Watch This Old Man Absolutely Crush 'I'll Follow You Into The Dark' By Death Cab for Cutie
Frank Watkinson performs a poignant rendition of the Death Cab for Cutie ballad.
Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes reunite in the Disney+ show that will stream on March 19 next year.
Actor Amanda Henderson had an unexpected answer to a question she didn't know on "Celebrity Mastermind" earlier this year.
We finally get a glimpse into what happened to the god of mischief after the events in "Avengers: Endgame."
Maryn Short had a stunning realization while trying a fancy Starbucks drink.
They should just make all of Will Ferrell's movies like this, honestly.
If I hold still enough, maybe this human will leave me alone.
In just the last few weeks, the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. went from an emergency to a disaster. And it is getting worse — possibly much worse.
A marketing disaster most haven't heard of.
How New Yorkers pronounce every day words and how in line is always on line.
This week, we've got celebs on celebs, "Mank," "Should I spend $88,000 on this purse?" and AirPods Max.
The poster child of the gig economy is now valued at more than $100 billion. Here's what you should ask yourself before putting your money in.
As with so many things in 2020, it all started with a tweet.
Musk is far from the only billionaire to decamp for income tax havens.
A cat crashed a concert back in February.
Alexa from New York handles airline luggage loss very differently from Sky from Los Angeles.
We all struggle to communicate on the internet. Now, young people are leading a sincere effort to clear things up.
YouTuber Brooke on Foot takes matters into her own hands to retrieve a drone that crashed on this rocky island.
A short and practical guide for beginner game designers.
Kenneth Copeland makes some perfectly rhythmic sermons.
Men in their 20s and 30s have a stronger presence on apps like SeekingArrangement than you might expect.
The site wants musicians, gamers and athletes to join adult models in selling subscriptions.
Something is not quite right with the town of Westview, and Wanda seems to be the source of it. "WandaVision" streams on Disney+ on January 15.
We need water to cook and wash our bodies and clothes, and especially to drink — without it, we can't live. Despite this, Wall Street traders are going to start betting on it as a commodity.
The year 2020 has made Maccabees of us all.
YouTubers Garage 54 got a schematic that dared them to run a car, on the road, without gas — and they did.
As the drug hits a cultural tipping point, states face an urgent call to expunge, or erase, minor pot convictions — a move even the Biden-Harris campaign has supported. This is one man's quest to clear his name.
This vantage point illustrates how incredibly close they were to sticking the landing.
An exclusive tour of Villa Les Cèdres, a 187-year-old mansion now for sale along the coast of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat.
Allegations of an affair led to a series of threatening letters that puzzled authorities in Ohio for years.
This one weird trick really saves you some time.
With a 1440p native resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support for the smoothest possible performance, this is one hell of a gaming monitor.
Are you sitting down? Have you caught your breath? Because it feels like the entirety of comic-con and D23 and the Star Wars celebration all just happened at once as Disney announced a galaxy's worth of content across all its platforms and properties!
This aren't that bad, uh, right?
Is Colonel Sanders hot now? Is the Double Down canon? Has Hollywood officially died?
AI-assisted weapons are proliferating quickly.
"I was attempting to be a good son when I had the rest of what little innocence I had left ripped away."
Together, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris offered restoration and renewal in a single ticket. And America bought what they were selling.
He's rolling up his sleeves and bringing sexy analytics to NBC.
"We are in the timeframe now that probably for the next 60 to 90 days we're going to have more deaths per day than we had at 9/11 or we had at Pearl Harbor."
The perfect entryway promises not merely a place to drop your bag, but also a better life.
Nothing quite summarizes the mood of this year than the simple phrase, "well, this is sh*t."
Retailers, police departments and loss prevention researchers are reporting an uptick in theft of necessities like food and hygiene products.
Early December means one thing: People are mistaking Piers Morgan for the pigeon lady.
"We started to cut the tree up to move it and that's when it started pouring water. It poured water for about 3-4 minutes."
These 106 House Republicans are backing a Texas lawsuit that seeks to overturn the election results in key battleground states.
Mastercard Inc. said it won't allow its cards to be used on Pornhub.com after the network's review of the website uncovered unlawful content, and rival Visa Inc. is suspending acceptance of its cards on the site pending completion of its own investigation.
How Helvetica became the iconic signage of the New York City Subway.
FX has renewed It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia for four more seasons, a move that will take the series into a record 18th season.
The conditions of this year have eliminated the possibility for hounding the local bar for former/current hotties. But you don't have to forgo this perfect tradition entirely.
Beware of anyone who claims to be your mom's "friend."