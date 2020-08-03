Guys Test Out The Power Of A 60,000 PSI Waterjet Against The Hardest Materials They Could Find
How does an obsidian, a quartz and a manmade ceramic fare against a 60,000 PSI waterjet?
After approximately 1,024 orbits around our planet and four spacewalks, astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley — aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour — have returned to Earth.
YouTuber Warped Perception mounted a GoPro inside his car tire to give us a rare glimpse into what goes on in a car tire when we are driving.
The skewed version of history that is being taught in American schools doesn't acknowledge how white supremacy has ben part of American history since its founding.
A 200-watt laser is basically a death ray.
You never realize the importance of certain roles in moviemaking until you're missing them on set.
Because, you know, waterskiing is not challenging enough on its own.
My biggest fear was the bathrooms.
Zoom doesn't have to be all drudgery.
Americans seeking outdoor getaways in the pandemic bought up all the pools, tents, kayaks and trampolines.
Schools are essential to the functioning of our society, and that makes teachers essential workers.
Forty-five days to close the deal.
It appeared, at first, to be a tragedy. Posts on Twitter on Saturday proclaimed a person who taught at Arizona State University died of COVID-19.
The movie has an enticing premise — a man gets preserved in a jar in early 20th century and wakes up 100 years later in contemporary Brooklyn — but does the rest of the movie live up to its zany premise? Here's what the reviews say.
Yes, all of these solutions for re-opening schools sound totally feasible and not at all ridiculous.
Do Minions have sex and reproduce? And how? I hope you're ready for an in-depth "Despicable Me" physiology lesson, because you need to understand exactly how this works.
The perfect veneer of parenthood is cracking underneath the pressure of the pandemic.
Get ready for an incredibly long list of incredibly long shots. These are some of the most unforgettable unbroken shots in cinema history.
Queer Appalachia highlights important social issues affecting a vulnerable region — and collects donations from followers.
Kier, a therapist and family vlogger, had wise, moving thoughts about what it means to be a parent.
When everything feels like it's spiraling out of control, accumulating more stuff offers the illusion of order. But it becomes a high some people can't stop chasing.
The US and Russia are just months from seeing the New START nuclear agreement expire. The arms control era is near its end.
Yes it makes your accounts secure, but did you know Ronald Reagan and nuclear codes are a part of the history?
A man in Texas helps police find missing people. He's spent three decades working on the hardest, coldest case of all: his daughter's murder. Has he finally solved it?
Half of the ordinary matter of the universe had escaped detection for decades and are finally being accounted for.
In Japan, you can pay private agents called "wakaresaseya" to seduce your spouse or their partner.
Regimbartia attenuata doesn't take too kindly to being eaten. Once locked inside a frog's maw, it turns around and starts heading for the exit.
"There is no air in the tube to cushion the water, so it's the sound of the water hitting glass directly in a vacuum."
An essay on the things you notice when you rewatch, rather than cancel, old sitcoms, specifically Seinfeld. Writer Lauren Michele Jackson argues that the show's black characters are rarely afforded the chance to be wacky like the white ones are.
Double-digit unemployment. Increased hours of child care. Lost hours and benefits. In three months, women lost a decade's worth of economic advancement. How long will it take to catch back up?
Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper's latest video takes on Trump's threats to ban TikTok.
Over the past two-and-a-half months, we interviewed 21 former and current Sqirl employees — 10 on the record — the vast majority of whom shared similar stories of unsafe working conditions, unsanitary food-handling practices (including scraping mold off buckets of jam), and food being prepared in a kitchen that was unpermitted for years.
A virus has brought the world's most powerful country to its knees.
"We called 911 and the FHP pulled them over several miles down the road as we passed them again. There were several attempts by the driver of the semi to shake the guy off the hood as we followed behind."
Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.
Wondering what to write in your dating app bio? Here are some of the most common, played out or cringeworthy phrases to leave out of your dating app bio.
You have to initiate the pizza-loving at an early age.
Writing an ebook is often touted as a quick way to make some cash — but is that true if you don't have a blue tick or thousands of Instagram followers?
The home office was never designed to give workers more freedom. The pandemic has only made it worse.
The mark of the 90s seems indelible for many cultural touchstones, from "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" to "The Sopranos" to "Austin Powers."
The COVID-19 pandemic could swipe roughly $200 billion from state coffers by June of next year, according to an analysis by the Urban Institute's State and Local Finance Initiative.
Thirty-one years after the Purple One's weirdest No. 1 smash ruled radio, we're still not sure if it's terrible or avant-garde. But there's never been anything like it.
It's not over, until it's over.
A trip to Japan's most misunderstood city teaches a young traveler what it means to belong.
Their gobsmacked reactions helped Blaine get his first TV show, "David Blaine: Street Magic."
The Pixel 4A is incredibly affordable at $349, but can it compete with other smartphones? Here's what the reviews say.
What Artur Samarin pulled off at a school in small-town Pennsylvania is one of the boldest hoaxes of our time.
