We Love This Man Who Helped A Beaver Carry Wood Across The Street
Give this man an award.
Max Verstappen's Red Bull Racing crew shaved another several seconds off the pit stop speed record over the weekend, clocking in at an absurd 1.82 seconds.
There are so many factors that make a type of steak what it is — and so many ways to cook them.
Real life politics meets quintessential daytime drama.
We've all heard the expression, but does it have any relation to reality?
"When he didn't recognize me at first, I was so heartbroken. The happiest moment of my life was when he finally figured out it was me."
Getting an appointment for an abortion at Women's Health Center, the only clinic in the state, requires a tricky alignment of circumstances.
Stadia, Google's streaming gaming platform, launches today. Is the service a first step towards the future of gaming, or will Stadia fall flat on its face?
It may be little more than grains of weathered rock, but sand is also the world's second-most consumed natural resource.
"Cons & Kernels" aims to employ everyone, including former inmates.
Arcimoto says its vehicles can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 7.5 seconds, but city traffic laws and common sense prevent me from putting that claim to the test.
At the ultra running World Championship, competitors looped a 1,500 metres circuit continuously for 24 hours and, with time running out, American Camille Herron was suffering.
Eight tons of trash are piled high at the entrance of a small factory — but nothing is headed for a landfill. Instead, what's next is a process that could revolutionize recycling.
Two decades ago, 14 of the state's 254 counties had no doctor. Now that number has jumped to 33.
Hours after its new streaming service was launched, customer details were sold on the dark web for as little as $3.
What emotions would Brad Pitt feel listening to Twain's "That Don't Impress Me Much," which name-drops him? A whole spectrum of them, it turns out.
On the rise and fall of movies stars in the last decade, including Jennifer Lawrence, John Travolta, Arnold Schwarzenegger and more.
Practice makes furfect.
Yes, it's real and yes, they spent nearly half a million dollars on it.
Four players have already dropped 50 or more in a game this season. Here's why the frequency won't be slowing down.
In a game between Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins, the Leafs were destroyed by the Penguins and you can really tell from this guy's face.
The discovery showcases some of the chemical enigmas we need to untangle for future Mars missions to properly search for life.
A handoff to a running back, who tosses it to a wide receiver, who launches the ball downfield for a receiver who somehow pulls in a bobbling one-handed grab? That's some good college football.
As the cost of buying a house continues to balloon, you may have found yourself looking at home listings and sighing deeply. But where are residential prices the *most* soul-crushingly expensive?
Vehicle testing company DEKRA captured this mind-blowing crash in one of many safety tests of electric cars.
Researchers have used AI to locate and identify 142 new geoglyphs in Nazca, Peru.
Watch sets of two very different kinds of artists draw each other in real time.
On Thursday, November 7, 2019 I had some charges appear on my credit card that I didn't recognize. The credit card statement said the charges were made from amazon.com.
Different regions of the US have measurably different psychological profiles. Understanding them could influence American politics and more.
America's first billionaire President promised to bring a C-suite sensibility to the Oval Office. It started well — but now bad policy choices have pushed CEO confidence to the lowest level in a decade.
And if you think the first overbid was close, wait until you watch the second one.
At one end of the spectrum, based on 2018 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, physicians have a median salary of $200,890 in the United States. In contrast, waiters and waitresses have a median salary of $21,780.
Here's what those little black dots on the edge of your windows of your car are for.
After millions of games, machine learning algorithms found creative solutions and unexpected new strategies that could transfer to the real world.
A long-term study of people in four cities finds that income volatility in one's 20s and 30s correlates with negative brain effects in middle age.
There are so many factors that make a type of steak what it is — and so many ways to cook them.
Buying tickets on Ticketmaster continues to be a complete disaster for everyone who doesn't make a living buying tickets.
When a well-intentioned study led to a dubious DNA test for same-sex attraction, it exposed the need for safeguards on research in the age of big genetic data.
Contrary to what you believe, they do not dump it straight into the sea.
I grew up in Wisconsin, and have lived in Iowa, Minnesota, and New York. Except for a two-year stint in the Bay Area. So I was surprised when my last two Vermont winters put me on my ass.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
It's time to celebrate the writers who illuminate, investigate, and make sense of the world we live in.
In the 1950s, a photojournalist Lennart Nilsson captured the earliest stages of existence. His fetus images seized the public imagination — and sparked a controversy that has raged ever since.
Kevin Esvelt came up with a way to use gene editing for gene drives, a technology that could change the ecological fate of the whole world. How does one scientist deal with the potential ramifications of his own creation?
It's the company's first long-range electric car, and the only other Ford vehicle to ever be called a Mustang — the latter of which already has people riled up.
It's amazing how technology like this can be cracked with what is described as a "low skill attack."
Thirteen years ago, a young woman was found dead in small-town Texas. She was nicknamed "Lavender Doe" for the purple shirt she was wearing. Her real identity would remain a mystery until amateur genealogists took up her case.