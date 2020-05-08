Whale Jumps *All* The Way Out Of The Water
It's not often you see a whale's entire body exit the water during a breach, but these lucky whale-watchers saw just that.
It's not often you see a whale's entire body exit the water during a breach, but these lucky whale-watchers saw just that.
Humanity must enter an alliance with mantises, who will eat the brains of murder hornets without remorse.
Amateur sleuths attempt to guess what drug random strangers are taking.
This stunning footage of a gritty New York City streetscape from Christmas 1976 is an eye-popping adventure through time.
It might sound pretty counterintuitive, but it strangely works with certain brands of coffee.
The King of Queens… is now a sadistic neo-Nazi who's escaped from jail, and is holding Becky's family hostage? And Becky rigs up a bunch of booby traps to stop him? What is happening?
Like humans, dog miss going outside too.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
With the cruise industry on life support, fleets have put to sea for an indefinite stay with many of their crewmen trapped on board.
Two years after Galt's Gulch Chile was founded, the utopian project is mired in personal and legal conflicts and investors now claim that the guy in charge is a sociopath and a con man.
"Uh, Diane, I've noticed that Jeff is not here, he has not checked into the meeting."
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The theme was rejected at that time for being "too dark," and a Sam Smith song was used instead. No offense to Smith, but this one blows "Writing's on the Wall" out of the water.
Somewhere around mile 62, around 2:30 in the morning, I realized I hadn't seen another light in about an hour: no other runners, no houses, no car headlights, nothing besides the little headlamp bubble of light in front of me.
"It's so common to see guys try to play with the big boys and fail miserably. Silvercorp just took it to the extreme."
It's not often you see a whale's entire body exit the water during a breach, but these lucky whale-watchers saw just that.
This wire goes from 126th Street to Battery Park and costs $150,000 a year to maintain. What is it for?
At various times, Wiseau didn't show up to court, represented himself, produced strange witnesses, and drove the judge up a wall. He was ordered to pay out over $700,000.
This is so spot-on that it's not even funny anymore.
A new generation of super-fast wireless internet is coming soon. But no one can say for sure if it's safe.
Alexander Wendt is one of the most influential political scientists alive. Here's his case for taking UFOs seriously.
Amazon Alexa has helped usher in the smart home revolution. But did you know you can build your own apps for it too? The Learn Amazon Alexa Development Bundle will show you how for just $25.
How many steps does it take to run a curl route? Are teenage kickers suddenly infallible? And what else can we learn from the CW series now streaming on Netflix?
The Lock Picking Lawyer demonstrates the shoddiness of this lockbox by cracking it with a Red Bull can.
Over at Teepublic, you can find loads of beautiful, funny and straight-up chic cloth masks created by independent designers. And not only will your purchase benefit the original artists, Teepublic is also donating surgical masks to help frontline healthcare providers.
Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K. and Bill O'Reilly all want to be uncanceled — and they refuse to leave us alone.
Davidson stars in his biggest movie project yet in the semi-autobiographic film directed by Judd Apatow premiering at home June 12, 2020.
Ranking the most lovable, demented, and disgusting figures from Scott Aukerman's beloved podcast.
The King of Queens… is now a sadistic neo-Nazi who's escaped from jail, and is holding Becky's family hostage? And Becky rigs up a bunch of booby traps to stop him? What is happening?
An ominous announcement came over the in-flight PA system: "We apologize for the alarming amount of passengers on this flight."
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
You know that feeling when you're about to engage in some role-playing and the video chat freezes? Yup, it's that feeling.
The days blend together, the months lurch ahead, and we have no idea what time it is. The virus has created its own clock.
You should absolutely wear a mask in public. But experts agree — be careful it doesn't make you feel invincible.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious.
There's a lot of musical talent here, but we all know that the girl dancing in the foreground stole the show.
Today's state-of-the-art driverless vehicles have origins dating back to the 1920s, including one automaker who feuded with Harry Houdini.
Humanity must enter an alliance with mantises, who will eat the brains of murder hornets without remorse.
This stunning footage of a gritty New York City streetscape from Christmas 1976 is an eye-popping adventure through time.
New estimates say the US needs to triple its testing. But how much testing does each state need? Here's how states compare to each other, and to targets experts say they should hit.
The host of The Action Lab demonstrates what happens to tiny Styrofoam beads when you blast a fan inside a chamber with no air.
Antarctica, the coldest place on Earth, is now considered the "safest place in the world," with no confirmed cases at all.
Aerion's AS2 will cruise at more than 1,000 miles per hour, and it's designed to be carbon-neutral for minimal environmental impact.
The whiplash is real.
Both men were taken into custody and face charges of aggravated assault and murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced.
From Chaucer to Mrs. Robinson, Greek mythology to Stifler's mom, one of literature's most subversive archetypes is also a surprisingly old one.
This is how the poplars seed fluff are burned away in the park of Cidacos de Calahorra in Spain.
How a chicken farmer, a pair of princesses, and 27 imaginary spies helped the Allies win World War II.
Both numbers easily smashed post-World War II era records and help reflect the profound damage done through efforts used to combat the virus.
It references some of the most terrible things we've experienced this year: an epidemic and, also, improbably, bees.
After immersing myself in the worlds created by the campaigns of Joe Biden and President Trump, I found that the Republican effort was designed to keep supporters energized, inspired and sometimes angry, while the Democratic effort was genteel and gave me much less to do.
Can I eat at a restaurant? Can I go shopping? Can I hug my friends again? Experts weigh in.
Nobody wants a war between the two Koreas but who would win? Both sides have many advantages and disadvantages. A YouTuber crunched the numbers.
It was easy to get one. It was difficult to take any meaning from it.
It's been 55 years since Keith Richards literally dreamed up the hit tune.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
Abandoning the case is the latest step in a pattern of dismantling the work of the Russia investigators. A former prosecutor likened it to eating the department from the inside out.
A clever trick involving a coin and a matchbox that is sure to impress a youngster or potential date.