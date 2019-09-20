Watch Tunisian Swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui Pull Off The Biggest Upset During The 400m Freestyle
From the get-go, Goldie Hawn has never taken herself too seriously, and these vintage photos prove that she's always brought energy and elegance to the forefront in everything she does.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
CUE 4 is a humanoid basketball robot developed by Toyota and we have to admit, the form is pretty clean.
Author and therapist Michele DeMarco reveals 10 practices to overcome regret.
A cry for help can sometimes be more subtle than you'd expect.
Yuto Horigome becomes the first male skateboarder to win an Olympic gold medal in street skateboarding.
The shift to "wellness" and changing class signifiers have turned fried pork skin into a "healthy" snack that's earned space on Whole Foods shelves.
Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena's grounder completely flummoxed Cleveland.
The polarizing director, back in movie theaters with his latest high-concept thriller "Old," talks about his love of Agatha Christie and the reception of his work.
I carried on for more than a year of the coronavirus pandemic, but I didn't see the next plague coming.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Here's why there is only one Will Smith and one Michael Douglas, instead of a bunch of actors sharing the same name.
For prom queen Joviana Duhaney, the night almost felt normal.
The Amazon founder, along with Mark Bezos, Oliver Daemen and Wally Funk, proceeded to have the time of their life in zero gravity.
Biologically, cloning an animal is relatively straightforward. But can a clone ever be exactly like the original beloved pet?
Microbes are really good at eating a range of substances, so humans are putting them to work cleaning up our messes — and our art.
Sunny, a nurse in Arkansas, told CNN's Elle Reeve how she punked people who doubted her work to combat the coronavirus.
The emotional burden of global warming is something we have to confront alongside the griefs and frustrations of our daily lives.
In 10 percent of drownings, adults are nearby but have no idea the victim is dying. Here's what to look for. (From 2013)
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Marques Brownlee explains the fundamental problem he has with the Tesla Model S Plaid's yoke steering wheel.
Researchers and regulators say Joseph Mercola, an osteopathic physician, creates and profits from misleading claims about Covid-19 vaccines.
Benjamin Olson, a 2-year-old boy and his 99-year-old neighbor, Mary O'Neill formed a close bond during the pandemic.
As US women's basketball point guard Sue Bird carried the flag during the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, NBC showed her family cheering her on at home, and Bird's mother's boyfriend Harry Dank captured the imagination of the internet.
The Otamatone rules. Not only is it a neat little synth suited for both kids and adults, it's also cute as hell.
A self defense instructor explains why knife attacks are so hard to defend against.
Jeff Smith's "Bone" is an all-time classic, and the every comic in the series is included in both print and digital formats.
The shrinking Salton Sea was once a tourist destination. Now it's home to dangerous algal blooms, endless dust and noxious air.
The chase starts at 3:20 and is heart-pumping to watch.
This week's characters also include a guy who took too much acid and went on a Twitter tirade about a gift of $100K from his mom, a CNN anchor praising private space launches and a guy who correctly said he shouldn't tweet.
Amouranth is the most-watched woman on Twitch, for better and worse.
It's super satisfying to watch it all come together.
M. Night Shyamalan's latest movie has an intriguing premise, but is "Old" one of Shyamalan's best recent movies or is it a clunky misfire? Here's what the reviews are saying.
A flight from SFO for Orlando was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution" after the teen sent "inappropriate pictures" to strangers over AirDrop.
These Disney World actors really know their characters inside out.
"There are A LOT of things wrong with this."
The US Center for SafeSport was tasked with investigating sexual abuse claims at Olympic programs. But in the first Summer Games since the agency's creation, Team USA fencers say the system failed them.
Welcome to the coldest city on the planet, Yakutsk, where the lowest temperature ever recorded was -97°F.
In the '90s, Chicago fine dining chef Andrew Selvaggio was tasked with creating the Arch Deluxe, which turned out to be McDonald's biggest flop.
Buffalo Wild Wings owes our friend at TheReportOfTheWeek a refund for this "abysmal" sandwich.
Dubbed "Tollund Man," the natural mummy offers a window into what life was like in Europe 2,400 years ago.
The spiritual end of the '90s has long been considered the disastrous Woodstock '99. What this piece presupposes that it came a few months earlier, via a sampler-armed musician who would play the festival's emerging artists stage.