Watch This Low Bridge Perfectly Slice The Top Off This Tractor Trailer
Someone captured every truck driver's horror when they go under a low-lying bridge.
As Mr. Biden settles into the office he has chased for more than three decades, aides say he demands hours of debate from scores of policy experts.
Even the world's smartest computer couldn't pull off this kind of landing.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Across the pond, the shopping experience can be vastly different.
This week, we've also got Dakota Johnson fact-checking Ellen DeGeneres, "Guess what. It goes to the economy," the out-of-control Chinese rocket and "written by Joss Whedon."
An entire generation is getting older without growing up.
"We're going to promise one another that we're going to do this for the right reasons. We're going to focus on making memories together."
Here's what you need to know about the new CDC mask guidelines.
CNN's Andrew Kaczynski unearthed footage of Marjorie Taylor Greene harassing the office of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 2019.
Hotel buffets were a euphoric celebration of saying yes to everything. They may no longer exist as we knew them, but they live on in our hearts.
What will it take to slow the spread of conspiracies and hate that has extended well beyond election fraud to include disinformation about the danger of the coronavirus, the safety of vaccines, and white supremacist rhetoric about immigrants and others?
The CDC now says vaccinated people can go without masks in most instances, but as Tyler Fischer expertly demonstrates, Dr. Fauci has been exceptionally cautious.
Creative geniuses can be both a boon and a bane in the workplace, so getting the most of these extraordinary minds can be slippery for everyone involved.
Stephen Colbert asked Seth Rogen about his perennial fight with Ted Cruz on Twitter and he compared their spat to someone trying to murder someone with a baseball bat and the other person yelling at that person to stop.
The system has disabled 90 percent of Palestinian rockets this week, officials say. Here's how it works.
Viral (and complicated!) custom drinks are the future of Starbucks, where iced drinks now outsell hot coffee.
Rebecca gives a tour inside her cute Irish gatehouse where she lives with her husband and enormous dog.
Twenty years ago, "A Knight's Tale" became a cultural phenomenon, thanks to the magical combination of Heath Ledger and a medieval disco set to a song by David Bowie. Here, in their own words, the film's collaborators explain how it came together.
Florida rappers Yungeen Ace and Foolio have given vintage classics like Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles" and Fantasia's "When I See You" a more sinister meaning.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
This is the pinnacle of being overjoyed to see another person after work.
Made-in-China products used to be seen as inferior. Now they're among the world's most popular — but won't acknowledge their origin.
While we've heard about this before, it's incredible to see a driverless car actually in action.
The steady rise of the longtime Fox News host is a reflection not of his comedic abilities, but the increasingly dark mood of conservative media.
Apple confirmed he is no longer with the company.
Researchers at PCH Innovations / Intel Labs made "Grand Theft Auto V" look eye-popping.
New research proves that it's not just you: Browser tabs are scientifically terrible.
A mud spring is moving across the deserts of California, and nobody quite understands why.
From schedulers to socialites, they helped keep the late financier's sex trafficking scheme operating, or helped rehabilitate him after he faced jail time. Now some say they're victims.
The whiteboard, despite being designed specifically for schools at first, became a huge hit with the business world before schools really embraced it.
Nobody likes mowing the lawn. So this YouTuber decided to do something about improving this thankless task.
For the first time ever, neuroscientists have translated the cognitive signals associated with handwriting into text, and in real time.
Imagine someone saying that you were "the Michael Jordan of basketball" and having that phrase actually mean something.
There's normal driving, and then there's impossible feats like this.
The campaign included planned operations against President Trump's national security adviser at the time, H.R. McMaster, and F.B.I. employees, according to documents and interviews.
Qantas' next "flight to nowhere" is due to offer travel-starved Australian residents the chance to admire the late May supermoon and full lunar eclipse from over 40,000 feet in the sky.
"There's no reason to be ashamed if you can't do a pushup," says Hybrid Calisthenics. "Fitness is a journey and we all start somewhere."
As the pandemic rages in India, these fact-checkers say the prime minister's brand of misinformation is to blame.
In a New York Times interview earlier this week, NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang nailed a series of questions about real estate prices, homelessness rates and other NYC stats. His rivals think he cheated.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident. Well, except for that poor tree.
Despite feeling existential, we'll keep hanging on for the same reason we all still keep our Facebook accounts even though the place is trash: for the jokes.
If you live in fear of making a mistake on your taxes and getting audited by the IRS, don't worry: audit rates are lower than ever.
How this unescapable drum beat took over the pop music landscape.