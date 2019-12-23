Watch How This Superhydrophobic Knife Slices A Water Drop In Two
What sort of black magic is this?
You might grow up, but you never outgrow the love you have for a puppy-sized bed.
Legend has it that the design was created by Abraham Lincoln, to ensure the mallet head would never loosen. Whether that's true or not, it's a cool design.
A lucky Redditor shared what Bill Gates got her for Christmas.
Australia is currently dealing with extremely serious wildfires, and this clip shows just how quickly they can advance in dry conditions.
Speaking at a at a conference in Florida, President Donald Trump went on a long, unscripted soliloquy about windmills.
A man spent 9 months developing a video game just to propose to his girlfriend.
Issa Kassisieh has turned his centuries-old family home into a Christmas wonderland.
Incarcerated people who are dying can apply for "compassionate release" in some states — but very few of them get it. This is the story of one who did.
Roundabouts have been demonstrated many safety and environmental benefits — but Americans are not fans. What's the beef with them?
Can free schools solve the problem of "futoko", Japan's phenomenon of refusing to attend school?
To Daniel Jones, his faith is way more than a movie tribute — it's an ideological fusion of the great Western and Eastern spiritual traditions.
You know you've got a good game going when other players stop and stare.
These ads created during the years after WW2 were almost works of art and skillfully created by hand by wonderfully talented artists and illustrators who worked tirelessly for hours if not days to achieve almost perfect results.
"I knew there wasn't much there, but there was even less than I had imagined," Koopmans says. The closest town, Rachel, has a population of around 50 people. Other than one alien-themed restaurant and bar, the Little A'Le'Inn, there's little for outsiders to do — this isn't Roswell.
Every year, millions of Americans purchase and decorate Christmas trees to ring in the holiday season. Whether they are bought at a lawn and garden store, pop-up lot, or harvested from a tree farm or national forest, a live tree is an integral part of the tradition for many families.
"There's something wrong here, but I really can't tell what."
"If they're investigating me, they're a**holes," he said. "I've been doing this for fifty years. I know how not to commit crimes."
Carolyn Kormann reports from Okuma and Fukushima, Japan, on the aftermath of the March, 2011, nuclear meltdown at the Daiichi power plant and how residents of the area have adapted to radiation levels.
A New York woman worried that her sore throat might be strep, so she went to the doctor to have it checked out. Then came the bill — with a price tag similar to a small SUV.
Caroline Eriksson, a sculpture artist from Oslo, Norway built a life-sized gingerbread Groot, the sentient tree-like creature from Guardians of the Galaxy. It's incredible.
On December 23, 1927, a man dressed as Santa Claus walked into a bank and demanded money. Unfortunately, the bank was in Texas, and practically everyone in town was armed. Determining Santa was on the Naughty List, they opened fire.
What happens when a sports team dies? At a small English soccer club, a community rallied around the power of its memory.
Recognizability matters, to politicians and celebrities alike. See how many people you can identify based only on a photograph.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
On this manmade island is an art gallery building, several greenhouses and even an outdoor dance floor and "beach." Here's how they pulled it off.
The household economy of cooking, cleaning, mending, washing, and grocery shopping has arguably changed more in the past 100 years than the American factory or the modern office. And its evolution tells an illuminating story about why, no matter what work we do, we never seem to have enough time. In the 20th century, labor-saving household technology improved dramatically, but no labor appears to have been saved.
The epic history of the biggest piece of junk in the galaxy.
How the Safdie brothers re-created — and embellished — a very specific slice of midtown, as told by their collaborators, stars and friends.
Boeing says it replaced CEO Dennis Muilenburg, effective immediately.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
Arguments over whether game addiction is real have led to feuds between government departments and a national debate over policy.
Winter has been to 15,000 Starbucks in 55 countries, and he's not done yet.
Some bad designs are noticeable right away, their poorly-considered executions slap you in the face like a slice of wet ham. Others are more insidious, with problems lurking stealthily under the surface.
It's been a rough 10 years in cybersecurity — and it's only getting worse.
On a woman who murdered her partner after years of abuse, and a new law on sentencing for crimes committed by victims of domestic violence.
Working the night shift on an intensive care unit, Suzanne Ohlmann brushes up against death, Jesus and her biological father.
Tom Hooper's adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical is the latest entry in a long and storied tradition of cat erotica that dates back as far as the 1920s.
An elderly couple driving on I-75 North of Atlanta wound up in this semi's blind spot and it didn't end well.
A Silicon Valley lobby enrolled elite academia to avoid legal restrictions on artificial intelligence.
Disney will have to prove it can leave Star Wars and Avengers behind to develop new franchises and succeed in the streaming era.
"If you told me 30 years ago that I'd be this boring stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I wouldn't have took that bet."
The president helps him recruit. His coach and AD left their prior jobs amid scandal. He's a cable news staple. But can the bulwark of the religious right build evangelical Notre Dame by marrying theology, politics, and major college football?
Justine Calma breaks down the controversy over light bulbs in America.
Hundreds of ski resorts now stand abandoned across the Alps. But some scientists believe they have found a way to keep snow on the ground and that it could help vulnerable communities all over the world.