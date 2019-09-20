We're Not Sure What's Going On With Diane Keaton And Justin Bieber In This Music Video, But It's, Well, Something Else
Let's just say the chemistry between Diane Keaton and Justin Bieber is a little too good.
Let's just say the chemistry between Diane Keaton and Justin Bieber is a little too good.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
What's the Williamsburg of your city? An enclave of fixed gear bikes, craft beer and artisanal pickles? According to a poll of 27,000 city-dwellers, Nørrebro in Copenhagen was ranked the hippest neighborhood.
It's the classic setup: boy meets girl, boy requests that girl drive him to Taco Bell… does that ring a bell?
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
It's not easy gaining a perspective of what it's like to live with Amish people, but the guys at the YouTube channel Seek Discomfort managed to do it.
He's making no friends with his brash and combative Twitter presence. What the hell are he and his employer thinking?
Here are a few of the actors we think could do a bang-up job as the next James Bond — whenever MGM decides to get the next chapter of the story started.
They say New York City real estate is bonkers. They are not wrong.
I guess this should come as no surprise, but on Thursday Dawn Dorland reached out to Gawker and requested extensive corrections to the posts. So, in the interest of transparency, here's what she said.
Surviving on oranges they'd packed, coconuts from the sea and rainwater they collected, they floated about 400km in the Solomon Sea before being rescued.
Let's just say the chemistry between Diane Keaton and Justin Bieber is a little too good.
2021 has already proven to be a banner year for animation. Here are the best animated movies, anime and TV shows that Vulture has seen and, in many cases, reviewed so far this year.
Google's recruitment process for tech applicants demands large amounts of prep, time and skills with coding questions and puzzles that are not relevant to the job. While the problem is not unique to Google, applicants feel that the system is unfair and excludes qualified candidates.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The Daily Show commemorates the cable news channel's 25th anniversary by showing a compilation of their most uncomfortable moments towards women.
It all seemed simple enough: Book a Marvel movie, get ripped, feel incredible. But, as the "Eternals" star learned, growing into his new body required recalibrating his whole mindset.
"The Real Ghostbusters" was one of the coolest cartoons of its generation, and we have the inside story from the folks who made it happen.
Kevin Jones nails a shot over the water during the first round of the 2021 USDGC.
We use lawn gear Greenworks every single week, and it's been nothing if not reliable. Add in the hefty discount, and every lawn would benefit from these tools.
Keanu Reeves took time to talk about his latest projects with the "Today" show and shared what audiences can expect with the latest Matrix and John Wick movies.
Ain't no mountain high enough.
This week's characters include a CEO who argued that spending $46,500 a month really isn't that extravagant, a billionaire millennial who lost $7 billion dollars in one day and more.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
When you go to a sports event, this is not the sort of accident you might expect to encounter.
Swedish children look forward to the weekend for their once-weekly candy fix. But beyond being a treat, these Saturday sweets teach a bigger lesson.
Keep a high quality running visual document of any incident involving your car. Not only will you have footage of any crash, but you can even remotely view the footage thanks to the optional 4G integration.
Go in search of the ancient royal capital that spawned our favorite night of the dead.
Boji has become famous for being Istanbul's "commuter dog" — as their public transportation is so accessible even a canine can do it.
From rugged chukkas to hardwearing hikers — Huckberry's own Head of Footwear offers up some of the best men's boots for our favorite transitional season.
Brooke Castillo, the "queen" of life coaching, has convinced her fans they can find meaning and money in the field — but is she selling them an unattainable fantasy?
Interestingly, he deploys V-shapes throughout his painting.
No need to wait for a holiday to treat your better half to one of the best hoodies they'll ever own.
While pumpkin seeds reign supreme, I have taken the liberty of ranking other fall snacks, which are inferior but still worthy of chomping on in the weeks to come.
Bradley Nowell was on the verge of international superstardom when he suddenly died of a heroin overdose. Here's why the story of his band is a lot more tragic than you might have realized.
For years, his work has been marked by his creeping fear that the world is in need of an urgent intervention — and why not from him?
Contrary to what you might believe, it's not actual tobacco cigarettes they're smoking.
Everyone's saving money, but no one is earning much interest.
Here's how Matthew Heller describes the incident: "The car in front of me did not move even though the light was green. In frustration, after honking I finally made the decision to go around her and move on with my evening. While passing her on the left, she moved forward and turned her vehicle toward mine to keep me from passing her. I thought I got all the way around her and continued making my left turn." Here's an angle from a nearby house, can you tell what happened?
Despite their reputation as "living fossils," crocodiles have changed dramatically in the last two million years.
The solution to peace and harmony is… a soft drink?
There's a physical reason for the dip in sex drive that happens postpartum.
The density of liquid mercury is around 13.5 g/cm3, which allows a heavy anvil to float. Don't try this at home though.
Philanthropy used to be all about black-tie galas and dedicated wings. But the scions of some of America's richest families are now partnering with progressive organizations to democratize generational wealth and put their money where the movement is.
A biologist critiques one of the highest honors in science and proposes a new way to reward humanity's biggest discoveries.
So you got accepted at MIT (What? Like it's hard?), you enrolled in an astrophysics class and you're taking your first exam. Here's how difficult your tests is going to be.
Sasha Minkovsky, who works at a Manhattan tech start-up, still remembers the night when she watched as a single cocktail nearly broke an entire bar staff.
"What the hell is happening? I feel like we are living on another planet. I don't recognize anyone anymore."
Former cult member Dr. Janja Lalich, now a sociologist, answers questions about cults — old and new — from Twitter, including how these charismatic leaders operate and if drugs are really involved in getting people to submit to their will.
Settlements that float on water have been touted as a potential solution to Earth's rising sea levels and increasing extreme weather events.