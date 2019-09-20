Watch This Woman Make A Miraculous Foul Ball Catch While Holding A Baby
A California mom shocked the crowd at the Padres game with this incredible feat of multitasking.
A study filled crucial gaps in our knowledge about the live animal trade in China that some have blamed for causing the pandemic.
Using the minimal amount of tools, YouTuber DualEx renovated a travel trailer into solar-powered tiny home.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The Lock Picking Lawyer makes quick work of this lock that you'd pray would be a lot more secure than this.
An extremely common microbe can stop the insects from spreading the virus that causes dengue fever.
Bianca Voss reeled in shock when her daughter, Roberta, told her the results of the 23andMe genetic test she took last fall. It indicated that the fertility doctor who had artificially inseminated Voss in 1983, enabling her to give birth to Roberta, had secretly used his own semen.
We wonder what gave the dog away?
Users noticed what appeared to be a beauty filter they hadn't requested — and which they couldn't turn off.
The founders of Motto say that the most innovative workers approach problems and solutions with blinding originality despite all their quirks and sharp elbows.
When your dispute with your coworker is aired for everyone to see.
Thirty years ago, the biggest celebrities on earth opened a chain restaurant. For a few years, it was the hottest ticket in town. Then it went bankrupt. Twice. The brains behind this pop-culture phenomenon explain how it happened.
On the sign-stealing affair that rocked America's pastime.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Scores of these restaurants around the West Bengal capital once offered cheap and comforting meals to homesick migrant workers. Now just a few remain.
Khanyisa Mnyaka, author of "Traveling While Black And Lesbian," lists the top 10 most racist countries she's ever been to and the reasons why.
The entrepreneur and NBA owner opens up about his Dallas Mavericks, how much the mega-rich pay in taxes, the NBA-China relationship, and much more.
If you've been considering picking up these lovely noise-cancelling wireless earbuds, now's a good time to buy. Save $52 on Amazon, and walk away with Apple's AirPods Pro for just $197.
It's quite a sight to behold.
Wage increases and other rising expenses are being "passed on" to the consumer, we're told. But we're looking in all the wrong places for the true costs of how we live.
Twitter can make a star out of anybody, but the fall from grace can be just as swift
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
What happens if you ship AirTags to three of the most interesting destinations in the world?
Jeffrey Sabol lived in a quiet Colorado town and had some doubts about government spending. On January 6, he was photographed with a baton in his hand on the Capitol terrace. How does someone cross the threshold from belief to action?
I was prepared to admit that my vision of this coffeemaker changing my life was laughably unreasonable and, frankly, pathetic. But I have to be honest: it has changed my life, in that I am now a person deeply obsessed with this coffeemaker.
Shine will keep your toilet squeaky clean without having to break out the brush. Even better, you can save 28% on a single cleaner.
Boots, candles, watches and more high-end items are on sale at Huckberry for up to 50 percent off.
What is the shortest possible time three people can reach a destination with a bike that can only carry two people at the same time?
This week, we've also got "normal pills" and reactions to the widespread internet outage on Tuesday.
It turns out that getting the Jeep assembled was a bit more of a task than any of us had expected.
It's not a wise idea to upset a crow, especially when their friends are around.
Say you wanted to turn a photo you took into a whole shower curtain, what kind of shower curtain would you choose to have?
How Lisa Smith turned the world off of minimalism and changed the design landscape.
"Caitlyn Jenner has a better chance of being the next Batman than she does governor of California," Kimmel quipped. "She knows little to nothing about anything, really."
In this hot real estate market, competition for houses often leads to quick purchases which also can lead to buyer's remorse.
A new Panthers stadium is the latest chapter in sports' most successful scam.
"The next toss, I smashed the window. I just had no idea the first would bounce off the glass."
I've been with my husband 14 years, married 11 of those. Before we married, I discovered he had female friends and exes that he kept secret from me.
He started one Saturday as the pandemic was raging. Then he just kept going, never mind Chicago's winter.
We're not sure we would ever want to spend 40 minutes cleaning a carpet, but we love to watch other people do it.
Computers powered by entire stars, built by alien civilizations, might be a tell-tale sign of extraterrestrial intelligence, says Anders Sandberg of Oxford's Future of Humanities Institute.
We're not in the business of kink shaming, but this collection of images perhaps shouldn't pique anything.
Here's a satisfying breakdown of a little-seen 1967 French-Italian comedy masterpiece.
Managing a team or workplace according to feminist principles means infusing everything you do with inclusive values.
Many people who have found fame on TikTok are struggling with mental health issues.
Ben Stephens tweeted a math hack that went viral and people are wondering why their teachers didn't teach them this method in the first place.
How China's biggest audio platform funded one man's frat boy dreams.
Parenting advice on gun ownership, fatherhood and pushy in-laws.
It's one thing to see it on the ground level. It's another thing entirely to see it while you're on a plane.