Watch United Flight 328's Engine Catch On Fire
According to the FAA, the Boeing 777-200's right engine failed shortly after takeoff, and parts of it fell in areas outside Denver.
FOX 5's Bob Barnard has a puppy interrupt his live shot in the most wholesome news report you'll see today.
A contestant trashed the set of Gettu Betur after losing in a spectacularly awkward TV moment.
A suspected porch pirate in Mississauga, Ontario was arrested after making the most embarrassing getaway imaginable.
Bands like Third Eye Blind, Cake and Live ruled the 90s and then completely lost favor in the 2000s. What happened?
John Jurasek digs up his very first ever video review that never was uploaded to YouTube until now.
Back in January, Elon Musk became the richest man in the world (although, he recently lost ground in the previous week to Jeff Bezos). Here's how he got there.
Never before in the NHL's history has a tail so wagged the dog.
After a public outcry from people like Scott Willoughby, whose exorbitant electric bill is soon due, Gov. Greg Abbott said lawmakers should ensure Texans "do not get stuck with skyrocketing energy bills" caused by the storm.
Her guests include recent newsmakers Ted Cruz, Andrew Cuomo and Gina Carano.
A new BBC series shows how threats of nuclear war against North Korea gave way to a Trump-Kim bromance.
With investors such as Elon Musk and Chamath Palihapitiya backing the purely digital art form, the trade is beginning to take notice.
"If you hate Ted Cruz, this was a pretty fun week. And If you like Ted Cruz, then you're Ted Cruz."
It's hard to believe that almost a year into the pandemic pushing everything virtual, there are people still struggling to get the hang of Zoom. And yet here we are.
The Irish CNN reporter on how important it is to get help for mental health issues.
Spanning from 1957 to 1961, Jim Henson made 179 commercials for the defunct brand Wilkins Coffee and they're surprisingly violent.
Novak Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 to win his ninth Australian Open championship and 18th Grand Slam title.
J. Kenji López-Alt wants perfect weekday eggs without the fuss. For that, he employs this brilliant technique.
Also featuring a childhood in suburbia reimagined, the life of teenage girls and more.
The SAIC Maxus Life Home V90 Villa Edition is the motor vehicle for the family who wants it all.
In an absurd twist, many say they might be forced to use the next round of government-provided stimulus checks to pay the government.
This Hamilton Beach grinder can handle both coffee and spices just fine, and it has an impressive 4.7/5-star average with nearly 20,000 reviews.
Not only does this retro-style controller work on the Switch, but it works well with the PC, Android phones and even Raspberry Pi emulation setups.
Those of us who sat through yesterday's five-and-a-half-hour House Committee on Financial Services hearing on the GameStop short squeeze had maybe, foolishly, hoped against hope to see some cold hard accountability.
Meet Elizabeth Ann, the very first clone of a U.S. endangered species.
With the vaccine rollout underway and coronavirus cases declining after a dark winter surge, it may seem as though the end of the pandemic is in sight. In reality, how soon could we get there?
Fast food chain and Jon Stewart foil Arby's publicly acknowledged the existence of their $10 secret menu sandwich called the Meat Mountain on Twitter late Friday.
A craftsman builds a bike that can be ridden on a completely frozen lake: the icуcycle.
Both leaders of Google's ethical AI team, Margaret Mitchell and Timnit Gebru, were ousted within two months of each other.
After being violently rear-ended by a semi, the driver got out and helped rescue others involved in the wreck.
As Metallica began playing "For Whom the Bell Tolls" for the BlizzCon gaming convention, Twitch suddenly muted the band and replaced the music with 8-bit synth sounds to avoid copyright infringement. Somewhere, a Napster fan is smiling.
Cocooned in Mar-a-Lago, the newly acquitted ex-president is stepping up his political activities.
The classic show starring Kermit, Miss Piggy and the gang is now streaming on Disney+. We round up the best episodes, and ask guest stars like Carol Burnett, Julie Andrews, and Alice Cooper to share their memories of the show.
Jakarta, population 10.77 million, is sinking into the ocean fast. How did things get this bad?
Shannon was used to her socially awkward son being bullied by other boys at the private school he attends in Atlanta. But when she picked him up from school in mid-January and her eighth grader told her he was being called a "simp," Shannon, who's only using her first name to protect her son's identity, didn't know what to think.
This past week has been a mess, and we have the tweets to prove it. But at the end of the day, if you can't look in the mirror and live laugh love, what do you have? Let's see some jokes.
If you want to be headhunted, here are some tips you can use to improve your LinkedIn profile.
The answer, a NASA engineer warned, "will sound rather cold and unfeeling."
While plant-based meat alternatives are taking over American menus, it's almost impossible to find veggie burgers made from actual veggies.
How the "Aladdin" video game was a triumph of the 16-bit generation.
This week's characters include a guy who wants "normies" to stay away from anime, a congresswoman with a spectacularly bad comeback and more.
Losing power for a long stretch can be devastating, so it's a good idea to keep this well-reviewed generator handy in case of emergency.
It is rare, purchasing penny items, but when it does happen, it's so satisfying.
In a year where every parent has been stripped down to nothing, Ted Cruz has the gall to believe he gets to be a good one.
Can we now stop arguing about where Greenpoint ends and Williamsburg begins?
A cyclist films the shockingly dangerous bike lane on Avenue Gambetta in Paris, France, which runs adjacent to the north side of the Père Lachaise cemetery.
It's just a concept, but boy could we use something this simple to manage our privacy.
Why the great American documentarian traded his trademark bowl cut for lustrous flowing locks.
If worse came to worse, you could make a phone battery powered by pee.