Watch This Extremely Patient Craftsman Build A Miniature Man Cave Into The Side Of A Mountain
Here's a mesmerizing video of a man building a earth hut, grass roof and fireplace out of clay,
Tom Brady follows in MJ's footsteps by launching his own apparel line.
@Ballymoran took netizens on a wild ride to a landmark that's been permanently etched into our heads.
German track and field athlete Uwe Hohn's javelin throw world record of 104.80 is something of legend, an improvement of a whopping 5.08 from the previous holder. And since they completely redesigned javelins since his throw, his record is essentially cased in stone.
They thought help was coming. They were wrong.
A devastating diagnosis. A fight against time. And an "epic" journey that galvanized a new movement for ALS patients.
Saving up for your first down payment on a home is a big deal. Here are some good cities to buy a home in, based on a financial and real-estate market analysis.
Help us crown the best of the worst in a bracket for the ultimate 'One Main Character' of 2021.
Trevor Jacob claims he had to ditch his plane but a pilot retraced his route and reveals that he was clearly in reach of Santa Ynez Airport
The variant is driving a massive surge of infection across the U.S. and experts say it hasn't yet peaked.
Follow Digg's Coronavirus Namespace for the latest news and information on COVID-19 and its variants.
Why did movie executives think we needed a fourth movie that's just going to endlessly reference the original?
Leading dancers and directors say they find the classic costume both physically and artistically restrictive.
The Foo Fighters record an album in a haunted mansion and Dave Grohl goes to the dark side in the trailer for the upcoming horror film "Studio 666."
Despite the tired promise that cone-shaped pizza is the next-gen wave of the future, pizza cones have been a catastrophic, decades-long failure. When will we learn our nauseating lesson about 'reinventing' pizza?
TIME spoke to 19 Reddit moderators about the company's reluctance to control hate-speech in its non-English language forums.
This week, we've got a guy who retouched the nudes someone sent them, someone whose wife left dog vomit on his desk and more.
Workplace advice columnist Alison Green answers all your questions about office life.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 video games. You're welcome.
The speed of light is thought to be 186,000 miles per second, so if you slowed it down considerably the things we perceive with our eyes would look radically different.
A videographer in Botswana caught a hyena snatching a meal away from a python and proved once again that nature is metal.
It's no secret that we love Dave Grohl here at Digg. A Dave-themed wardrobe was inevitable.
Dr. Anthony Fauci had a fiery exchange with Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) over whether his financial disclosure was publicly available. Fauci answered it was, and inadvertently was caught on hot mic, quipping, "What a moron. Jesus Christ."
David Culley began his first head coaching gig at the Houston Texans this year. His team eventually ended the season with a 4-13 losing record, but Culley's post-season comments were full of positivity and gratitude.
For the days you want to flex your brain muscles a little more.
"The world renowned Olive Garden, a multimillion dollar franchise, doesn't have the money to fair its employees fairly and must therefore rely on the customer to pay a living wage?"
Why do so many TV shows and movies look like they were filmed in a gray wasteland?
The tomatillo is a berry, just like the tomato and was domesticated in Mexico too, but they're so much more than just "little green tomatoes" that people think are useful only for salsa verde. Adam Ragusea explains what makes them so special.
Over sixty years of crewed spaceflight, just 15% of space travelers have been women, and none of them have traveled beyond Earth's orbit. But it didn't have to be this way.
American workers have power. That won't last forever.
CES 2022 was a showcase for the strangest inventions that nobody asked for, as Stephen Colbert discovered in this hilarious breakdown.
Anatomically, everything about a dolphin's clitoris indicates it evolved to help them feel pleasure, a group of researchers say.
The staggering number of infections among the vaccinated is changing Americans' pandemic mindset.
Redditor u/Rob_Marc posted a dashcam video to r/IdiotsInCars titled, "Idiot forgot to clear the snow off his car." Then later revealed, "That idiot was me."
Essential workers aren't "low-skill," they're low-wage.
Dozens of books written by Black authors are being pulled from school libraries under the pretext that they're teaching critical race theory. Most of the books don't teach critical race theory but are written by and about people of color.
Uma Thurman stars in an eight-episode limited series as a prominent American businesswoman whose son Leo has been kidnapped, premiering on February 4.
Late last year, a Michigander named Wendy Wein decided to have her ex-husband killed. Unsure of how to go about this, she simply googled "rent a hitman," saw a link for RentAHitman.com, and submitted a request using the company's convenient online form.
Clarkson, Hammond and May's car culture website is no more after just five years of operation.
Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox return in the much anticipated "Scream" reboot, coming to theaters on January 14.
The breakthrough by doctors at the University of Maryland offers hope for those who languish on organ transplant waitlists.