Watch This Husky Adorably See His Best Friend On A Video Call
Jax is thrilled to see his buddy Birdie over video chat.
A resurfaced clip of David Bowie having a tense conversation with MTV VJ Mark Goodman over the network's reticence to play Black artists.
Back in 2018, Peter Zirpolo, the vice president of the Baltimore Ravens Marching Band, was caught on camera perfectly air drumming to Rush's signature song.
Control of the United States Senate hangs in the balance as Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock challenge incumbent Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively.
CNN's Rosa Flores and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have a contentious exchange over the botched vaccine rollout in the state.
"He just wants them to find exactly how many votes he needs to win by one," Colbert exclaimed. "Nothing fishy about that!"
California has some of the world's worst COVID-19 infection rates, and anti-mask protesters aren't helping the situation as Inside Edition's Lisa Guerrero discovers during this cringeworthy interview.
Police placed the Capitol on lockdown Wednesday and evacuated congressional buildings. The National Guard has been deployed.
Unprecedented violence erupted in Washington DC as Donald Trump supporters stopped the ratification of Joe Biden's victory.
An unidentified rioter describes how the mob breached the U.S. Capitol.
The technology that once made cars nearly impossible to steal has ushered in a new era of joyriding in some cities, thanks to carelessness with key fobs.
"My step-mum fell ill the next weekend, and spent two months in hospital."
Chef Ming Tsai shows off a simple and effective cutting board hack that makes prepping bell peppers an absolute breeze.
Viewing porn on Discord is neither quick nor easy, so why are people choosing to use it over other platforms like Pornhub and OnlyFans?
New scholarship points to a paradox of historic scope: Our writing system was devised by people who couldn't read.
The GOP's efforts to undermine our elections did not begin this week, and they were heavily subsidized by some of America's best-known brands.
The pandemic is threatening to permanently upend a unique attribute of the Bay Area's food service industry.
Do you have a sneaking suspicion you're being watched? Here are the cities of the world most under surveillance.
The new train hall at Penn Station was unveiled. Here's what Amtrak travelers will experience when arriving in New York City.
What will we lose when Najin and Fatu die?
With the pandemic still raging — in some places, worse than ever before — the world of ayahuasca centers dabbling in pseudo-science has led to some bizarre and dangerous choices.
President-elect Biden addressed the nation after a mob of pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol and brought the electoral vote counting process to a halt.
In 1995, a WIRED cofounder challenged a Luddite-loving doomsayer to a prescient wager on tech and civilization's fate. Now their judge weighs in.
One owner reported their bored dog simply lays on top of all their buttons and "just starts mashing them."
McCain was cut off by Goldberg after grilling the Senator-Elect.
Life changed, uh, a lot in 2020. How many of those changes will remain?
Here's how Pokémon cards made a comeback and became a multibillion-dollar industry.
Everyone knows the Galactic Empire's plastic-looking soldiers can't aim for toffee. But there's a perfectly good explanation.
Astronomers have assessed the universe's disputed age and have estimated that it is almost 14 billion years old.
William Osman spent $6,000 on a BattleBot from the old TV show and he wasn't ready for the fallout from fans.
Binge drinking isn't the only harmful booze habit. Other forms of heavy drinking come with consequences, too.
In fact, we couldn't wait to see a lot of them last year. But here we still are.
We don't want to yuck anyone's yum, but maybe you should seriously consider it before you lick an icicle or eat a freshly-fallen snowflake.
Need to block out the sounds from the other room? These wireless earbuds from Apple have active noise-cancellation built in.
Belgian specialized transport firm P. Adams Schwertransporte P. Adams Schwertransporte posted these photos on LinkedIn, documenting the hauling of "a set of 67m rotor blades on a challenging route."
Military historian Mike Loades breaks down how medieval weapons and armor are portrayed in modern video games and yes, he has a lot of opinions.
With an admission fee of £18,000 a year, École des Roches is one of the most expensive boarding school in France.
2020 was a great year for movies — but a terrible one for movie sex. Our Marlow Stern and Kevin Fallon break down how Hollywood has become even more lame and prudish.
At the "March to Save America" rally in Washington DC, a rally protesting the results of the presidential election, Giuliani accused election officials of fraud and called for a "trial by combat."
Each state has varied in how quickly it has been able to give the vaccines to people.
The public Danish broadcaster producing the show claims that it's meant to explore the body in a fun and embarrassing way.
Just because they're both your parents doesn't mean you interact with them the same way.
Arizona currently has the highest per-capita rate of new COVID-19 infections, with 785 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, followed closely by California and Rhode Island.
Sacha Baron Cohen wanted to end "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," the sequel to his 2006 smash mockumentary, with a bang. But Rudy Giuliani wasn't cooperating.
Mitt Romney caught the wrath of Trump supporters on his trip back to Washington, DC, on Tuesday.
Stress eating is inevitable right now for many. Here are some tips on eating healthy foods to get a jump-start on feeling better in 2021.
While many Americans have received their second stimulus payments as of Tuesday night, the IRS now says that some people will have to file their 2020 taxes in order to receive their stimulus check.
A resurfaced dance routine from Cruft's 2020 international dog show is turning heads as this dog gave the performance of a lifetime to the music of Evanescence's Bring Me to Life.
Louisville police have fired two detectives, one who shot Breonna Taylor and another who sought the warrant that led to the deadly raid.
New York City gave smallpox vaccines to 5 million residents in just two weeks 74 years ago. What have we unlearned?
This thorough restoration of an iron skillet is deeply satisfying to watch.