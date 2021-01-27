Watch This Silly Golden Retriever Practice His Mean Face In Front Of The Mirror
"You talking to me? You talking to me? Then who the hell else are you talking to?"
Johnny Harris makes the convoluted origin story of the Iraq War easy to understand.
Do not forsake me, cruel human.
Here's how r/WallStreetBets's high-risk/high-reward plays shot GameStop's stock to the moon.
My friendship is strong. My hunger is stronger.
It may be a long way to the top if you want to rock and roll, but Japanese Buddhist monk Kossan1108 makes it look easy.
Many strong hands make less work.
This is the story of one strange moment in animation history, two reluctantly warring teams of animators, and three movies, only one of which you can see today.
Currently, the FDA has authorized the use of two COVID-19 vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer, in the US. Which vaccine has more side effects, according to data?
Tony Hawk might be getting up there in years, but he's still got it.
Video has emerged of Marjorie Taylor Greene peppering David Hogg with questions just a few weeks after he survived the shooting at his high school.
See the risk of contracting the disease in your county, and read our county-specific guidance for common activities to help you lower your risk and protect your community.
GameStop, which is expected to lose money this year and next, has more than quadrupled in value in under a month because it's effectively become a meme stock.
"Annoying" is a subjective criteria, but we reached out to a number of sound experts to find out if there's consensus on some of them.
Apple's top-notch AirPods Pro are 20% off today, and that's near the lowest price we've seen them hit.
negaoryx, a Twitch streamer, was on the receiving end of a lewd "joke" and calmly delivered an epic takedown of people who use the "you can't take a joke" response.
Orgasmic meditation was born from a con man's 1970s sex commune. It ended as a techie summit for pricey clitoral curiosity — that is, before the FBI got involved.
The executive orders will take aim at fossil fuels and set the US up to be an international leader on tackling the climate crisis.
Alex Melton transforms the Bare Naked Ladies' song "One Week" into a Blink 182 punk-pop banger.
In the mid-2010s, the unpaid, coffee-fetching masses appeared to be rising up. But 10 years later, there are few signs that the entry-level revolt happened at all.
The new documentary "A Woman's Work" examines the harassment, ogling and incredibly low pay NFL cheerleaders receive, and the brave women fighting to change it.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
The stat has become extremely popular with both celebrities and your COVID-denying friends on Facebook. Here's how to push back.
When you can't reason with your children, throw the issue at question literally out of the window.
Scientists disagree whether the number of lung cancer patients who never smoked is increasing, but the proportion who never did clearly is.
What could possibly go wrong if you injected mushrooms you had bought from the dark web into your veins?
It looked like a Defense News story, but the truth was this meme was full of lies and intent on spreading misinformation.
Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys extremist group, has a past as an informer for federal and local law enforcement, repeatedly working undercover for investigators after he was arrested in 2012, according to a former prosecutor and a transcript of a 2014 federal court proceeding obtained by Reuters.
Apple patched three exploits it believes hackers were actively using to break into iPhones and iPads.
A skier captured the moment they had a scary fall down a deep crack.
Wirecutter is obsessed with the humidifier that untold numbers of purchasers despise.
They say a magician should never reveal their secrets, but magician Wes Barker decided to make an exception for this phone book magic trick he's planning to retire.
Companies are figuring out how to balance what appears to be a lasting shift toward remote work with the value of the physical workplace.
In the weeks since Adam Newbold, a former member of the Navy SEALs, was identified as part of the enraged crowd that descended on the Capitol on Jan. 6, he has been interviewed by the FBI and has resigned under pressure from jobs as a mentor and as a volunteer wrestling coach. He expects his business to lose major customers over his actions.
It took 30 tries to get the new White House logo just right.
Men at risk for diabetes had greater blood sugar control and lost more belly fat when they exercised in the afternoon than in the morning.
We all want to make an impact in our workplace, but that requires a certain amount of discipline.
Don't use the cheap goopy stuff. Treat yourself to a premium lubricant this year. Trust us.
You really can't leave your robes out to dry in Russia during winter.
In northern Kenya, researchers are working to prevent Mers, a coronavirus ten times deadlier than COVID-19, from jumping from camels to humans again. But climate change is making their job more difficult.
Shares of AMC jumped more than 200% during premarket trading amid wild trading activity.
If your drummer calls out sick, just get this air conditioner to fill in.
Researchers have learned that earning more than $75K a year does, in fact, make you happier.
Marie Kondo is just the current manifestation of a tradition of cleaning.
We create the magic in our own lives, and sometimes it's something as simple as sticking funny eyes on a cat's bed.
"Closing a restaurant is not like closing up an office."
he rescue in July of two children from a burning apartment in Grenoble, southern France, captivated the world. For the first time six of the seven men injured in the rescue explain what happened in those critical moments.
Systemic racism means Black Americans have been shut out of stability at every turn.
"He could tell if it rang true inside of him or not."
There is a certain degree of desperation that's not seen in other fast food brands.
The president announced the move along with other actions to boost vaccines.