SNL's 'Weekend Update' Halloween Episode Takes Shots At Kyrsten Sinema And Reveals How Kanye West And Facebook Are Doing The Exact Same Thing
Plus their thoughts on the FDA's new "mix and match" vaccine booster approach.
In a post to staffers Saturday obtained by Axios, Facebook VP of global affairs Nick Clegg warned the company that worse coverage could be on the way.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The Devil (Jason Sudeikis) stops by Weekend Update to discuss what he's been working on lately, like Trump's new social media platform.
America needs you to buy less junk.
This is the last thing I expected.
Diondre Cole (Kenan Thompson) and the crew welcome guests Oscar Isaac, Emily Ratajkowski and Nicholas Braun for the Halloween Edition with a special appearance by Vance (Jason Sudeikis) and Giuseppe (Fred Armisen).
The porcine kidney seemed to function as normal, without any signs of rejection from the patient's body before the study ended.
'Married... with Children' was way bigger in the Motherland than it ever was in America.
Stephen travels to the planet Arrakis to meet "Dune" stars Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, who tell how hard they worked to land the roles of Chani and Paul in the highly anticipated film by Denis Villeneuve.
We fell in love with this dancing lad at car dealerships and mattress stores around the country, and now he has a prime place on our desk.
Robert Bierenbaum was convicted in 2000 but long maintained his innocence.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"The IT Crowd" star Richard Ayoade makes a mockery of the entire interview industrial complex much to interviewer Krishnan Guru-Murthy's chagrin in this 2014 Channel 4 interview.
Arguing with my mom about abortion rights is like walking through a Scooby-Doo mystery house of emotional booby traps — one trip wire or trick bookcase and I'm trapped in a secret room, going in circles explaining why I'm still glad I was born.
Barack Obama joins Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon on Pardon The Interruption to congratulate them for reaching the show's 20th anniversary.
Carvana says that it takes the hassle out of buying used cars except for a lot of people it hasn't.
The 1995 film was supposed to reinvigorate the Mouse, but now it's kept under lock and key.
We tried for the whole song and we still don't quite get it.
Porn has been a big influence on how we have, think and, most importantly, talk about sex. Here's how porn reshaped our sexual lexicon.
"Grand Theft Auto III" was far from the first controversial video game, but it became one of the most significant ones in the fights over content, ratings, and free speech. Twenty years later, is a similar backlash even possible?
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Here's how they made that uncomfortable scene with Timothée Chalamet during the Gom Jabbar test as unsettling to the viewer as possible.
Internal documents suggest Facebook has long known its algorithms and recommendation systems push some users to extremes.
Free Fly's Elements jacket keeps us warm without the heft of other jackets because of the incredibly insulated sherpa lining.
Contrary to popular belief, a blank fired from a prop gun is not completely safe. Here's a useful explanation for how they can kill.
Online pressure from all sides didn't budge the dealership.
Not only will this hoodie hold up in rain and snow, the graphene and ruco-therm material tag-team here keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer.
We had to triple-check that it wasn't a trailer for some upcoming sci-fi movie.
"The Addams Family" director Barry Sonnenfeld breaks down the Mamushka, his directorial saddle and James Gandolfini's patois.
Unlike the past few handful of years, Xbox is bringing the goods this holiday season. These are our picks for the best games you can buy for Microsoft's platform this holiday season.
Vogue's November cover star braved the ultimate British taste test, tucking into traditional dishes from cockles to spotted dick - all while wearing a blindfold.
Cumming on someone's face is an intimate, yet inherently chaotic act. Here's how to do it with care and consideration
Ann Reardon tackles some of the most viral food hacks on TikTok that might tempt people to try.
In case you missed out on some of the most interesting and in-depth long reads published this week, we round up the best stories for you to catch up on this weekend.
Denis Villeneuve's new big-screen adaptation underlines why generations have been fascinated by the story.
Many older traumatized internet users might remember accidentally clicking on this website and having it fry their computer. Where did it come from and how did it cause so much mayhem?
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died Thursday after being fatally shot on the New Mexico set of the film "Rust," officials said. Actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm that killed Hutchins, 42, and injured Joel Souza, the film's director.
You can lower your risk of stroke and heart disease over time by keeping keeping a close eye on your cholesterol levels and adopting certain habits to keep them low.
"Here you see a good example that nothing is too big for a pike."
The state has a new license plate, the first in eight years, but there's a problem.
Analysts for Glassdoor combed through millions of employee reviews to find out which businesses have been best able to keep their workers physically and mentally healthy during the pandemic.
At 314.9 feet tall, Bagger 293 is the biggest bucket-wheel excavator ever constructed — why did they need to build this thing?
If you don't speak Korean, you may have missed these nuances and context that could enrich your viewing experience.
If a woman can't get help while she is being raped in public, what is the hope for people who are raped or assaulted behind closed doors?
Here's how long Frank Reynolds from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" would last in "Squid Game."
Despite a dodgy hip, the superstar remains youthful thanks to pop star friends like Dua Lipa — but is still struggling with anger and childhood trauma. He explains how fatherhood is making him a better man.
Matt Gaetz is facing an investigation for underage sex trafficking and has had fundraising slow down to a drip. Now he's been deemed ineligible to practice law in Florida.