Watch This Guy Play A Solo On A Record Breaking 69-String Bass Guitar
Youtuber Davie504 found a way to break a world record for playing the most strings humanly possible on a single bass guitar.
Youtuber Davie504 found a way to break a world record for playing the most strings humanly possible on a single bass guitar.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Youtuber Davie504 found a way to break a world record for playing the most strings humanly possible on a single bass guitar.
Amazon has all of their best deals of the summer going on July 12 and 13, and here are our favorites.
If you're a "Doctor Strange" fan, they pretty much nailed it.
The transparent design and Glyph interface's LED lights are futuristic as hell.
A televised 1990s killing in Zambia has striking similarities to Delia Owens's best-selling book turned movie.
Here's an easy-to-understand explanation of what's going on in the first official image released by the James Webb Space Telescope, of the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723.
This viral Reddit thread contains facts that are bound to boggle the minds of even the most hardened trivia buffs.
Get the most out of your music with these top-selling noise-canceling wireless earbuds from Apple. They're 32% off for a limited time.
Someone took a long exposure with their ground telescope at the same target as JWST's recent guide camera image and it will make you feel small against the vastness of our solar system.
The "deepest infrared image of the universe" is here.
We love card and board games we can with the whole group. We've picked out some of our absolute faves that happen to be on sale for Prime Day.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Jomboy breaks down how the Anaheim Angels' Taylor Ward couldn't believe he got tagged out on this bonkers trick play.
Nightmares, guilt and fears of being left alone plague AJ Martinez, Jaydien Canizales and Noah Orona, three of the children who lived but had their lives changed forever by the Robb Elementary shooting.
Nickolas Warner gives a tour of the triops living in the temporary ponds of water in the Arizona desert.
Pugh's Valentino dress is certainly a favorite of mine, but I must thank and honor all of her nipple-freeing foremothers for their service, too.
A 1922 painting by Piet Mondrian challenged art history, defining a new era, writes Deborah Nicholls-Lee.
Because we don't have enough to worry about.
Hospital-acquired pneumonia not tied to ventilators is one of the most common infections that strike within health care facilities.
Mafia guys on the run should trust no one and nothing and that includes pizza and chocolate cake.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Gamers Nexus looks into the spectacular collapse of a PC builder company and everything they did to screw over their employees and customers.
Days after the deal to buy Twitter fell apart, fed up employees say they are being kept in the dark.
The best part is that it's solar-powered, so leaving your food out in the sun is actually not as bad as it sounds.
YouTubers and locals are spending more time discovering what the draught stricken Lake Mead had underwater all these years, including Remote Trooper who found a bunch of rusted boats and a weird barrel.
Why being forced to carry a pregnancy to term is invasive and traumatic.
In birds, brains that expand after birth appear to be linked to creative behavior.
Jack Barsky — a former KGB sleeper agent — reveals what his KGB spy training was like and explained the things he had to do.
"We are not tacos," a Hispanic industry group responded after the US first lady's botched compliment.
Adam Ragusea explores whether you really have to "fold in" an ingredient into a mix.
This week, a formal warning from the boss over chocolate milk, a minimalist who threw out their fiancé's stuff without asking, and a dognapping suspect close to home.
Photographer Chloe Sherman captured her own world of femmes and butches, punks and studs.
Here's why Tom Cruise might have delivered his most intense performance of all time as Vincent in "Collateral."
The investigation's focus is on the PGA Tour's actions regarding the Official World Golf Ranking, warnings it has issued to players who were contemplating joining LIV Golf and player suspensions, agents told ESPN's Mark Schlabach.
The battlefield for control of Congress is small. Here are the places to watch.
Why does every 30-something in the 1980s look like they were in their 40s or even 50s?
A new bill from a Democratic lawmaker would create obstacles to electrification and give the industry a fresh playbook, advocates say.
The classroom doors at Robb Elementary could not be locked from the inside. That's a vulnerability school safety experts have been warning about for decades.
This woman's workout ended in disaster.
The latest surge is a test of our pandemic priorities.
The James Webb Space Telescope's debut is dazzling—and only the beginning.
Stephen Patula, who owns and operates several McDonald's franchises, reveals how a Crispy Chicken Sandwich gets made.
Everybody makes mistakes. Some cost more than others.
A new newsletter to help spark conversation with the teens and tweens in your life.
Ancient Egypt is often portrayed as a barren wasteland of deserts and camels. But the reality is truly fascinating.
A new report may have uncovered evidence of that construction on an anti-satellite weapon has begun in Russia.
In FX's surprise hit, the 31-year-old actor plays a tormented culinary genius who returns home to run his family's Chicago sandwich shop. We caught up with White in his native Brooklyn to learn what it took to get in the kitchen.