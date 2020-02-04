Hilariously Overdramatic Husky Complains That His Water Bowl Is Empty
Zeus the husky has a very funny way of telling his owner he needs his water bowl refilled.
We finally get a teaser of what Marvel's Disney+ shows will look like in this Super Bowl trailer.
And they did all of this with only 25,000 euros.
"I miss Maroon 5," said literally nobody.
Sounds like a sound argument.
After learning about Buttigieg's sexuality, she asked if she could change her pick.
That was far more beautiful than we'd imagine it would be.
How Elinor Kaine Penna became a pioneering pro football writer in an industry where women weren't welcome.
Researchers remotely piloting robots spotted pitch black fungi growing on the walls of the decimated No. 4 nuclear reactor, apparently breaking down radioactive graphite from the core itself.
As the Iowa caucus reporting snafu drags on, we finally have some (but not all) of the results.
The tiny suburb is trying to show its larger neighbors that highways aren't the answer. Will it work?
The Lumière Brothers' 1895 short "Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat" is one of the most famous film clips in history — but you've never seen it like this.
AT&T lost $1.2B in Q4 by preventing Time Warner shows from airing on Netflix.
The B-21 Raider will be the Air Force's first new bomber in more than 30 years.
Richard Hammond visits the Verbund Hydro Power, one of the largest hydropower plants in the world and witnesses the sheer power of water.
"People still really, really want to believe that you just blurt out what you're thinking, and that's the biggest, most risky stereotype about my condition."
Tesla shares topped $900 on Tuesday, and with the company's most recent earnings report greatly surpassing expectations, it's fast nipping on the heels of Toyota as the world's most valuable carmaker.
The US men's national soccer team is currently not very good, but there are some extremely good youngsters coming through the ranks, including 17-year-old Gio Reyna (son of USMNT legend Claudio Reyna).
Photographer Ryota Kajita's art reveals worrisome signs of climate change.
From the Hogwarts school to the Wall in "Game of Thrones," here's how different buildings measure up.
While its rival may be in the doldrums, the European manufacturer has problems of its own.
"I've got about 150 messages from other precinct chairs in my county asking questions about the app in the lead up to last night."
This feels like an accident waiting to happen.
Every four years, it's what we do here in Iowa. It's our Olympics. And it's got its problems.
Biles' "double pike Yurchenko" vault (according to amazed commenters on Reddit's gymnastics subreddit) isn't ready for primetime yet, but when it is… hoo boy.
It took more than six long hours and five long days for us to realize that this was the best movie ever.
Twenty-five years ago today, "Mr. Ripley" author Patricia Highsmith died at the age of 74. I like to think she'd get a kick out of the fact that Tom Ripley is still consistently listed among the greatest literary characters of all time — and also that some people out there just don't understand why.
This wildly ambitious game from the developers of "LittleBigPlanet" and "Tearaway" gives you the tools you need to create digital sculptures, music, animations and full-on video games on your PS4.
We know what storyline we want for "Zootopia 2" now.
On a strictly mathematical level, engineers know how to design planes that will stay aloft. But equations don't explain why aerodynamic lift occurs.
The dent (or "punt") in the bottom of a wine bottle served an important function centuries ago, but it's there for different reasons today.
After going unseen for decades, Michael Jang's work is finally gaining the plaudits it deserves — and the 68-year-old is loving every second.
"Doomer Girl" began as a cartoon for angry men. Then women started dressing up as her.
It's hard to describe in words why a sidereal day, the time it takes for Earth rotate on its axis with respect to the stars, is shorter than a solar day, which is 24 hours. This animation helps break it all down.
It's a strange idea seeing as laser weapons definitely do not work underwater.
We spoke to more than 20 revenge porn victims, and they told us how the police really behave when you report image-based sexual abuse.
They were good to go, until they weren't.
With "Codenames: Pictures." you need to scramble to put together the whole picture, and put those spies across the table in their place.
Millions of Americans, some of them teens who would never have picked up a cigarette, are now vaping. Last year's panic over lung illnesses and deaths associated with vaping might be the least of our worries.
Salamanders play the long game, with many species living surprisingly long lives. But among these enduring amphibians, there is one outlier - the olm, which can live well into their hundreds. But scientists have now gained new insight into the creatures' glacial pace of life.
We're not sure she's going to ever want to do this again.
The Iowa caucus showed a Democratic establishment in thrall to the worst kind of techno-optimism, fixated on fancy technological solutions to problems that don't exist.
Our mind is telling us these aren't real mirrors, but our eyes are saying something else.
What exactly can we take away from these two juggernauts and their uncannily similar worldviews? What, if anything, might this suggest about the future of blockbuster filmmaking? And perhaps most importantly, how do we even contextualize what nostalgia actually is in the first place?
The Academy Awards are set up for strange occurrences — put celebrities in a stuffy room, hand out awards, fire hot dog cannons once in a while — but only one year stands out as the strangest in history.
I'd never thought about the character limit on domain names — but apparently, they cut off at 255.
How the hell did this Toledo, Ohio-built Jeep — with its Kenosha, Wisconsin-built engine — make it all the way to Ho Chi Minh City?
If ever you find yourself in the wild with limited supplies, this might come in handy.
Fyodor Yurchikhin has flown to space three times and managed to take amazing pictures from there.