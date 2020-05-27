Watch This Good Samaritan Patiently Unclog A Street Flooded By Storms
The severe flooding was caused by a beaver dam blocking a culvert, and it took a total of nine hours for the water to be drained from the streets.
Almost twenty years ago, Dubai's islands were advertised as some of the largest man-made island development projects in the world. What went wrong?
As if the AP tests weren't anxiety-inducing enough, here's what happens when your submission won't go through because of slow internet.
The Action Lab demonstrates the awe-inspiring power of magnets when influenced by temperature.
Le Tunnel is one of the trickiest ski runs in the Alps and involves a sharp turn into a horizontal passage through a rock face that lasts 60 meters long.
Originally these were used to fight other males with, now they signify success, power and are an invaluable part of life.
His wife wanted the announcement to be a surprise, and boy oh boy, it was.
Two actions on March 23 would swing investors from despair to relief, and reveal who really matters in America.
With timing and luck, you might be able to catch a glimpse yourself one day.
Indy the cat didn't know what to make of this unusual contraption in the living room.
It's cool to watch this unfold in an experiment. It's terrifying when it happens in real life.
Searching for something new to binge watch? Look no further than "Fresh Meat," "Don't Tell the Bride" and the rest of these British TV deep cuts.
Good hardware can sometimes save a bad product, but for crucial UI elements, bad or unreliable hardware can almost never be fixed by software, no matter how good.
Despite it being a very scary incident, a bear stalking you from behind, the boy managed to keep his composure during the process.
Kieran Hamilton was the victim of a growing type of crime: burglars targeting people who have uploaded photos of their designer clothes, luxury holidays and sparkly watches.
Just because some gyms are reopening, it doesn't mean they're necessarily safe. Public health experts explain the risks.
Several executives have been sued by California authorities for sexual harassment and discrimination regarding alleged misconduct by the show's former director of photography, Gregory St. Johns.
Facebook is one of the largest advertising platforms in the world. If you want to make it in marketing, you need to know Facebook. The 2020 Complete Certified Facebook Marketing Masterclass will teach you for $13.99.
Nine Finnish cyclists spun their hardest for 20 minutes to see how much they could fill a Tesla Model X charger.
The crisis is a stark reminder that food delivery tech companies may have an unworkable business model
Video footage released by the navy shows a jet hovering just behind each wing of the Navy plane — where they hung out for over an hour.
The N95 mask is a lifesaver, but it's uncomfortable to wear for a long time. One Stanford scientist has a potential solution.
When Nikki Addimando shot her abusive partner, she thought she had enough proof it was self-defense. Why did the prosecution only see a cold-blooded killer?
Sick of being ripped off by online price gougers charging $450 to $600 for a used Switch, this Nintendo fan took matters into his own hands.
Raging bushfires. Devastated wildlife. And the compassionate souls who went to the rescue
There are important decisions to make before and after your recyclables leave your hands.
The "All the Things She Said" generation is now grown up, sparking a cultural shift in their anti-gay nation. Does it matter that t.A.T.u. were never the real deal?
A young boy is having the time of his life during quarantine with a wooden backyard roller coaster that his grandfather built for him.
Okash, a popular fintech app in Kenya and Nigeria, threatens users to notify everyone on their contact list when you fall behind on your loan payments.
If you're asking "Why would anyone need 100 rubber chicken slingshots " you've missed the point. With a hundred rubber chicken slingshots, the world becomes your chicken oyster.
YouTuber bald and bankrupt discovers a deserted cottage while wandering through a remote forest in Belarus.
But really, it's just a marketing ploy.
The story of yogurt is the story of American food culture.
The wet sand "dribble" technique is common in sandcastle building, but what happens if you want the castles to stay after the water dries up?
Some immune responses may be enough to make a person impervious to reinfection, but scientists don't yet know how the human body reacts to this new virus.
Timothy Regan, an estimator for a construction firm in Colorado, tried to do everything right when he started experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. He first called a nurse hotline, then was told to go to urgent care, and from there was triaged to the emergency room. His ER visit was coded as a Level 4, resulting in a $3,278 bill.
David Klavins builds pianos of unusual size in Vác, Hungary.
Once derided by critics put off by his then-new taste for color photography, "American Surfaces" is now considered one of the most famous photo series of all time.
Governor Jim Justice is West Virginia's richest man. Over the last three decades, lawsuits over unpaid bills have cost his constellation of companies more than $128 million in judgments and settlements.
A tech-savvy husband hacked his wife's car to play "Africa" if she leaves her keys inside.
You could certainly boil down the rules of car collecting into a handy little guidebook, and many have tried. (Google will gladly show you as much.) But ask anyone who does it for the love — and not just to expand their investment portfolio — and they'll tell you the same thing: cars are like art.
A perennially lost island caught up in a land dispute in the Mediterranean Sea keeps reappearing every couple of years.
I sit here typing on Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is somehow both an incremental and radical upgrade over the 13-inch MacBook Pros of recent years. The Pro I bought in 2017 sits to my left, and while the two look similar, the experience of using them is completely different.
The fashion industry is mulling big changes that could impact everything from its carbon footprint to how much things cost.
Hard hats are designed for safety and protection, but how well do they hold up against the force of a bow and arrow?
Two unrelated studies recently raised the same possibility: the laws of physics might not apply everywhere, which, if true, would upend an idea underpinning centuries of science.
Americans turned out in droves to enjoy Memorial Day weekend despite fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections.
Spoilers: it's hard to be an impala in the wild.
In 1998, Lucy Lawless brought down Studio 8H with an impression of the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman imagined as the owner of a bad Mexican restaurant. The sketch is not one of SNL's most famous, but in the two decades after its airing, it has garnered a cult following.
Despite preservationists' best efforts, the Rhône Glacier may not have long.
Here is a guide to all the non-actors and real-life diamond district figures who played parts in Josh and Benny Safdies' movie "Uncut Gems," starring Adam Sandler, now streaming on Netflix.