Watch This Dog Make Herculean Leaps To Keep The Squirrels Out Of His Yard
Lexi, the jumping dog, is truly a wonder to behold.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Lexi, the jumping dog, is truly a wonder to behold.
Who knew that bagpipes and swing would go so well together? Not the crowd and certainly not us.
Van Jones argued in a popular Ted Talk that Donald Trump could stay in office if he refused to concede the 2020 presidential election. T. Greg Doucette explains why he's wrong and Donald Trump can't subvert our election laws.
We haven't heard these sounds in a very long time, but they are forever tied to our memories of the early internet.
YouTuber walter santi managed to turn a bad situation — a leak in the house — into a good thing by treating their cats with an all-you-can-eat buffet.
Rambo the puppy does not trust the latest addition to the family, a bright blue toy dog.
There are some people in the world who just have pure passion for their creations. This guy is one of them.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
This list shows the five counties in each state where the cases per 100,000 are the highest. It provides a picture of which areas in a state are most dangerous in terms of the spread of the disease.
The structure was compared to the monolith featured in "2001: A Space Odyssey," while the late sculptor John McCracken's gallerist says the object is not the sculptor's work.
Donald Trump took no questions after making a quick announcement about the stock market, audibly stunning reporters.
Dave Chappelle made it clear why he didn't approve of ViacomCBS licensing his Comedy Central series, "Chappelle's Show."
In a city outside Atlanta, conspiracies are all the rage — and parents did not let the massive coronavirus surge stop a special day for teens.
When liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at age 87, six weeks before the 2020 presidential election, Mitch McConnell wasted no time.
Why walk when you can bounce your way through life?
Once you get the Kidz Bop version of "Uptown Funk" pumping on your stereo, it's hard not to make a scene.
Dave Chappelle had made it clear that he did not approve of ViacomCBS licensing his Comedy Central series, Chappelle's Show, without paying him a dime. The comedian spoke about it during his recent "Saturday Night Live" monologue, and now he has done something about it.
When winter comes, the clanks and bangs from the radiator and the pipes come roaring to life.
Conservatives are flocking to a site where they can post things that Facebook and Twitter don't allow.
He was the first openly gay rock musician to be signed to a major record label, declaring himself "glam rock's truest fairy" to slack-jawed media critics and listeners alike.
Lexi, the jumping dog, is truly a wonder to behold.
Growing up in fear of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."
Couples pledge many things to one another. When my father grew ill, one promise tested everything about my parents' long and happy life together, and forced my mother to wonder how she would keep her word — and also whether she should.
The parasite — which lacks mitochondria, and the genes and proteins needed for breathing — yet again expands our horizons for the possibilities of life on Earth.
World Rally Championship driver Louise Cook made driving the Subaru WRC 2001 on the Bidno Moorland Reverse stage in Wales look almost too easy.
It starts out one way, ends another way entirely.
A distinguished professor of neuroscience offers a convincing hypothesis on addressing lingering COVID-19 denial.
This anamorphic floor art will mess with your eyes' sense of perception.
It can be daunting to take the leap of faith into the world of online dating, not really knowing who is on the other end of your messages. How would you feel knowing that you may not even be talking to the same person throughout your entire correspondence?
If you've been paying attention to Rudy Giuliani over the last few weeks, dreamy seducer of women wouldn't seem like a keen descriptor.
Amazon has redesigned the Echo Dot with improved audio quality as priority number one. Better yet, it's currently being discounted by 42% directly from the source.
From facial boners to kinky choking to elaborate displays of BDSM-like dominance, turkeys make your sex life look like a melted vanilla sundae.
"Folklore, The Long Pond Studio Sessions" will feature performances of every song on Swift's "Folklore" album. The concert special drops on Disney+ at midnight today.
The full list of Grammy nominees has been released, with some notable music and new artists on the scene this year. The awards show will air January 31 on CBS.
Give him a five-minute warning, use food as a lure, remind him he has something to live for.
A little enthusiasm and a megaphone go a long way.
A dark money mystery in the Sunshine State.
MetaBallStudios illustrated an how much energy is consumed per capita visualized as spheres.
We thought 2020 was the worst year ever. Turns out we were wrong.
From the AIDS crisis to the Royal Wedding, it's a mixed bag.
When asked by Vanity Fair to rate Shepard's level of attractiveness, Minhaj did not hold back and also gave his assessment of Hollywood's double standards when it comes to male beauty.
They spoke about long and punishing hours, how morale plummets as the holiday season goes on and why the holidays still make them feel guilty.
This is not the first time "Star Wars" has dabbled in religion.
Everyone loves "Friends" but if you really thought about it, Ross Geller was a selfish, egomaniacal jerk.
Having trouble finding all 24 face coverings?
The editors of The Times Book Review choose the best fiction and nonfiction titles this year.
There is a marked discrepancy between how cartoon characters do things versus how humans do things in real life.
Counting every person in the country is already a massive challenge, but the census was no match for this year's chaos.
More ventilation and better filters are steps you can take if you can't avoid being inside with others this holiday season.
You don't remember that guy who was yellow and square and oddly cartoon-like?
"The PE teacher was being horrible to my friend so I hit her with my tennis racket."
A one-time-only vintage sale highlights the company's boldest designs.
There is nothing scarier in the health world than when you combine the terms "gas station," "five days old" and "sushi."
Killing turkeys by hand, pissing in a pot, drinking only alcohol and eating terrible gruel made me understand what life was like back then, and why we celebrate holidays.
"Peace on earth will come to stay, when we live Christmas every day," poet Helen Steiner Rice once quipped. Perhaps no property embodies that spirit more than the unique home for sale at 1 Rivers Edge Drive in Colts Neck, New Jersey.