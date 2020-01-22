Watch This Cobbler Radically Transform A Destroyed Loafer To Look Brand New
A cobbler restores a severely damaged Ferragamo Loafer to look totally new.
A cobbler restores a severely damaged Ferragamo Loafer to look totally new.
During his interview with Bari Weiss, Joe Rogan announced he was "probably" going to vote for Bernie Sanders. At 35:16 in the interview, he explains that Sanders has been consistent his entire life and that he "likes him a lot."
It's such a simple, silly premise and yet anything works with Sam Elliott's voice and mustache.
It's quite a feat of engineering, but it's not nearly as terrifying as we had imagined.
Denmark and Finland are consistently voted the happiest countries on Earth. What do these countries have that is missing in America?
Is this the first bowls highlight you've ever watched? Probably. Will it also be the last? Probably. Is it worth it? Definitely.
Why companies like Microsoft and Apple want you to stop using passwords.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Welcome to the first edition of the McMansion Hell Yearbook, a year-by-year account of how the McMansion came to be. We begin our tour in the cursed year 1970.
Bennet Omalu became famous after telling the world he'd discovered CTE. His fellow brain doctors knew better.
"Say that again to my face, human."
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
To see the snapping in action, skip to 1:37 in the video.
"Overall, I think honestly this might be one of the most comprehensive studies of espresso ever."
A few innocuous comments — not even directed at Che — have led to a months-long feud with the "Saturday Night Live" head writer.
Is this the first bowls highlight you've ever watched? Probably. Will it also be the last? Probably. Is it worth it? Definitely.
The decennial U.S. census has started in rural Alaska, out of tradition and necessity, ever since the U.S. purchased the territory from Russia in 1867.
The data is in. Pick your new optimized hometown.
There's dancing to music and then there's this.
At some point, her three stepchildren walked in and saw her breasts.
In January 2000, "American Pyscho" bombed at Sundance. It was just the beginning.
CompTIA is the world's leading certifying body for IT professionals. If you want to work in IT, you have to get CompTIA-certified. This massive bundle will help you pass any CompTIA exam, and it's just $89 today.
Never has someone not want to be at a game more than this mascot.
For today only, you can save over $100 on this three-in-one Star Wars arcade cabinet.
A cobbler restores a severely damaged Ferragamo Loafer to look totally new.
Ahead of the Iowa caucuses, Drew Magary explains what would suck about Senator Bernie Sanders if he genuinely thought he sucked.
How to do the perfect pullup.
It's quite a feat of engineering, but it's not nearly as terrifying as we had imagined.
The iCloud loophole is back in the news.
After storming to 628 miles per hour, the project has history in its sights. We sit down with its chief engineer and driver.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
When life gives you a spinout on an icy road, turn it into a 360-degree overtake.
The increasing girth of cars over the past several decades has been a bone of contention, but the end could be in sight.
The US Senate will hear opening arguments in the impeachment trial against Donald Trump.
Dry January and Drynuary have become familiar one-month sobriety pledges, but its critics are expressing concern as it becomes increasingly monetized.
Many use kratom to quit opioids; others just want to get high. There's a push to regulate the plant-derived drug — but experts disagree on its safety.
Driver in front of you didn't properly clear the snow off their car? I'll show them!
Netflix's new docuseries doesn't flinch at the danger that cheerleaders regularly subject their bodies to.
Maryland has a health care system unique in the United States: a global hospital budget. Here's how it works.
There's nothing like a last-second block in a rivalry game to… spark the worst brawl in college basketball in years.
According to Insurify, here are the most popular vehicles in all 50 U.S. states.
At ground zero of the pedestrian safety crisis, a mayor's traffic reform goals are put to the test.
It's tempting to look at The Family International's high profile roster, and simply write it off as another Madonna-Kabbalah-meets-Tom-Cruise-Couch-Jumping cult. The truth is more disturbing.
Planters didn't stop there — no, they would literally like to show us how Mr. Peanut "died" (featuring… Wesley Snipes?).
Lydia Denworth on the science of social groups and the bonds that keep us alive.
A dive into the weirdest place to be intentionally wrecked online.
"Two cops approached my car and claimed that I failed to clear the red light (it is legal to enter an intersection anytime before the light turns red). I told them that I had it all on dashcam."
In "Fierce Beauty," celebrated photographer Eric Meola chases superstorms across the Great Plains.
The city has already reached "functional zero" for veterans and the chronically homeless. Next up: youth, families and everyone else.
And that's just one of the safe's security flaws.
Need a nice big TV in time for the big game this year? This well-reviewed 65-inch model from LG is currently on sale.
SmileDirectClub, which sells teeth aligners online, has worked to limit information about customer dissatisfaction.
It's like a capitalist dream gone completely haywire.
Clinton said during a podcast interview last fall that one of the Democratic candidates is "the favorite of the Russians," leading Gabbard to lash out.
The half-used ink cartridge wouldn't print until it was re-enrolled in the "HP Instant Ink" program for $4.99 per month.
It's such a simple, silly premise and yet anything works with Sam Elliott's voice and mustache.
If it looks unreal, it's because Vantablack isn't actually a color, it's a form of nanotechnology. It was created by the tech industry for the tech industry, but this strange dark material would also go on to turn the art world on its head.
"We pulled off a serious cinematic sting, maybe even a whole new genre."