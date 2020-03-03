Watch This Harrowing Mid-Air Fight Among Sea Birds Over A Fish
David Attenborough narrates a shocking nature encounter caught on camera as a red-billed tropic bird dukes it out with a man-of-war frigate bird.
David Attenborough narrates a shocking nature encounter caught on camera as a red-billed tropic bird dukes it out with a man-of-war frigate bird.
What happens when an all-star slugger goes to the driving range? He breaks the driving range.
How Ridiculous — the kings of dropping things from huge heights — teamed up with former NASA engineer Mark Rober to… drop some really big stuff.
"Two percent of people is a lot when you're talking about those people dying. Think about it this way: two percent of people disappearing was literally the premise of 'The Leftovers'."
Sometimes, the answer is as simple as shaking.
Most of us associate "lava flows" with a slow, oozing sort of movement. As this footage from 2018's eruptions in Hawaii show, lava flows can be extremely fast.
Jim Browning discovered when a scammer connected to his PC, he was able to watch his would-be thief attempt to trick him over a closed-circuit television connection.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
We know, irrefutably, one thing about the coronavirus in the United States: The number of cases reported in every chart and table is far too low.
Steve Schillinger glimpsed the future of gambling. That vision would lead him to become the pioneer of a multibillion-dollar industry, and then a fugitive from justice who would die in exile.
After Aindrias de Static told an expletive-heavy story during a concert, a young girl in the audience told him to watch his language. He immediately had a delightful change of heart.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
We're not entirely sure what the plan is for this caiman and these cats to coexist peacefully longterm, but they do seem curious about each other.
It sounds like sacrilege, but we think you're going to like it.
The dark side of organizational hyperfocus is that you miss expensive problems hiding in plain sight.
When we started watching this, our feelings were essentially "who cares?" The answer, it turns out, is that *we do care* after seeing this solution:
David Attenborough narrates a shocking nature encounter caught on camera as a red-billed tropic bird dukes it out with a man-of-war frigate bird.
I had never seen the TV show "Silicon Valley," though I heard it was hilarious and alarmingly close to reality. I probably should have watched it before I decided to go.
Jim Browning discovered when a scammer connected to his PC, he was able to watch his would-be thief attempt to trick him over a closed-circuit television connection.
"The Velvet Rope Economy" covers everything from theme parks to higher ed and explains why they became so much better for the rich — and so much worse for the rest of us.
Robinhood, a brokerage app, was beset by outages for a second day as trading volumes soared. The disruptions come as the platform is tested by swift customer growth and heavy market turmoil.
Enjoy "Wilderness Essays," "My First Summer in the Sierra" and "Our National Parks" by John Muir with gorgeous new cover art.
YouTuber Vinheteiro plays nearly every prominent cartoon theme song on piano spanning from 1928 to 2020.
We've rounded up some deals on massage therapy guns that are a fraction of the price of the top brands on the market.
With fears heightening about the spread of the Coronavirus in the United States, shoppers have quickly emptied the shelves of Costcos across the country, buying up cases of toilet paper, paper towels and hand sanitizer.
The last hurrah for Harrah's says a lot about the changing face of Reno, Nevada.
"I walked out of the room feeling brainwashed," one senior sports writer, who didn't sign, told me. "It's like a cult. It's very persuasive."
A YouTuber recorded video from under a microscope of dirty water before and after filtering it with the LifeStraw. Here are the results.
With the coronavirus all over the news, it's always good to get a reminder about what actually constitutes "proper" hand washing.
In photographer Mary Beth Koeth's latest series, women employed in the porn industry share their experiences of balancing motherhood and work.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The 4% rule anchors most conversations about retirement. But how is it calculated? Is it an accurate rule for those in pursuit of financial independence and looking to retire early (FIRE).
I first got sick on Valentine's Day. I never thought it would be this.
How Big Oil and Big Soda kept a global environmental calamity a secret for decades.
Most of us associate "lava flows" with a slow, oozing sort of movement. As this footage from 2018's eruptions in Hawaii show, lava flows can be extremely fast.
In the middle of the Indian Ocean in March 2018, a rusty fishing boat cut through the waves as a similarly sized but far-sleeker vessel called the Ocean Warrior followed in hot pursuit.
The best player in high school hoops gorges on Chick-fil-A before games, tells rivals how she's going to beat them before she does it and hasn't lost a game in two years. Get ready for the revolution.
How Ridiculous — the kings of dropping things from huge heights — teamed up with former NASA engineer Mark Rober to… drop some really big stuff.
Almost six weeks into our trip, our bodies had basically turned into machines that pedaled fully loaded bicycles all day, burning 4,000 to 8,000 calories every day.
The differences between the global response to the Great Flu Pandemic and today's coronavirus could not be more striking.
Tom Scott explains how he was able to stop a laser seemingly in the middle of the air Kylo Ren-style.
John Collins, who set the Guinness World Record for longest paper airplane flight, walks through how to fold the record-setting plane (and a few others as well).
These ultra-efficient systems could massively reduce our emissions from heating and cooling buildings.
"There were different opinions. We were not unanimous anywhere on the first day."
If you thought a cobra moved fast, get a load of this ground squirrel's reflexes.
An explanation of a very annoying phenomenon.
Brad Parscale used social media to sway the 2016 election. He's poised to do it again.
You simply have to respect the Boston Terrier's persistence, if not its intelligence.
Matthews had faced scrutiny over the last few days, after a tense exchange with Senator Elizabeth Warren over Michael Bloomberg's workplace history and journalist Laura Bassett's account of her uncomfortable experiences with the MSNBC host.
"It's all about speed": the most important lessons from China's Covid-19 response.
It's a common dream theme, and not just for teeth-obsessed Americans.
Sometimes, the answer is as simple as shaking.
Sen. Ed Markey slammed Clearview for its "unacceptable" responses to a prior letter and asked how its facial recognition technology might lead foreign governments to "suppress their citizens."
With "The Matrix," the Wachowskis
took special effects to another level without the use of fancy computers that are often used today.
Are Pop-Tarts bad for you? Healthy Pop-Tarts might be a stretch, but some are slightly less unhealthy. Here are the best Pop-Tart flavors.
The undying millennial aesthetic crystallizes most clearly in realms associated with femininity (style, beauty, wellness, domesticity), and the design is soft in its colors and in its lines, curved and unthreatening.
The fossil-fuel companies expect to profit from climate change. I went to a private planning meeting and took notes.
NADS-1 lives in a hanger-like chamber, smaller than a football field, bigger than a basketball court, and looks similar to the very high-end flight simulators you might find at Boeing or Airbus.