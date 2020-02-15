Watch This Rusty Old Hammer Get Impeccably Restored To Look Like New
A man takes an old and rusty broken hammer from his uncle and gives it an extraordinary restoration.
A man takes an old and rusty broken hammer from his uncle and gives it an extraordinary restoration.
People who live in New York City might feel a little jealous of what you get for $950 in Setagaya, Tokyo.
Tired of your neighbor flying his quadcopter over your backyard? Just invest in one of these military-grade lasers.
This polar bear mascot for a car dealership cannot stay on its feet for this commercial at the University of Minnesota hockey rink.
The most ridiculous contest at the Winter X Games might be thrilling or stress-inducing.
Have you ever seen a brown light? You might think you have — but in a technical sense, you haven't.
There are no words to describe this. It's a kitten snoring happily into an echo mic, and that's all the words we need.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
An anthropologist works to give producers a voice in the chocolate industry, taking a lesson from high-end coffee, wine and cheese.
A man takes an old and rusty broken hammer from his uncle and gives it an extraordinary restoration.
People who live in New York City might feel a little jealous of what you get for $950 in Setagaya, Tokyo.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The "High Fidelity" star eats the wings of death in the chillest way.
A 14-year-old in Atlanta created one of the biggest dances on the internet. But nobody really knows that.
Can't figure out what to say? Ludwig Sentence Search Engine uses a database of contextualized examples to help you improve your writing. A lifetime subscription is 60 percent off at just $119 now.
Mechanical engineer Jason Fenske explains the challenges that electric semi trucks face by doing the math.
Mike Bloomberg has been battling women's allegations of sexist, profane comments for years.
A woman crashed through the gate of a Portland impound lot in a stolen truck, sending an employee flying backward. He was lucky to walk away only suffering a broken collar bone, concussion and a few scrapes.
No winner has been declared in the Iowa Democratic caucuses. The results were so riddled with errors that we may never know what really happened.
The most ridiculous contest at the Winter X Games might be thrilling or stress-inducing.
The surprising consensus among travel and etiquette experts
Get a better picture of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
A YouTuber explains the increasingly vexing movie trope of having a major character killed off in the climax only to be revealed later to be just fine.
The surprising physics of using ice water to make hot water boil explained.
Ever wanted to get at far away from people as humanly possible? These brave, lonely people did.
Like all very popular and extremely cool kids, I grew up watching a lot of HGTV. I still enjoy the occasional episode of House Hunters, typically over the holidays or when I'm feeling like yelling at my television. So I cannot describe to you the delight I felt when I found out that, for the first time, House Hunters featured a throuple in search of their dream home.
Inside the mass firings at Zume, one of Masayoshi Son's latest investment debacles.
Zion Williamson left the backboard tilted at Friday's Rising Stars Challenge.
By the 1950s, a thriving economy had evolved for the sole purpose of meeting divorcee's needs while they waited for their divorce to become official.
From "Chef's Table" to "Dating Around," the streamer has historically devoted its ample resources to elevating a delightfully trashy genre — but that's starting to change.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Watch how she cracked the actors up with the ingenious names she invented for the letters of different shots.
Shanghai-based American photographer nicoco captures the fear and isolation that the outbreak has caused, and how it has rendered China's largest metropolis a ghost city.
What if Michael Jordan's free-throw line dunk, but with a 360-degree spin?
A "union" called ProTech Local 33 says it has members in the billion-dollar Golden State weed trade. Problem is, it looks like a front group for bosses.
Does she deserve a drink? Absolutely. Time with friends? Of course. But a culture of consumption is hurting American mothers.
This polar bear mascot for a car dealership cannot stay on its feet for this commercial at the University of Minnesota hockey rink.
Meet cutes are some of the most iconic scenes in romantic comedies, but now feel like a rarity in real life.
Bertolt Meyer builds the SynLimb to make thought-controlled music.
A thrift shop in Belgium has caused quite a stir on the Internet.
"The Office" — which ran for 201 episodes on NBC from 2005 to 2013 — featured a lot of, er, inter-office romances. Here is a nifty chart chronicling all of them.
Not only is he not dead, but he's also not in Hawkins, Indiana anymore.
Nothing in the new live-action movie could possibly strike as much fear into the hearts of fans as that simple two-tone jingle
Director Matt Reeves posted a short "Camera Test" clip to Vimeo, showing Pattinson in the new Batsuit.
Over the years, Mike Bloomberg has spent billions of dollars to advance philanthropic and political causes across the U.S. That spending has given him an unmatched network of influence and could give him a crucial advantage in his 2020 presidential run.
From a SpaceX rocket exhaust plume captured above the Sierra Nevada mountains to stunning images of deserts and the Badlands.
A YouTuber made a custom keyboard of meows. Nuff said.
Betting markets on the Democratic nomination says Bloomberg's in the lead. Really?
A photo of Mao Zedong swimming was a propaganda coup and helped make his grip on China even stronger.
"We got a knock on the door. And there were three Japanese officials and an interpreter that told my wife that she had tested positive."
Have you ever seen a brown light? You might think you have — but in a technical sense, you haven't.
Should you delete that GoneWild account before entering the job market again?
A deep dive into how Costco can sell all of its products for low prices while making employees and customers happy.
You'd hope a gun safe would be a whole lot more secure than this.
"All employees and contractors will be terminated as of today."
In 1778, John Adams nearly died at sea. Actually, by his own count, he came close to dying six different times.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week's challengers? Oscars memes, German TikTok teens, Mayor Pete's playlist and Ohio 2.
Two bioethicists explore the ecstatic (and thorny) future of chemical-infused relationship therapy.