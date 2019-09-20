Well, Something Obviously Went Wrong With This New Fence Perimeter
We have no idea whether this was intentional or an accident, a fence perimeter cutting straight into a road.
There are few things more exciting than remodeling an outdated kitchen. But before heading to Pinterest for ideas and inspo, you might want to think about kitchen design trends that won't be around for much longer.
This gunfight scene is unlike anything we've seen before in Hollywood movies.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
If you ignore a low clearance sign and you're a U-Haul truck, you're going to have a bad time.
A few "SNL" cast members publicly expressed their unhappiness with the show's decision to have Elon Musk host the show on May 8.
Eventually, I realized what it was really for.
This sleek laptop weighs under three pounds, has a battery that can last up to 11.5 hours and sports a touchscreen for better compatibility with mobile-first design.
When the social floodgates open, not everyone will want to use their newfound freedom in the same way.
Here are the many ways you should *not* navigate a roundabout.
The United Kingdom is not a pandemic success story. But its massive Covid-19 trials program is.
The court's conservative justices have signaled an interest in revisiting the scope of the Second Amendment.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
After collecting the trophy for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Minari," Youn Yuh Jung was given an unusual question about Brad Pitt and she had a memorable response.
Master criminal Rédoine Faïd loved the movies, and his greatest crimes were laced with tributes: to "Point Break," "Heat," and "Reservoir Dogs." When he landed in a maximum-security prison, cinema provided inspiration once again.
He's not exactly subtle about it.
The video of sailors singing from inside the submarine went viral after wreckage was discovered on the seafloor, but it is unclear when the video was taken.
In a typical NBA season, 10-day deals can provide a decent path to longer-term offers for many fringe players. This season, though, it's been a different story.
An erroneous report about President Joe Biden requiring Americans to reduce eating red meat as part of his climate change plan was featured on numerous Fox News shows. John Roberts finally acknowledged the error on Monday.
Sesame becomes a "major allergen," joining milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soybeans.
Apple has known about the flaw since 2019 but has yet to acknowledge or fix it.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
How the conference room scene reveals a lot about the characters in the 2006 comedy.
In an interview, Apple's SVP of software engineering explains the company's privacy changes in iOS 14.5.
Don't just send mom a card and some flowers and call it a day. Give her a gift as special as she is: some top-notch edible cookie dough, unbelievably soft towels or even a whole pizza oven.
Combining extremely comfy memory foam and waffle weave fabric makes for a breathable house shoe that feels like you're at a spa.
This lightweight, ultra-portable canopy helps you set up in a snap, and lets the party start sooner.
It's mesmerizing to see how a dishwasher works as it runs through all the cycles.
Not all robots are great. We ranked some of the worst.
Gage Lorentz was pulled over for speeding on a dirt road in Carlsbad Caverns National Park. Minutes later he lay on the ground, dead from a point-blank shot to the heart. How did a trivial traffic stop lead to his death?
Jen Psaki had a snappy reply to this question from David Brody about House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
After cocktails in the conference room, it could get a little sleazy.
After BuzzFeed News reported on an internal document that examined the social network's failings leading up to the Capitol riot, Facebook prevented its own employees from accessing it.
Louis J. Horvitz is a one man dynamo, delivering the best Oscar telecast possible back in 1997, in this behind-the-scenes footage.
Two renowned architecture firms take on the future of the home.
The "Private Investment Club" conference had everything: a host demanding people pay for "VIP" access, weird pyramid diagrams, "plerking" and a celebrity guest who clearly didn't read the memo.
This driver was caught being a real nuisance on a highway in Connecticut.
Keeping your shoes neatly stowed away can make a big difference in how clean your apartment seems. Trust us, it's a game changer for small living spaces.
Orgies, drugs and prepping for Helter Skelter: Juanita Wildebush fell for "Charlie" Manson's Family — and barely made it out.
Sometimes the consequences are serious when you mishear things.
The CDC recommends keeping a distance of six feet indoors and outdoors to prevent transmission. A new study shows that exposure to the virus is still high six feet away.
The moon is just about as close as it gets to Earth on its orbit, creating a spectacular sight.
A piece of space debris zipped by SpaxeX's Crew Dragon capsule. Fortunately for the astronauts on board, the debris passed by without any collision.
George P. Bush wanted to revamp the Alamo site. Then his own party turned against him.
You can start by disregarding thread count. Here's what else the pros know that you may not.
Here's a little secret — all those "glass" bottles that shatter on screen are actually made from sugar.
Parenting advice on anger management, mommy tracks, and pets.
We need new laws, new policies and new scientific processes to ensure that we never have to go through this again.
We don't think it's an intentional impression, but it does sound oddly like a metal detector.