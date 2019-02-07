Watch This Meteorologist Call His Family Live On The Air To Warn Them Of A Tornado
Doug Kammerer, a weatherman for an NBC affiliate in Washington, D.C., went viral after he warned his family of a tornado heading their way.
Doug Kammerer, a weatherman for an NBC affiliate in Washington, D.C., went viral after he warned his family of a tornado heading their way.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
"Don't be embarrassed if you can't do a pull-up," says Hybrid Calisthenics. "Fitness is a journey and we all start somewhere."
With future price rises baked in and some countries on the verge of rationing gas, things are going to get a whole lot worse before they get any better.
Doug Kammerer, a weatherman for an NBC affiliate in Washington, D.C., went viral after he warned his family of a tornado heading their way.
Women and girls have recounted the abuse they have suffered at the hands of Russian soldiers.
Chicago's sandwich kings take you through the ins and outs of the delicatessen classic.
"Sunrise" host Natalie Barr had the best reaction when a weather segment, that took place at a bachelorette party, went full monty.
Why do so many people think America is losing jobs when it isn't? Because they've never experienced full employment.
A Namespace for stories, advice, essays and how-tos on love, friendships, marriage, sex and more.
Registered dietitian and Instragrammer Alyssa Miller really came through with the basics.
There's plenty to be said for keeping it short and sweet.
Elon Musk isn't allowed to buy more than a 15 percent stake in Twitter.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Jomboy breaks down this bonkers college baseball play — and tried to make sense of why nobody was covering the bases as mayhem unfolded.
There's growing evidence that Russia, China, and the US are using social media influencers' power for political gain.
If you think our planet is inevitably going to hell in a hand basket, think again. Here are some stats that might make you rethink the situation.
There's a lovely moment in every grandchild's life when, gathered around their family's beloved traditional dessert dish, their grandparents discuss the merits and failings of their tits.
It is also the last one we will ever need.
Aaron Payzant and Logan Howard shared the frightening encounter recorded by dashcam when they got pulled over by gunmen after accidentally going on the wrong road.
Ukrainian nuclear expert discusses the challenges of keeping the country's nuclear facilities safe during a Russian invasion.
Dominic Fragman has one wild party trick — the ability to play Rush's signature song as a one man band.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Jimmy Kimmel observed Donald Trump's endorsement of Sarah Palin made three curious claims about the former Alaska governor.
Book smarts will only get you so far in this world. This viral Reddit thread lists some of the most essential "street smart" tips for staying out of a hot mess.
This wildly successful Kickstarter campaign has created a superb braced ratcheting screwdriver that you'll want to fiddle with all day long.
Jake Gyllenhaal explained what it was like to work with Michael Bay, and you'll be on the edge of your seat. "I was like, 'How the f*ck did you get two helicopters out of the middle of nowhere?,' He's like, 'Don't ask questions!'"
If you've ever spent your free time coming up with the most ridiculous hypothetical questions, you'll get a real kick out of Randall Munroe's "What If?"
The merino wool used to make this shirt naturally fights off the funk for up to three days, and the nylon reinforcement keeps it in good condition wash after wash.
In November 1990, Montrealers experienced one of the most famous UFO sightings in Canadian history.
Lightning Labs announced it's launching the Taro protocol that will route stablecoins and other digital assets through the bitcoin monetary network.
That's right! A mug so hot we blurred some of the text. That's how you know you've got a good one.
"Becoming," a short film by Jan van IJken, shows the growth of an amphibious alpine newt from a single cell. It's incredible. (From 2019)
Your plants, the earth and your garbage can will thank you.
This dog's owner said someone stopped her at the dog park to tell her that her pooch bore an uncanny resemblance to actor Matt Damon. Is it true? You can decide for yourself.
"In each bedroom, I see mine," Ukrainian photojournalist Julia Kochetova tells VICE World News. "In the mess of total war, I see how valuable things are not important anymore."
Colbert opened his monologue with a tribute to his bandleader and show's musical director Jon Batiste — who picked up five Grammy awards this year, including "Album of the year."
Almost 140 people have reported having upset stomachs after eating the much-loved breakfast cereal.
The Kansas Jayhawks were down by 15 points at half-time and rallied back into the game to hold off the UNC Tar Heels 72-69 and march themselves to a victory in the men's NCAA Championship game.
Some of the reasons make intuitive sense, and one reason, a leak, doesn't really.
Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump's daughter and among those closest to him during the insurrection at the Capitol, is set to testify Tuesday before the Jan. 6 committee, according to three people familiar with the situation.
Jomboy explains what went wrong during this "Wheel of Fortune" round that went completely off the rails.
Also: "Grievance," "slave labor," "This is dumb," "living wage," "diversity," "vaccine," and others.
The Grammy producers allowed Lady Gaga to do this on the stage and we can't stop cracking up.
Sacramento police have arrested one suspect after the deadliest mass shooting in the city's history.
This week, a letter writer who simply loves to imitate trains, neighbors haranguing a Jewish family to put up Easter decorations and an epic spat over which TV show to watch.
You can't just scan the human body and diagnose the immune system on a surface level — but you can do things to make it stronger. Here's how.
See how your country compares around the world.
A massive 1,100-year-old graveyard leads to a surprising new view of the Nordic legacy in Britain.