call he was playing Vision in the Marvel movies.
After the Senate acquitted Donald Trump, Trump's defense attorney Michael van der Veen was interviewed by CBSN anchor Lana Zak. The interview quickly became heated.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to strain U.S. hospitals. NPR built a tool to explore trends around the country. Look up your local hospital to see how it's faring.
I was sexually assaulted by a popular member of the science communication community in November of 2020. This is my story.
The roaring twenties is brought to life by AI deep learning techniques.
In January, the Ukrainian freighter MV Arvin split into two and then sunk into the bottom of the Black Sea, killing at least two crew members. Here's the horrifying moment when the snap happened.
Tracy Clark-Flory spent years as a reporter embedded in the porn world. Here, she shares how it shaped her own sexuality.
Mike McCaskill spent years scouring the stock market and betting on long shots. Then he found the opportunity that changed his life — and helped spark the mother of all short squeezes.
From "Titanic" to "Inception," the prolific actor has seemingly done it all, as demonstrated in this clever stop-motion animation loop produced by Lord Victor Haegelin.
A new study blames a comet fragment for the death of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago. But most experts maintain that an asteroid caused this cataclysmic event.
A billionaire playboy's alleged murder is at the center of the world's most confounding heist job.
Turns out your brain has a daily high point and low point.
"Ticking Clock," a new memoir by Ira Rosen, a former producer for the show, recounts the newsmagazine's pathbreaking journalism and its culture of harassment and abuse.
How American work culture has led to unhealthy eating patterns, and what we can do to change the focus away from dinner.
It was this horse's lucky day.
Going viral on Twitter feels good, but it doesn't pay.
Kevin Miller performed each of his favorite songs throughout his life.
The history of home cultivation methods of Psilocybe is more connected to early internet culture than you'd think.
A decade ago, the Dalai Lama set himself a significant deadline.
The proof is in the pudding on the face.
When President Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force One for the first time this month, he did not spend much time soaking in the moment.
A great film has a memorable first frame and last frame. Jacob T. Swinney put together a supercut of some of the most notable films.
The micro-generation between Gen X and Millennials is caught somewhere between the worlds of online dating and IRL romance
This is both gorgeous and slightly scary.
YouTubers are taking on their own notoriously underregulated industry.
The feta and cherry tomato pasta recipe going viral on social media is low-effort and packed with flavor.
The tubing itself is thrilling. The camerawork is even more incredible.
There are two cases each in Yamhill and Lane counties, the state's Health Authority said.
The keffiyeh has long been a symbol of Palestinian liberation. But in the US it's been retooled by Boogaloo Boys as a badge of credibility.
The view of St. Louis is stunning from the top of the arch.
A would-be Robinhood for art investment is offering shares of masterpieces for as little as $20. The catch? You'll never see the art.
The outspoken forward made his point loud and clear while talking about how teams treat players when it's time to trade them.
This con has endured for years.
Don't lose valuable counter real estate to a bulky drying rack. This sets up over the sink, and keeps drips where they belong.
Nate Bargatze attempts to do stand-up comedy during COVID with the audience he has, but not the audience he wants.
How Xbox Series S provides that next gen experience without breaking the bank.
Have you handled fish in "suspicious circumstances," or kept your prescription medication in something other than its prescription bottle? Depending on where you are, you could unknowingly broken the law.
Over geologic time, there's good evidence that continental drift has contributed to the shifting of the world's continents. If the world keeps shifting, here's what it's expected to look like in 250 million years.
The condition, which usually emerges several weeks after infection, is still rare, but can be dangerous. "A higher percentage of them are really critically ill," one doctor said.
A hellish year of no heat, destroyed walls and unflushed poop.
Now you know how giant rings of steel are made.
Ten weird sex facts about animals to celebrate love of all kinds this Valentine's Day.
I'm right to be skeptical of this... right?
At the age of eight, most of us are still struggling to play ping pong. This kid, however, has mastered ping pong trick shots.
We love whom we love, we guess, but we could also do better than this.
Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko were heroes in "the House of Ideas." But a 1966 profile gave all the credit to one superman.
He has heart, but not good aim.
"It's the kind of technology challenge that NASA was built for."
Scientists are scrambling to understand rising cases of Buruli ulcer in Australia — and of the role humans and possums play in spreading it.