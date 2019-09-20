We'll Never Forget When Shaquille O'Neal Fell Off The Set Of 'NBA On TNT' On This Day In 2015
Shaq falling off the set of the "NBA on TNT' will live in infamy and we still can't stop laughing.
Stephen Colbert was flabbergasted at Donald Trump's claim in a recent Christian Broadcasting Network interview that people stopped calling him "stupid."
Twenty years ago, on May 7, 2002, Allen Iverson delivered one of the most memorable news conferences in sports history. It was also one of the most misunderstood.
His mum is really upset 😠
A number of falsehoods about abortion have been perpetuated in the US since 1973's Roe v. Wade ruling.
Here's what people in Grand Rapids, Michigan would prefer if they had the option between $1 million all at once or $5,000 in perpetuity.
We've also got a woman who finds Wes Anderson "fascoid," people very concerned about document safety, a guy who used multiple slurp juices on a single ape and an evangelical concerned for how your judgment day is shaping up.
Hungry worms are willing to cross toxic barriers for food, and scientists believe that this can explain a lot about why humans get hangry, too.
Andrew Callaghan spoke with the many Satanists (and Christian protesters) who traveled to the Satanic Temple Gathering in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Having fast storage makes your everyday experience much better — especially for gaming.
An account behind the original "slurp juice" NFT post is connected to some of Twitter's most unsavory edgelords.
Conceptual synthesizer and a homage to the Nintendo Entertainment System.
Ryan George and Julie Nolke imagine what it was like when two romantic couples decided to move into the same apartment.
The man behind Primitive Technology demonstrates an eye-popping structure that he somehow constructs from scratch.
A draft majority decision showing the potential dismantling of Roe v. Wade has compelled those who've gotten snipped to speak up about reproductive rights.
We could all use a primer about now.
Jomboy reviews the bizarre incident involving umpire Dan Bellino massaging Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner's hand.
I'd got through about a third when I felt an excruciating pain under my shoulder.
For years, a "Grey's Anatomy" writer told her personal traumas in online essays, and wove those details into the show's plot — until a surprising email to Shondaland accused her of making it all up.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
F1 drivers Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda had a bit of down time before the Miami GP, so they went out into the everglades for a quick swamp race.
He was accepted into six Ivy League schools, including MIT, Yale and Stanford.
This wildly successful Kickstarter campaign has created a superb braced ratcheting screwdriver that you'll want to fiddle with all day long.
Lily Tomlin addressed that infamous video leaked onto YouTube of David O. Russell exploding at her on the set of "I Heart Huckabees."
When a new landlord bought their building in the Bronx and threatened to raise rents and kick them out, tenants banded together. They never expected how far they might get: the chance to buy their apartments for $2,500 each.
The merino wool used to make this shirt naturally fights off the funk for up to three days, and the nylon reinforcement keeps it in good condition wash after wash.
Test engineer John Dunlevy worked on Concorde 101, a pre-production model that was used to test test and refine the Concorde, from how to deal with ice on the wings, to seeing how Concorde would cope flying at Mach 2 in extreme conditions.
Fake news about children "identifying" as animals is the latest stunt being pushed by so-called parental rights advocates.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
"Jimmy Kimmel Live" quizzes people on the street about Star Wars and U.S history and it doesn't end well.
If abortion is widely banned in the US, people who continue seeking this care will need to minimize their digital footprint to avoid getting caught.
"It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" has the best set ups for their title cards. Here is an assortment of the funniest ones.
Even as the corporation snuffs out copycats, fans are still finding ways to get their fix.
The Slow Mo Guys record an egg being shot in slow motion using a Phantom TMX 7510 camera, and it's oddly satisfying.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has reportedly hit back at Leonardo DiCaprio's remarks about the environmental importance of the Amazon, saying he should "keep his mouth shut."
"Made us wait for hours outside his room during a shoot because he was cuddling his cat."
Card counting is not illegal but this police situation detaining a man for doing so might have been. Here's a legal analysis from LegalEagle's Devin Stone.
Go ahead and get reading. It'll make Ted Cruz's day.
Redditors shared memorable times they walked out of the movie theater before the film ended — sometimes because things were getting too intense, and sometimes because it just felt like the right thing to do.
A science team from Zhejiang University demonstrates how this swarm of 10 tiny drones can effectively communicate with one another and avoid obstacles.
Take a peep at how one of the world's premier electric cars performs in a drag race against Nissan's legendary supercar.
Disney has been revamping the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, and just released concept art for four areas under renovation. Check out the images here.
The LockPickingLawyer gives this Abus lock his highest form of praise by calling it requires skill and experience to open.
The identified groups make up less than 4 percent of Chicago's police force but account for a quarter of all complaints, settlements, and shootings.
Swiss police seized 500kg of the drug after workers found white powder in a shipment of coffee beans.
David Bowie's "Heroes" is frequently used in climactic scenes of movies and TV shows as demonstrated in this supercut.