Penguin Makes A Thrilling Escape From A Detached Piece Of Ice
Climate change is real. Just ask our little friend here who experienced the effects first hand.
Arcade games, elevated gardens and an open office plan, it has it all.
Luckily no harm or damage was caused and the flight returned safely to Montreal, from where it had departed.
Welcome to one of the favorite traditions of the Golden Globes: having Ricky Gervais insult everyone and generally not give a flying f*ck about the ceremony.
We all laughed at the "30-50 feral hogs" guy, but, uh, holy crap.
The city had 300,000 incidents of graffiti in 2019, but this particular tagger has struck 40 times in the last month.
Yes, there are Americans who still take the guru seriously as a candidate. And a lot of them live in southeastern Iowa.
Gervais's "I don't really give a damn"-style of hosting generated a lot of different responses from the audience, so here's a roundup of the best reactions to his jokes from celebrities at the Golden Globes last evening.
Strange blasts from space continue to puzzle astronomers with their odd behavior, as they seem to come from a variety of galaxies.
We've finally decided to look into it.
Apple's website is still listing the 2006 iMac 17-inch 1.83-GHz Intel Core 2 Duo for around $1,000—depending on where you're trying to buy from.
Only Cohen could find an opportunity to take a jab at Zuckerberg during an introduction of the movie "Jojo Rabbit."
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The document presents opposition research about Harvey Weinstein's accusers, including text messages and photographs, with the goal of vindicating him in the press.
It's not very comforting to know that gun safe makers put very little effort into making sure their products are sturdy.
The Netflix show "The Goop Lab" will be a six-part series that explores wellness topics such as psychedelics, cold therapy, female pleasure, anti-aging, energy healing and psychics. And as you can expect, the trailer and poster for the show are a bit… out there.
Scientists believe that mysterious dark matter is key to forming galaxies in the cosmos. Now, a recent series of bizarre findings threatens to undermine everything we think we know.
Tom Hanks may have received the Cecil B. DeMille Award last night, but his son Chet Hanks also stole focus with his head-scratching choice to adopt a Jamaican accent on the Golden Globes red carpet.
Unregulated surveillance, ruthless bosses, sexual harassment... after years working at tech startups, Anna Wiener is taking them on in "Uncanny Valley."
An "oddly satisfying experiment" finds that adding a little milk can make see-through Coca-Cola.
The legendary tight end doesn't want your pity. Maybe he doesn't need it.
Neo-Nazis got caught up in a case of mistaken identity in Michigan. Now the FBI is involved.
In the months since his initial arrest, the disgraced producer's case has seen multiple delays, shifting charges, and a tabloid-ready turnover of defense attorneys. In interviews, the team that will take him to trial explains their case.
From "Bad Boys" to "Birds of Prey" to "Candyman" to "Dune," these are the 68 films we're most excited to see this year.
It's been plagued by reshoots and release date delays, but "The New Mutants," which seems to offer a darker, edgier flavor than the usual X-Men movie, will premiere in theaters on April 3.
Every year, Americans spend billions of dollars on gift cards. But what happens to the money when the cards aren't redeemed?
Because of a combination of genetic quirks, Joanne Cameron has never experienced the extremes of rage, dread, grief, anxiety, or fear. What if we were all like that?
Our family was featured in a national newspaper as the picture of fiscal responsibility. A few months later we were drowning in debt, and I realized we were looking at everything dead wrong.
The J! Archive is a complete record of every Jeopardy winner, every Jeopardy question and answer, and every Jeopardy Daily Double bet. With host Alex Trebek fighting cancer, the archivists are working harder than ever before.
The moral of the story: don't even wrap your kid's presents — it just heightens the disappointment.
Screenwriters on "The Simpsons," "Arrested Development" and many other comedies share the stories behind their classic character names.
If you moved around a photo while it was scanning, what would it look like?
Netflix's new reality show "The Circle" is basically the IRL version that "Black Mirror" episode where Bryce Dallas Howard obsessively ranks everything on social media to the point of extreme isolation.
Bounty hunting is about treating people with respect, not about violence, they say.
Two consecutive mayors of the city launched their presidential bids last year on a promise of combating climate change, yet neither was able to stem the tide of garbage flooding the nation's largest metropolis and contributing to greenhouse gas emissions.
Despite years of hype, these entrepreneurs are finding it's nearly impossible to survive.
Nature photographer David Weiller spotted this extremely camouflaged bug in the Amazon rainforest.
Hun Sen's reign in Cambodia was never supposed to last this long.
An international team of astronomers used the Atacama Large Millimeter Array to create the most detailed image yet of the gas surrounding two supermassive black holes in a merging galaxy.
The FOAF project, begun in 2000, set out to create a universal standard for describing people and the relationships between them. Now defunct, it hints at what social networking might have looked like had Facebook not conquered the world.
And no amount of data or complex modeling will rectify the building industry's staggering impact on the environment. Design culture itself needs to change.
Using legos, a Star Wars enthusiast recreated the set from "The Empire Strikes Back" and additionally motorized it with power functions.
If women don't conform to beauty expectations, they're paid less.
Jonathan Leo loves his cars, but not commuting in them. He lives in San Diego and works for the Navy, so he takes the city's trolley to work as often as he can. Then, on the weekends, he unloads his 2012 Mercedes Benz C230 on some of California's best roads.
When something is not right for us, we know because we get stopped up. We feel dread and anger, which are both signs that we aren't honoring our internal signals that are telling us something isn't right.
If you're interested in prioritizing nutrition this year, Michelle Anderson's "Healthy Cookbook for Two" is a must-have for your shelf.
Mercedes-Benz took away the title of the world's top-selling luxury vehicle from the German auto company back in 2016. Why has BMW been in decline?