Watch This Great White Shark Get Within Feet Of Kids Swimming In Harrowing Drone Footage
This close call underscores the importance of respecting nature.
The potential applications are both amazing and alarming.
These random people share the most painful experiences of their lives — including being shot and having their appendix burst.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
That poor dock never saw it coming.
'Everyone always thought George P. would carry the family banner into the next generation, but I'm not sure anyone anticipated it happening like this," said one top Republican.
As we head into Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of the summer travel season, one thing is clear: the pent up demand is very, very real. Las Vegas, which just last week announced it would end all pandemic-related restrictions on June 1, isn't wasting any time.
Turns out it's not just the potential of falling that you have to be worried about. You also have to watch out for rocks that might fall on your head.
We know enough to acknowledge that the scenario is possible, and we should therefore act as though it's true.
We could fill 18 pages — front and back — with the ways the boring, overly earnest "Friends" reunion is a letdown. And this is coming from a "Friends" superfan!
Internet users unearthed this old interview of a woman called Jill Price, who can remember every little detail about every day of her life, proving that her memory is incredible in a Diane Sawyer interview.
What are companies desperate for diversity consultants actually buying?
Whatever criteria I'm using that morning, I tend to be a little judgmental, especially If I haven't had any coffee. But nothing chafes me like cars that are overpriced. Rather, cars that I find are overpriced on top of these other negative qualities.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A baby giraffe is fascinated when they discover their shadow for the first time.
QAnon is so 2020. It's time for AlienLeaks.
"If you can get me to this payment, we have a deal" is the worst thing you could say walking into a car dealership.
Among calls for racial justice, several brands finally dropped racist imagery from their logos and designs. But is a real paradigm shift underway?
Money is sloshing around Singapore like never before. Family offices, Bentley sales and real estate prices are booming.
The ambitious timeline depends in part on a model that allows donors to "adopt" different aspects of the reconstruction.
This "Double Dangerous Book" serves as a superb followup to the original "Dangerous Book for Boys." With over 70 chapters of vital information, it's crammed with useful info.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The Lord of the Rings left out some critical questions that never got asked during their arduous journey.
Amy Cooper, who said Christian Cooper was 'threatening her life', is accusing the company of falsely portraying her as racist
We needn't suffer the cycle of buying and slowly killing houseplants anymore. Let the Pico Max take care of the water and artificial sunlight, and you'll actually get to enjoy your plants for once.
Since last Father's Day, we've all been through a lot. Treat Dad to something particularly nice this year, and start the summer off right.
It's got four sides, a bottom and handles. But it's built with Dyneema composite fabrics and weighs less than 10 ounces. See why the Hyperlite Mountain Gear G.O.A.T. Tote Bag is the greatest of all time.
They say you date people who are similar to your parents. Turns out that can be comically true.
In 2020, ransomware victims coughed up $350 million. A group of experts has a plan to stop the madness.
With cutting-edge ant homes, called formicariums, hobbyists have succeeded at growing larger and healthier colonies than ever before.
This is child's play for the Lock Picking Lawyer.
Brad Pitt has been awarded tentative joint custody in his divorce from Angelina Jolie, four and a half years after proceedings began. Jolie is appealing the decision, arguing that a judge did not give her a fair trial.
My son is gentle and loving. I am proud of him. But music class at the local library, playdates, playgrounds, parks, and pretend — they still make me want to do almost anything else.
High school senior Sawyer Good had one hell of a way to celebrate his graduation day.
With more than 37 million people expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend, highways are bound to be busy — but you can avoid the rush if you plan ahead.
A community of air traffic control roleplayers gets torn apart by a lawsuit, and the founders scatter, trying to pick up the pieces.
"Got to clean those great big ears of mine."
Across the country, right-wing Catholic clerics are weaponizing their rites to own the libs.
The 45th president has sat down with the former speaker, as well as Mark Meadows and Lindsey Graham in recent weeks to begin crafting a policy document.
The worst-case scenario for Yellowstone's supervolcano could cripple our economy and transform the world's climate.
The Supreme Court will likely overhaul its landmark decision. Is there any way to protect it?
"Mare of Easttown" feels like a role the actress has been building toward her entire career.
The 2021 Ultimate Callout Challenge at Lucas Oil Raceway in Brownsburg, Indiana put on quite the show, as a diesel truck erupted in flames.
Low season is the new high season, as a wave of former stay-homers are crashing down on beaches, camp sites, hotels and restaurants.
More than half a century after Neil Armstrong took mankind's giant leap on the moon, another space race is heating up. This time, the promising new frontier for Earthlings is Mars, the planet next door.
Here's what the Estrema Fulminea offers to people who pick one up for a spin.
This songwriter who died in the Outer Sunset left a permanent impression on the music industry.
Being a social media star has its own challenges: the influencers are all exhausted, too.
"Ignorance is an area that I can claim some authority," Offerman quipped in a spirited testimony in favor of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.