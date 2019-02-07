Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Want more videos like this?

Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.

Subscribe
WHAT IS LOVE?

A Namespace for stories, advice, essays and how-tos on love, friendships, marriage, sex and more.

DIGG PICKS | SPONSORED
teepublic.com

That's right! A mug so hot we blurred some of the text. That's how you know you've got a good one.

SIGNIFICANT DECISION
apnews.com

Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump's daughter and among those closest to him during the insurrection at the Capitol, is set to testify Tuesday before the Jan. 6 committee, according to three people familiar with the situation.

Explore →

Technology

Explore →

Digg Picks

Explore →

Hacker Noon

Explore →

SuperJump

Explore →

Album A Day

Explore →

NFTs

Explore →

Science

Even More →

Namespaces

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x