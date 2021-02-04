Watch This Team Of Sherpas Save An Everest Climber Who Fell Into A Crevasse
A team of sherpas snap into action to save the life of this climber who fell into a crevasse.
A Russian man records his first English-speaking YouTube video with a tour inside a cheap Russian apartment.
Violinist Dominique Hammons had a whole crowd cheering with his electrifying performance of the New Orleans Saints' unofficial anthem "Choppa Style."
If a voting machine company has threatened your TV network with legal action, maybe don't bring on the guy who keeps peddling voting machine conspiracy theories.
Why are thousands of luxury supercars being abandoned in Dubai each year?
The 5MadMovieMakers designed a windy Hot Wheels loop of epic proportions.
After driving through a couple of similarly flooded roads, the driver thought this one would be the same.
This week, as we close in on one year since the coronavirus was declared a global pandemic, we're watching the vaccine roll out painfully slowly and experiencing the crushing pain of isolation and ennui. Fun!
The future of the Mac-iPad merger is here. It's just not evenly distributed yet.
It's hard to see who is looking at whom on Zoom, but a yawn might be helpful for those who are curious.
Here's how to raise the blood pressure of a bartender in a bar.
A fight that erupted over snow shoveling allegedly led to a Pennsylvania man shooting two of his neighbors to death before he died by suicide, authorities said.
The model later defended herself and started an interesting debate.
This cat is not the sharpest crayon in the box but we here at Digg acknowledge cats' failings while endeavoring not to belittle them.
These competitions promise self-transformation and personal growth. The reality isn't so pretty
A criminal organization has been arrested in Paris for a money laundering scheme that involved the reselling of rare Hermès bags.
Joe Wilkinson's potato throw is considered one of the greatest moments in British TV.
Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) unveiled a plan Thursday that would provide American families with an extra $250 a month for school-aged children.
GDP, jobs and other indicators have all risen faster under Democrats for nearly the past century.
After decades of war, more and more women are working to remove lethal mines and IEDs from the fields and cities of their homelands. It's dangerous, but it's helping to rebuild their lives.
Show everyone you're part of the GameStonk revolution. Tri-blend construction. Comfortable and durable. Contemporary fit. Lightweight.
A voting technology company swept up in baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election filed a monster $2.7 billion lawsuit on Thursday against Fox News, some of the network's star hosts, and pro-Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell.
Of all the toxic male figures in media, we have never considered the side characters in Disney movies.
"I had to start a telephone company to get (high-speed) Internet access."
Scholars on the Nazis and anti-Semitism have seen this before.
These travelers took a cross-country train trip from coast to coast back in January 2020. Here's what the journey looks like.
Pyramid workers were paid locals. Yet historical narratives and Hollywood films have made many believe the Jews built the pyramids while enslaved in Egypt.
"These narratives of hatred recur precisely because they are efficacious at seducing and enthralling masses who driven by the promise of uncovering their own secret histories."
Why is it that the dialogue is often intelligible in recent Christopher Nolan movies?
After a surplus in 2020, "through the roof" prices may hurt independent restaurants more than others.
Over the last 10 years, Tesla has made the once derided electric car into a hot commodity across the globe. But how affordable are their vehicles in different countries?
A Dodge Challenger attempts to overtake a Tesla Model 3 and quickly rear ends an unfortunate Honda.
In 1978, as graduate students, Suzanne Imes and Pauline Rose Clance realized they both felt like they weren't good enough to be doing their graduate studies, and many of the female students they were teaching felt the exact same way.
Tired of dinner and a movie? Mix things up with this very sweet game for two.
Not much is known about the refractory period, but one theory suggests it may be a survival mechanism to keep men from fatally exhausting themselves.
Some states consider it to polite manners when you say "ma'am." Some do not.
2020 may be over, but the internet is intent on dragging its beef with Chris Pratt into the new year.
Rep. Liz Cheney survived to fight another battle but on a raucous and defining day, the appeasement of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene by House Republicans sent their party lurching further down the road to extremism.
A native Californian returns to make snarkily accurate observations about the state of the state.
Guy Dupont gutted a 2004 clickwheel iPod, rebuilt it from scratch, gave it Raspberry Pi and discovered a way to get Spotify to stream into it.
The pandemic made me and many other Gen Z'ers realise we'd rather calm down than turn up.
If you want someone to feel safe around you, go with a black (or white) mask.
We've all done foolish things for love, but not something that could possibly have tanked our credit scores.
That's the idea behind @Pizza, a F*ckJerry curation which is launching on UberEats.
A tendies-fueled fever upended finance, albeit briefly, and left normies hugging index funds. The serious money is still going long.
The zookeepers took their resident penguins on a stroll in the snow to visit their polar bear neighbor.
A virtual festival made for a new experience, but the entries remained world-class.
"Framing Britney Spears" provides a much-needed crash course in the saga of Spears' controversial conservatorship. So effective, it could also be a #FreeBritney recruitment tool.
Storyful compiled some of their favorite dangerous stunts.
The last few weeks of the coronavirus crisis has been especially taxing on our mental health. Here's why, and some advice on coping.
Here is a guide to novel versions of the COVID-causing virus — and genetic changes that can make them more contagious and evasive in the body
Here's a short documentary about the most dangerous farts on earth and how flatulent goats set off a plane's smoke alarm.