NERD STUFF

jg.sn.sg

Last year, I was lucky enough to be gifted a Gameboy Color in great shape. Apart from its intended gameplay features, I also wanted to try and build something meaningful with it, so I made this application to control my air-conditioner over its existing, reverse-engineered infrared protocol.

ESTIMATING THE DEATH COUNT

washingtonpost.com

The United States recorded an estimated 37,100 excess deaths as the novel coronavirus spread across the country in March and the first two weeks of April, nearly 13,500 more than are now attributed to coronavirus for that same period, according to an analysis of federal data conducted for The Washington Post by a research team led by the Yale School of Public Health.

