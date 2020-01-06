Recommended

THE OTHER SIDE

vanityfair.com

In the months since his initial arrest, the disgraced producer's case has seen multiple delays, shifting charges, and a tabloid-ready turnover of defense attorneys. In interviews, the team that will take him to trial explains their case.

WHAT IS THE J! ARCHIVE?

polygon.com

The J! Archive is a complete record of every Jeopardy winner, every Jeopardy question and answer, and every Jeopardy Daily Double bet. With host Alex Trebek fighting cancer, the archivists are working harder than ever before.

BALANCING ACT

1 digg jalopnik.com

Jonathan Leo loves his cars, but not commuting in them. He lives in San Diego and works for the Navy, so he takes the city's trolley to work as often as he can. Then, on the weekends, he unloads his 2012 Mercedes Benz C230 on some of California's best roads.

LET IT GO

3 diggs humanparts.medium.com

When something is not right for us, we know because we get stopped up. We feel dread and anger, which are both signs that we aren't honoring our internal signals that are telling us something isn't right.