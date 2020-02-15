Recommended

Like all very popular and extremely cool kids, I grew up watching a lot of HGTV. I still enjoy the occasional episode of House Hunters, typically over the holidays or when I'm feeling like yelling at my television. So I cannot describe to you the delight I felt when I found out that, for the first time, House Hunters featured a throuple in search of their dream home.

