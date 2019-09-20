Watch This Extremely Patient Craftsman Carve A Hole Into A Mountain And Transform It Into An Apartment
A gentleman who goes by the name Mr. Tiger demonstrates how to dig a big house in the middle of a mountain.
Noted local criminal Mark McCloskey played host to a barbecue/political rally on Sunday afternoon, drawing tens of admirers to the sweltering parking lot of a closed outlet mall in St. Louis County.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Here are the benefits to cutting your onions from root to stem.
NBA legend Scottie Pippen is not feeling his former coach.
The metro area of this capital city grows by around 180 people every day, a boom that's made it the country's fastest-growing major region for the past decade. A new skyline has risen along the banks of the Colorado River, and with few natural barriers, new homes are rising in almost every direction.
Everyone thinks schools give kids summer vacation so they have time to work on the farm. Here's the real reason.
It's not because they're aliens, sorry!
Michael Gandolfini stars as a young Tony Soprano in "The Many Saints of Newark." Coming to HBO Max on October 1st.
Get the best photograph of fireworks by following these simple tips.
According to Microsoft, Windows 11 will take a substantial step backward relative to Windows 10. Specifically, Windows 11 Home will now require both internet access and a Microsoft account in order to set up the PC.
In this clip from a 2011 episode of "Life's Too Short," Liam Neeson attempts his hand at improvisational comedy with help from Ricky Gervais.
Claudio Bonnefoy Bachelet and Maricoy Obias-Bonnefoy, retired International Monetary Fund officials, have been missing since the disaster in Florida.
There's a lot of trust involved, but not that much communication in regard to where to fall.
Most theories about the pandemic starting with a bioengineered virus are less plausible than the simpler alternative: bats being bats.
After more than a century of risky trials and medical advances, a viral cure for cancer could be on the horizon.
Aaron Gage has joined the pantheon of great National Anthem singers such as Jack Black and Marvin Gaye, with this extraordinary rendition.
This underrated, somewhat goofy fitness hack will strengthen your lower half.
YouTuber scandals fall into one of two categories. Neither is much fun.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Donie O'Sullivan spoke with several hardcore Donald Trump supporters at his rally and some still honestly believed he would be reinstated in August.
Scientists calculate that by 2100, over 400 million people could live in low-lying, at-risk areas — and that's a conservative estimate.
We're not sure if this is pure genius or absolute madness.
Fox News effectively admitted to a pattern of misconduct and has agreed to pay a civil penalty in New York.
A new experiment probed how the human brain encodes and processes the flow of time.
Jackie pulls an epic prank on her co-workers and Inside Edition gets the exclusive interview.
The discovery of the bacteria in a 5,000-year-old hunter-gatherer suggests it took time for plague to become the fearsome disease we know today.
Josh Ourada fell 200 feet while free-soloing in Yosemite this spring and lived to talk about it
We're not sure how real this is, but apparently "foreign accent syndrome" does happen, even though it's very rare.
The absolute most generous true description you can apply to Great Jones is that it conducts arbitrage on cheap pastel-colored cookware with flimsy enamel cladding, made by other companies with less robust brands.
These creators will keep you from accidentally killing another innocent plant.
Three companies own 90 percent of the world's insulin and have consistently raised prices to ridiculous levels. Here's how biohackers are finding a way to help consumers who can't afford this life saving drug.
The dark comedy, adapted from a viral Twitter thread, isn't just based on social media. It's about it.
Forget the inflation scolds. Ignore the small-business Scrooges. There's a very different story in the data.
Home plate umpire Taka Matsuda suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during a game, and Jomboy Media helpfully explains how it all went down.
A visual explainer of the numbers behind America's ubiquitous bargain-basement chains.
Going on a first date can be one of the most fraught situations — here are the biggest mistakes people make when going out with someone for the first time, told in the most tongue-in-cheek way.
New details about Brad Pitt's character emerge, including an answer to the key question: Did he really kill his wife?
Assessing the landscape of the app store concept in the years before it became an idea "originated" by Apple. The prior art is strong with this one.
Here's a glimpse into a morning in Kaesong, the second biggest city in North Korea.
Across the world, students are graduating after an unimaginable year.
The billionaire has made himself a force in criminal justice reform by assembling a coalition of the 0.1% and MCs. The juxtaposition of his wealth and his cause can induce whiplash.