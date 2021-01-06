Watch This Destroyed Cast Iron Skillet Get Restored To Its Former Glory
This thorough restoration of an iron skillet is deeply satisfying to watch.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
This thorough restoration of an iron skillet is deeply satisfying to watch.
ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore provided the most complete account of the assault on the US Capitol.
Back in 2018, Peter Zirpolo, the vice president of the Baltimore Ravens Marching Band, was caught on camera perfectly air drumming to Rush's signature song.
President-elect Biden addressed the nation after a mob of pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol and brought the electoral vote counting process to a halt.
"It's a horrifying day that will go down in US history, however much longer that is," Colbert quipped in an emotional monologue.
The MSNBC anchor said "there would already be people shackled, arrested or dead" if the US Capitol riot was undertaken by Black Lives Matter activists.
Trump said his "focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power."
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
This week, we've got men will literally do anything instead of going to therapy, Bean Dad, this could not be more Orwellian, places that are harder to get into than the US Capitol and the CIA rebrand.
Former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell was sued for defamation by the voting-machine company she repeatedly placed at the center of a vast and unfounded election conspiracy that she claimed switched votes to favor President-elect Joe Biden.
The amount of exasperation conveyed in the simple word "What?" is spot-on.
Stand up comedian Gus Constantellis recalls the time New Yorkers reacted to a subway passenger coughing one time too many during pre-COVID-19 times.
It's a feature present on some Android phones, but turned to 11.
Some clients want it all — lobster, caviar, Cristal and Dom Perignon. Others? A 33-pound turkey sourced from Dubai.
The late night host was incredulous that despite vast evidence to the contrary, some Republicans claimed Antifa was responsible for the attack on the Capitol building.
Many people want a pandemic baby, but some sperm banks are running low. So women are joining unregulated Facebook groups to find willing donors, no middleman required.
I implore you: you don't need to stay "connected" to people that you don't actually want to interact with.
The closed-door ceremony came less than a day after Trump's supporters broke into and vandalized the US Capitol.
Morty is caught red handed stealing treats from his owner.
After a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, law enforcement has arrested 82 people so far in Washington.
In her new W magazine column, the award-winning journalist traverses new territory: the highs and lows of womanhood as a thirtysomething NYC resident.
More questions than answers remain about the disaster that killed 176 people on board a Ukrainian jetliner, a year after Iran's military mistakenly downed the plane with surface-to-air missiles.
This is how you keep a marriage fresh — by sneakily pranking your partner in public.
From Baby Boomers to Gen Z'ers, here's how different generations react to a wrong food order.
Prominent human rights attorney Natasha Lycia Ora Bannan has spent more than a decade pretending to be Colombian and Puerto Rican.
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan interviewed Donald Trump supporters in Washington DC, and many remained steadfast in their belief that the election was stolen.
It was more than a little ironic then that the man who let the genie out of the bottle was suddenly condemning what that genie did.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
A grownup man attempts the craft project of every kid's dreams.
The visual artist has shared images of CIA's rebranding online.
It turns out you don't want to skimp on your car's oil.
The global average temperature in 2020 was about 2.25 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the average from 1850 to 1900, data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service indicates.
It's a huge miss.
Trump said his "focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power."
As the 45th president vacates the office, so goes comedy's main target. But considering the best material of the last four years was often the stuff that ignored him completely, there actually is a blueprint for the future.
Is extreme cold in your future?
Use of the word "like" as a discourse particle, filler or hedge is an older practice than you might realize, as usefully explained by Abraham Piper.
Aziz Ansari's Master Of None is to return for a third series, this time shot in London, Chortle can reveal.
Stephen Wertheim's book "Tomorrow, the World" argues US military superiority was a post-World War II choice.
Just because they both come from California does not mean they'll get along.
A new exhibition shines a light on the long-running collective of photographers who started documenting black culture in the '60s and haven't stopped since.
On the white supremacist plot to take over Wilmington, North Carolina.
McEnany delivered a 2-minute statement condemning the violent riots in Washington DC yesterday, claiming they were "appalling" and "antithetical to the American way."
While the FBI investigates the insurrection, Instagram account @homegrownterrorists is doing some crowdsourced sleuthing of its own.
"If Trump and the Cubs can win, anything is possible." Are we all characters in a universe-sized version of "The Sims"?
It's not for everyone, apparently.
New evidence based on a mummified baboon skull may help unlock the secrets of a lost civilization.
Capitol Police said in a statement that Officer Brian D. Sicknick died at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET Thursday "due to injuries sustained while on-duty."
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a mom!
Wednesday wasn't Trumpism's "last gasp." It was the manifestation of a long-held fantasy. And most perpetrators walked away, uncuffed, to fight another day.
Even months after recovering from COVID-19, a small number of people still find that everything tastes "like cardboard."
Try as it might, this pelican realizes it can't swallow an entire capybara. The capybara doesn't seem to mind.
D.C. police will give you $1,000 for information about this very famous person who has been identified dozens of times.
Alexander shared a photo of himself in Washington DC for the "Save America" rally protesting Joe Biden's presidential victory.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi held a briefing Thursday in the wake of Wednesday's violent swarming of the United States Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.